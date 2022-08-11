ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, AL

Comments / 0

Related
WSFA

Montgomery mayor featured in PBS documentary

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed is featured in a newly released documentary film. Reed can be seen on PBS Roadtrip Nation’s “Being Free,” which is available to a national audience. The documentary follows three roadtrippers, who are formerly incarcerated individuals, as they travel the...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Local mayors to discuss Civil Rights Trail revitalization, preservation

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Four Alabama mayors will be meeting in the capital city Saturday to discuss revitalization and preservation efforts for the Civil Rights Trail. Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed, Selma Mayor James Perkins, Marion Mayor Dexter Hinton and White Hall Mayor Delmartre Bethel will be working with the Conservation Fund ahead of the 60th anniversary of the Selma to Montgomery march in 2025.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Ivey’s office releases photos after dismissing health rumors

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey’s office has released new photos of her after dismissing rumors that Ivey was having health issues. The four photos show the 77-year-old Ivey with South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem at the airport in Montgomery on Friday. Ivey was last seen...
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Montgomery, AL
Lifestyle
State
Kentucky State
Local
Alabama Lifestyle
City
Montgomery, AL
Alabama State
Alabama Pets & Animals
Montgomery, AL
Pets & Animals
WSFA

Black Belt mayors discuss Civil Rights preservation

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Mayors from four communities met in the Capital City to discuss the preservation efforts of the Civil Rights movement. Mayors Steven Reed of Montgomery, Dexter Hinton of Marion, James Perkins, Jr. of Selma, and Delmartre Bethel of White Hall want to connect their communities to form a trail that tells the story of each town’s role during the era leading to the Selma to Montgomery march.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

2 injured in Montgomery weekend shootings

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating separate weekend shootings that left two people injured. According to Lt. R.D. Carson, officers responded to the latest shooting incident around 6:30 a.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of Eastern Boulevard in reference to a person shot. Carson said an adult male victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

3 found dead in Montgomery residential area

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is investigating after three people were found dead in a residential area Saturday morning. According to MPD, officers were called to the 3700 block of Pelzer Avenue, between Coliseum Boulevard and Dalraida Road, around 5:30 a.m. Saturday. Police said two men and a woman were pronounced dead at the scene.
MONTGOMERY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zoos#Travel Info#Local Life#What To Do#The Zoo#The Montgomery Zoo#German#Lemurs#Wsfa Newsletter
WSFA

Wetumpka man accused of impersonating police officer on I-85

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Wetumpka man is facing charges after court records say he attempted to pull over a car while pretending to be a police officer. Brandon James Kornosky, 23, is charged with impersonating a police officer. Court records show on August 3rd around 9 a.m., Kornosky attempted...
WETUMPKA, AL
WSFA

First Alert: Rain and storm chances rise through the week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Sunday has featured a mix of sun and clouds across Central and South Alabama. Afternoon highs warmed into the upper 80s to lower 90s area wide. Tonight skies will remain partly to mostly clear. Lows will hover in the upper 60s to lower 70s with light to calm winds.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Alabama Republican Party passes resolution in favor of closed primaries

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Republican Party gathered for their bi-annual summer meeting in downtown Montgomery Saturday. At the meeting, the party’s executive committee overwhelmingly passed a resolution in support of party registration and closed primary elections. According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, Alabama is one...
ALABAMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy