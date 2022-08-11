Read full article on original website
Related
WANE-TV
2 cars totaled in DeKalb County crash
DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Two cars were totaled after crashing at an intersection Friday afternoon in DeKalb County. A 2013 Chevrolet Cruze, driven by 26-year-old Corey Fry of Ashley, was headed northbound on County Road 19 around 3:41 p.m. A 2013 Toyota Highlander, driven by 60-year-old Mark Shannon of Fort Wayne, was eastbound on State Road 8.
22 WSBT
Cass County crash leaves one teen injured
A car crash in Calvin Township Saturday evening has left one teenager injured. According to Cass County Sheriff Richard Behnke, 27-year-old Nicholas Dimos of Elkhart was turning into a driveway shortly before 8 p.m. on Union Road when he pulled in front of an oncoming vehicle he did not see.
1 dead following hit-and-run on Indy’s north side
INDIANAPOLIS – A woman died following a hit-and-run on Indy’s north side late Saturday night. Police were called to the 3200 block of North Keystone Avenue near 34th Street just before 11 p.m. The victim was riding a bicycle when she was struck by an unknown vehicle heading southbound, police said. The driver of the […]
WANE-TV
ISP: Two arrested after chase and crash in rural Indiana
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Two people were arrested after leading troopers on a chase in rural southern Indiana on Thursday, according to the Indiana State Police. A trooper patrolling U.S. 150 in Washington County saw a dark-colored SUV travelling at a high rate of speed. The trooper clocked the SUV going 73-miles-per-hour in a 55-miles-per-hour zone, state police said in a media release.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
1 killed in crash on ramp onto I-465
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD confirmed one person died in a crash near the off ramp of West 10th Street onto I-465 Thursday. According to IMPD, a driver died when his or her vehicle struck another vehicle in that area. It’s unclear if the death is a result of the crash or a medical episode. The Marion […]
WANE-TV
Suspected drunk driver dies after missing curve, crashing into tree: police
HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A death investigation is underway after a driver was found dead Sunday morning in a ravine, according to Huntington County officials. The Huntington County Sheriff’s and Huntington County Coroner’s offices believe alcohol was a factor in the crash that killed the driver, who was found dead inside a truck in Clear Creek Township just before 7:30 a.m.
WANE-TV
3 vehicles involved in crash near Georgetown
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Police were investigating a crash at the intersection of Lake Avenue and Maplecrest Road Saturday afternoon. Dispatch confirmed a 3-vehicle crash at the intersection, with one of the cars turned on its side. It happened after noon. Any injuries to those involved...
WANE-TV
One person shot after a fight in southeast Fort Wayne neighborhood
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Police responded to a shooting on the 800 block of Ventura Lane Friday evening. Police say two people got into a fight, and one was shot. The victim’s condition is unknown at this time. The shooting is still under investigation.
RELATED PEOPLE
WANE-TV
Northbound lanes reopen at U.S. 33 and Cook Rd. following crash, at least one injured
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Northbound lanes are reopen and one southbound lane remains closed of U.S. 33 at the intersection with Cook Road Friday morning. It comes as Police are investigating a crash that sent a motorcyclist to the hospital in serious condition. Westbound traffic is still moving.
No charges filed in Anderson shootings that left 2 dead, 3 injured
Two June shootings that lead Anderson community leaders to take action has been ruled to have been in self-defense.
wjpf.com
Cause of death remains “undetermined” months after body was found near Mt. Vernon
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ill. (WJPF) – Investigators in Jefferson County say they’ve hit a dead end in their investigation into the body of an Indianapolis woman found earlier this year near Mt. Vernon. In March, the badly decomposed body of Keriaye Winfrey, 20, was found in a field west...
clintoncountydailynews.com
One Killed in Howard County Crash
At approximately 3:17 p.m. on August 7, the Howard County Sheriff’s Office 911 dispatch center received numerous reports of a multi-car vehicle crash on US 31 just north of US 35 (40.537899, – 86.122385). Howard County Sheriff’s Deputies along with members of St. Vincent Hospital and Galveston Volunteer Fire Department were dispatched to the scene.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Investigation underway after workplace death in Tipton
An investigation is underway after a worker died at a Tipton factory Friday morning.
clintoncountydailynews.com
Kidnapped Victims Safe in Boone County
At approximately 6:19 a.m. Friday, Boone County Communications received a 911 call from a good samaritan advising there were three individuals that had been kidnapped out of Lawrence at the Interstate 65 148 mile-marker northbound rest park. Boone County Sheriff Deputies responded to the scene to find Bridgette Cesnik (26 y/o) of Lawrence, and two juveniles being held against their will by a Jacob Gibson (27 y/o), also of Greenfield.
woofboomnews.com
Potential Shooter Situation at Baymont Inn Was False Alarm
Yesterday, shortly before 11 a.m., officers responded to an initial report of a potential active shooter at the Baymont Inn on North Chadam Lane. City and County Law Enforcement Agencies responded to the report, and after thoroughly clearing the building, determined that there was no threat to public safety. (Click photo for larger view.)
wbiw.com
Statewide Silver Alert declared for missing Lansing, Michigan man
FORT WAYNE – The Lansing (Michigan) Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Vance Beasley, a 68-year-old white male, 6 feet tall, 200 pounds, gray hair with green eyes, and was last seen driving a blue 2010 Subaru Outback with a Michigan license plate J8031. Vance is missing from...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Richmond Hill gas explosion investigator comments on Weinbach explosion
Brad Byrd spoke to Troy Riggs, the chief investigator on the Richmond Hill Subdivision gas explosion in Indianapolis, to ask what jumps out to him after seeing footage of the Weinbach Avenue explosion.
Police: Greenfield man kidnapped ex-girlfriend, children
A Greenfield man faces multiple charges after police say he kidnapped his ex-girlfriend and her two children after a domestic dispute.
Times-Bulletin
Trespassing/shooting investigation under way in Paulding County
CECIL — On Saturday, Aug. 13, at 7:47 a.m., deputies were dispatched to 14238 RD 232, Cecil, for a trespassing complaint. After deputies arrived on scene, they learned the trespasser, an adult male, was shot by the property owner. Early stages of the investigation indicate 28-year-old Kurtis P. Puckett...
clintoncountydailynews.com
Head-On Collision Results in Fatality
At approximately 6:26 p.m. Wednesday, Boone County Communications received a 911 call advising that there had been a head-on collision between a moped and a semi tractor trailer, in the area of State Road 32 and County Road 50 North, Lebanon, IN. As a result of the accident, the driver of the.
Comments / 0