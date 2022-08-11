Read full article on original website
Related
survivornet.com
Coughing Woman, 29, Prescribed Cough Syrup By Doctors Who Thought She Had ‘A Simple Bug:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer
A woman sales manager had a persistent cough and was prescribed cough syrup and antibiotics; it later turned out to be lung cancer. Her symptoms included cough, swollen neck, pain, and swollen lymph nodes. Lung cancer, the second most common type of cancer, is the leading cause of cancer deaths...
Woman gave birth to 44 children by the age of 40 due to a rare condition
Doctors asked a woman with a rare condition to continue giving birth to avoid serious health issues. Mariem Nabatanz, a woman living in Uganda, an East African country, gave birth to 44 children by the age of 40 due to a health issue.
labroots.com
After Transplant, Another Person is Cured of HIV
For the second time this year and only the fourth time ever, researchers have announced that a person has been cured of HIV. This individual, who had "full blown AIDS" at one point, received a bone marrow transplant after being diagnosed with cancer. While this treatment is only for severe cases of cancer and cannot be applied to the average HIV patient, it has shown that it's possible to eliminate HIV infections, and cure the disease.
Comments / 0