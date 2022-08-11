SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - After several dry days, rain chances are higher today. Rain is even possible late in the morning and afternoon, but storms will be widely scattered, so we don’t all get moisture. Monday’s conditions are about the same, then chances drop Tuesday and Wednesday. Our best chance of more widespread rain could develop for next weekend. West to southwest winds will help keep temps close to 90° for afternoon highs.

