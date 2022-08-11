For the second time this year and only the fourth time ever, researchers have announced that a person has been cured of HIV. This individual, who had "full blown AIDS" at one point, received a bone marrow transplant after being diagnosed with cancer. While this treatment is only for severe cases of cancer and cannot be applied to the average HIV patient, it has shown that it's possible to eliminate HIV infections, and cure the disease.

CANCER ・ 13 HOURS AGO