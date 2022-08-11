ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muncie, IN

‘I swear on my kids I’ll get you’: Suspect in Muncie triple slaying threatened jail officers, had shank

By Matt Adams
FOX59
FOX59
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BQKil_0hDb2Kml00

MUNCIE, Ind. – A man charged in connection with last month’s triple slaying in Delaware County now faces additional charges related to his incarceration.

The Delaware County Prosecutor’s Office filed five additional counts against Devin X. Myers: prisoner possessing a deadly weapon, intimidation (three counts) and criminal mischief. The first four counts are felonies, while criminal mischief is a misdemeanor.

Muncie police: 2 people shot, killed during apparent home invasion

According to court documents, jail officers found Myers in possession of a shank—an improvised sharpened instrument used as a weapon—at the Delaware County Jail.

Myers also threatened three jail officers, according to court documents, leading to the three intimidation charges.

“I’m going to get all you mother****** before I go to DOC, I swear on my kids I’ll get you,” Myers was quoted as saying in court documents.

Court documents reveal new details in slayings of 3 Muncie family members

Myers also damaged a jail cell window, “resulting in a pecuniary loss in an amount of at least $750 but less than $50,000,” according to this week’s filing.

Intimidation is punishable by up to 2.5 years in prison and a $10,000 fine. The deadly weapon charge carries a prison sentence of 2 to 12 years and a $10,000 fine, while the criminal mischief charge includes up to 1 year in jail and a $5,000 fine.

Prosecutors also filed a firearm enhancement charge against Myers, potentially adding 5 to 20 years to any sentence.

In all, he faces 14 counts. Myers is charged in connection with the deaths of three people: 69-year-old Malcolm E. Perdue, 51-year-old Kyndra K. Swift and 19-year-old Kyler Ryan Musick.

2 men charged in connection with Muncie triple murder as prosecutor mulls decision on death penalty

The murders happened in July. Perdue and Swift died during a home invasion on July 13 in the 2900 block of South Liberty Street. Musick’s body was found the next day.

Daniel Jones is also charged in connection with the case.

Delaware County Prosecutor Eric Hoffman said the death penalty is “still on the table” when it comes to the triple murder case, although no final decision has been made.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 17

Penelope
1d ago

This is the kind of person we don't want in society. Dangerous, an I hope he's locked away for the rest of his life in solitaire to protect other prisoners from the possibility of him murdering one within

Reply(1)
15
Hoosierdaddy
1d ago

You can only stretch a rubber band so far before it breaks. I learnt this at a young age but apparently this individual hasn't heard of the theory.

Reply
2
Related
FOX59

Police investigating death of 1-year-old as homicide

INDIANAPOLIS — Local detectives have announced the death of a 1-year-old girl back in May is now being investigated as a homicide. Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were dispatched just after midnight on May 6 to a residence on the city’s east side for an unresponsive infant. Upon arrival to the 2300 block […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Suspect in Richmond police shooting claimed years earlier he 'was not going back to jail and would shoot any officer or agent that encountered him'

RICHMOND, Indiana — The man accused of shooting Richmond Police Ofc. Seara Burton has an extensive criminal history that stretches over three decades, according to court records obtained by 13News. Those records show some Richmond Police officers knew the suspected shooter was a danger to police, and they raise...
RICHMOND, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Delaware County, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
City
Muncie, IN
Muncie, IN
Crime & Safety
County
Delaware County, IN
FOX59

Husband of missing Carmel mom acquitted in unrelated stalking case

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. – A man whose wife was reported missing earlier this year has been acquitted in an unrelated stalking case. Jurors returned a not guilty verdict against Xavier Breland, who’d been accused of putting a GPS tracker inside a stuffed animal belonging to his daughter in order to track the girl’s mother and […]
CARMEL, IN
wamwamfm.com

Cocaine KingPin Near Ft. Wayne Sentenced

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — From Mexico to Fort Wayne, they would truck kilos of cocaine for distribution. Police called them the largest drug ring in Northern Indiana. On Thursday, a U.S. District Court judge sentenced Allan L. Bates to 15 years in prison as part of a plea deal he previously made with federal prosecutors, closing a case that uncovered 100 kilos of cocaine and more than $5.9 million in cash during a series of searches in 2015.
FORT WAYNE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#County Jail#Prison#Violent Crime#Doc
FOX59

IACS: Dog adopted by suspect in animal torture case found

INDIANAPOLIS — A dog that was declared missing after being adopted by a suspect in an animal torture case has been found and is back in the care of the Indianapolis Animal Care Services (IACS), the agency announced. King was deemed missing as IMPD investigated the death of another dog, Deron, on August 6. Deron […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Death Penalty
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX59

3 teens charged with armed robbery, auto theft in Greenfield

GREENFIELD, Ind. – Three teenagers are accused of attempting to rob a man at gunpoint before stealing his car. All three suspects—18-year-old Nicholas J. Thomas, 18-year-old Joshua C. McCarty Jr. and 16-year-old Jaykob Neice—are charged with armed robbery and auto theft. Thomas is also charged with pointing a gun. Neice, who is under 18 and […]
FOX59

Coroner: Greenwood mall shooter was not on drugs, alcohol

GREENWOOD, Ind. — New info regarding the death of Jonathan Sapirman, the man responsible for a mass shooting that killed 3 people and injured 2 more last month inside Greenwood Park Mall, has been released. Sapirman was shot and killed by an armed Good Samaritan around 15 seconds after he began open firing inside the […]
GREENWOOD, IN
WANE-TV

Court docs: Robbery during drug deal led to shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – They lured him into the crowded SUV under the guise they would be doing a drug deal. A “quad” of cocaine for $550. But once he handed over the drugs, the man began to get punched from all angles. He escaped the beatdown by jumping out of the SUV, and that’s when the gunfire erupted. Bullets pierced his legs and he was left in a near north side street with wounds so severe doctors would need to do reconstructive surgery on his bladder and legs.
FORT WAYNE, IN
FOX59

Indy woman arrested in murder of 51-year-old

INDIANAPOLIS — A 39-year-old Indianapolis woman is being charged with murder in the stabbing death of 51-year-old Chandre Rhodes. Sheea Cheshier was arrested this past weekend after the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office charged her with murder and issued a warrant for her arrest. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, police were called out to […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

FOX59

37K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy