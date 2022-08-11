MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Mayors from four communities met in the Capital City to discuss the preservation efforts of the Civil Rights movement. Mayors Steven Reed of Montgomery, Dexter Hinton of Marion, James Perkins, Jr. of Selma, and Delmartre Bethel of White Hall want to connect their communities to form a trail that tells the story of each town’s role during the era leading to the Selma to Montgomery march.

