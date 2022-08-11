Read full article on original website
WSFA
Montgomery mayor featured in PBS documentary
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed is featured in a newly released documentary film. Reed can be seen on PBS Roadtrip Nation’s “Being Free,” which is available to a national audience. The documentary follows three roadtrippers, who are formerly incarcerated individuals, as they travel the...
WSFA
Local mayors to discuss Civil Rights Trail revitalization, preservation
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Four Alabama mayors will be meeting in the capital city Saturday to discuss revitalization and preservation efforts for the Civil Rights Trail. Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed, Selma Mayor James Perkins, Marion Mayor Dexter Hinton and White Hall Mayor Delmartre Bethel will be working with the Conservation Fund ahead of the 60th anniversary of the Selma to Montgomery march in 2025.
WSFA
Fridays in the Kitchen: Bama’s Best Tomato Dish
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.
WSFA
Ivey’s office releases photos after dismissing health rumors
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey’s office has released new photos of her after dismissing rumors that Ivey was having health issues. The four photos show the 77-year-old Ivey with South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem at the airport in Montgomery on Friday. Ivey was last seen...
WSFA
Black Belt mayors discuss Civil Rights preservation
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Mayors from four communities met in the Capital City to discuss the preservation efforts of the Civil Rights movement. Mayors Steven Reed of Montgomery, Dexter Hinton of Marion, James Perkins, Jr. of Selma, and Delmartre Bethel of White Hall want to connect their communities to form a trail that tells the story of each town’s role during the era leading to the Selma to Montgomery march.
WSFA
2 injured in Montgomery weekend shootings
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating separate weekend shootings that left two people injured. According to Lt. R.D. Carson, officers responded to the latest shooting incident around 6:30 a.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of Eastern Boulevard in reference to a person shot. Carson said an adult male victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
WSFA
3 found dead in Montgomery residential area
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is investigating after three people were found dead in a residential area Saturday morning. According to MPD, officers were called to the 3700 block of Pelzer Avenue, between Coliseum Boulevard and Dalraida Road, around 5:30 a.m. Saturday. Police said two men and a woman were pronounced dead at the scene.
WSFA
MPS aims to release new superintendent’s plans for first 100 days this week
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Public Schools is setting its sights on the future. New superintendent Dr. Melvin Brown said his team aims to release a plan for his first 100 days this week. “That 100-day plan is really to assess where we are, to listen to the community, get...
WSFA
Wetumpka man accused of impersonating police officer on I-85
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Wetumpka man is facing charges after court records say he attempted to pull over a car while pretending to be a police officer. Brandon James Kornosky, 23, is charged with impersonating a police officer. Court records show on August 3rd around 9 a.m., Kornosky attempted...
WSFA
First Alert: Rain and storm chances rise through the week
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Sunday has featured a mix of sun and clouds across Central and South Alabama. Afternoon highs warmed into the upper 80s to lower 90s area wide. Tonight skies will remain partly to mostly clear. Lows will hover in the upper 60s to lower 70s with light to calm winds.
WSFA
Alabama Republican Party passes resolution in favor of closed primaries
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Republican Party gathered for their bi-annual summer meeting in downtown Montgomery Saturday. At the meeting, the party’s executive committee overwhelmingly passed a resolution in support of party registration and closed primary elections. According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, Alabama is one...
WSFA
First Alert: Tracking a drier forecast this weekend, followed by rain & storm chances next week
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Sunday will feature partly to mostly sunny skies. Highs will warm into the 80s and 90s with southeast winds around 5 mph. Overnight lows will hover in the 60s and 70s with mostly clear skies and calm winds. Temperatures will start to climb again Monday and...
