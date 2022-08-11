ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

KSEN AM 1150

Montana OPI’s 2022 Summer Virtual Teacher Job Fair is Open

HELENA – The Montana Office of Public Instruction is hosting the 4th Virtual Teacher Job Fair this afternoon and Saturday. This virtual format allows teachers and Montana school districts to connect. This Job Fair is offered free of charge to both candidates and districts. Currently, there are 1,173 job listings for teachers on the Office of Public Instruction’s (OPI) Jobs for Teachers site. Many districts throughout Montana are seeking to fill positions in:
KSEN AM 1150

Montana FWP Block Management Program information Available Now

Block Management Area (BMA) Program information for 2022 is now available to hunters. Hunters can request their BMA Access Guide online. The FWP website also allows hunters to download the Access Guide, up-to-date BMA maps and rules for every individual BMA enrolled in the program. These individual BMA property maps...
MONTANA STATE
KSEN AM 1150

MT Fun Weekend’s On The Way & So’s Roy!

One of our Montana summer favorites, Montana Fun Weekend, is NEXT weekend, Friday, the 19th, through Sunday, the 21st. This coming Tuesday afternoon on the Puff Man Show, Roy Nollkamper will be our special guest to share details on this grand event featuring 3 days family friendly fun...everything from airplane fly-ins to nostalgia drag races & a real drive-in movie on Friday night. It's always cool to chew the fat with Roy & learn what's in store for next weekend's Montana Fun Weekend. See you Tuesday, at 2:30, & hope to see you at the Cut Bank International Airport next weekend.
MONTANA STATE
KSEN AM 1150

MSU Nursing College Receives $3.9M to Deliver Medical, Dental and Behavioral Health Care to the Blackfeet Nation and Other Rural Montana Communities

BOZEMAN — Montana State University’s nursing college has received a grant totaling $3.9 million that will enable MSU and its partners from across Montana to deliver quality medical, dental and behavioral health care to kids in rural and underserved areas while providing exceptional educational opportunities for MSU students. The four-year grant, which began July 1, is from the U.S. Health Resources Services Administration.
BOZEMAN, MT
KSEN AM 1150

UPDATE: 5 Wildfires Active in Western Montana

The Elmo Fire grew by another 2,100 acres yesterday and is listed this morning at 18,427 acres. The southern flank of the fire has been contained, as firefighters kept it from crossing Highway 28 over the weekend. Work continues to build fireline on the east and west flanks. Water drops are being used to protect hay meadows along the fire's edge. Officials say with hot, dry, windy weather in the forecast, they expect the fire to aggressively attack their firelines, especially to the north and east.
MONTANA STATE
KSEN AM 1150

Latest on the Elmo Fire Near Flathead Lake in Montana

The Elmo Fire, burning near the west shore of Flathead Lake is now estimated to be over 16,000 acres and about 10 percent contained. We spoke to Sara Rouse, Fire Information Officer for Northern Rockies Team 7 on Tuesday about the status of the rapidly growing grass wildfire. “The fire...
ENVIRONMENT
KSEN AM 1150

Montana Governor Celebrates Record Job Creation Numbers

Governor Greg Gianforte was in the mood to celebrate on Wednesday when details were reported about the number of new jobs created in Montana. Gianforte shared the numbers with KGVO News. “Well, we got great news today,” began Governor Gianforte. “We set a goal, an ambitious goal of creating at...
MONTANA STATE
KSEN AM 1150

COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 2,287 Cases, Six Deaths

As of Friday morning, Montana has confirmed 296,599 positive COVID-19 cases. Montana's COVID-19 case tracking map shows 2,287 new confirmed cases. There are currently 2,654 active cases in the state. According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,518,837 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 570,384...
MONTANA STATE
KSEN AM 1150

Montana’s “True Ghosts & Hauntings”

They're all in in award-winning author & the Montana Historical Society's interpretive historian, Ellen Baumler's, riveting read, "Montana Chillers: 13 True Tales of Ghosts & Hauntings." I'll have the book up for grabs tomorrow, Saturday, morning at 7:30, on Puff Man Sports Trivia. Ellen lays it out like it is, from "The Legend of the Boy Who Drowned," to the Conrad Mansion." There's "Mystery of the Metal Coffin," too, & this one will grow hair on your chest! Check the book out if you dare from Farcountry Press at farcountrypress.com, & then listen to WIN on Puff Man Sports Trivia, Saturday morning at 7:30. 1st caller in with the answer to my sports trivia question WINS the book. Are YOU prepared to be SCARED!
MONTANA STATE
KSEN AM 1150

KSEN AM 1150

Shelby, MT
KSEN AM 1150 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shelby, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

