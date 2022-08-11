ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

UNC Women’s Soccer Shuts Out No. 3 BYU in Exhibition

The UNC women’s soccer team posted yet another impressive result in a preseason exhibition, topping No. 3 BYU 2-0 at Dorrance Field on Saturday. One goal in each half did the trick for the Tar Heels, who finish 2-0 in their preseason exhibition schedule. Carolina did not allow a goal in either game and outshot VCU and BYU by a combined margin of 65-11.
PROVO, UT
UNC Men’s Golf Reveals 2022-23 Season Schedule

The UNC men’s golf team, just a few months removed from its second straight fifth-place finish at the NCAA Championship earlier this summer, revealed its 2022-23 season schedule Thursday afternoon. UNC’s first event of the fall will be the Fighting Irish Classic, to be played at the Warren Golf...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
UNC RB British Brooks Out for Season With Lower Body Injury

Senior running back British Brooks, a team favorite and veteran presence in the locker room, suffered what is being described as a “lower body injury” during practice Saturday night which will keep him out for the entire 2022 season. Brooks returned to the Tar Heels for a fifth...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
UNC Installing Permanent James Cates Memorial On Campus

UNC chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz shared a statement Friday announcing the installation of a permanent James Cates Memorial on campus. Cates was murdered on the UNC campus by a Nazi-supporting, white supremacist motorcycle gang known as the Storm Troopers on November 21, 1970. Cates, a Black man, had been invited to...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
For Terin J.D. Of Critter Swamp Tattoos in Hillsborough, Tattooing Is an Inclusive Art

Story via The Underline, Arshia Simkin, the Orange County Arts Commission. Critter Swamp Tattoos — located in Hillsborough — bills itself as a “tattoo studio for anyone who has ever felt too uncomfortable to go into a tattoo studio.” It is collectively owned and operated by Black, trans, and queer artists, including Ayden Love, J. Avery and Terin J.D. I recently spoke to Terin, a queer Black artist, about his tattooing philosophy, inspirations, and his hopes for the future of his own practice and that of Critter Swamp. Throughout the conversation, Terin emphasized the importance of mental health — for both tattoo artists and their clients — and of inclusivity.
HILLSBOROUGH, NC
The Unclear Endgame of StartUP Siler

From Ben Rappaport and Bill Horner III, Chatham News + Record. StartUP Siler, the mysterious philanthropic organization which has promised, among other things, to tackle Siler City’s drug and crime woes and invest $100 million in a housing loan fund, promised in an announcement on Twitter to open its doors this week “to varies (sic) media outlets from across the state and country” to give “an intimate look at the inner works” of the organization.
SILER CITY, NC
COVID-19 Metrics Holding Steady in NC

Is the COVID-19 situation in North Carolina getting better, or worse?. New numbers released Wednesday by the NC Department of Health and Human Services suggest the answer lies somewhere in the middle. For the second straight week, North Carolina saw a slight drop in confirmed COVID cases: 29,670 confirmed cases...
ORANGE COUNTY, NC
Orange County Beginning Hillsborough Fiber Project Construction Next Week

The installation of fiber optic lines along state roads and town streets will begin in Hillsborough next week, Orange County announced Monday. The goal of the project is to connect county government facilities and install a backup internet connection in case of primary network failure. “We’re connecting all of our...
Hillsborough to Receive Nearly $7 Million for Climate Resiliency Projects

North Carolina governor Roy Cooper and Federal Emergency Management Agency administrator Deanne Criswell joined other officials in Gastonia, N.C. today to announce $3.1 billion in federal funding for climate resilience projects nationwide. Ten projects in North Carolina, including two in Hillsborough, will receive funding through the Building Resilient Infrastructure and...
Discolored Water is Still Safe, Says Town of Hillsborough

Water in the town of Hillsborough is still safe to drink and use despite temporary discoloration. According to the town, recent storm bursts and low flow in the Eno River likely caused unusually high sediment levels in raw water reaching the treatment plant. Rain stirs up sediment in the town’s...
Town of Hillsborough Implementing New Water and Sewer Fees

The Town of Hillsborough is implementing new water and sewer fees for development-related activities, as well as to deter tampering with water meters and fire hydrants. Tampering with a water meter will now carry a $350 fee and $500 civil penalty, which will double on future offenses within a two-year period. Tampering with a fire hydrant carries a $500 fee and $3,000 civil penalty, which will double on any future offenses at any time.

