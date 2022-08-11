ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox News

Daily News

NYC taxi driver dies in Rockaways robbery try — Bronx resident ‘worked honestly and tirelessly to support his family’

A yellow taxi driver died after his passengers assaulted him in a robbery attempt in Queens early Saturday, police said. Three men and two women are sought for attacking Kutin Gyimah, 52, on Beach 54th St. near Arverne Blvd. in the Rockaways’ Edgemere section at about 6:30 a.m., said cops. Gyimah was dropping off the passengers in his yellow minivan when they tried to rob him, said cops. The ...
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

Bronx man shoots wife before turning gun on himself, cops say

BEDFORD PARK, the Bronx (PIX11) — A Bronx man fatally shot himself in the head after shooting his wife in the foot in their Bedford Park home early Saturday, police said. Cops were called to the apartment at 2830 Marion Ave. in Bedford Park at around 2:25 a.m. Officers found the 31-year-old woman with a […]
BRONX, NY
Daily News

Man, 19, fatally shot on Upper Manhattan street

A 19-year-old man was fatally shot on an upper Manhattan street, police said Sunday. The victim was shot on Tenth Ave. near W. 202nd St. in Inwood at about 10:50 p.m. Saturday police said. The bullet pierced the young victim’s leg, and the wound proved fatal. Medics took him to Harlem Hospital, where he died. Cops have made no arrests in the shooting and have not yet released the victim’s ...
MANHATTAN, NY
NBC New York

NYC Subway Cleaner Suffers Broken Bones in Bronx Station Attack, Transit Union Says

A New York City subway cleaner was left bloodied and with broken bones in an attack that the head of NYC Transit called "outrageous and unacceptable." The transit workers' union, TWU Local 100, said that Anthony Nelson was attacked around 9:30 a.m. Friday outside the Pelham Bay subway station in the Bronx. After being told that a man was harassing people outside the station, Nelson went to get a look of the individual in order to provide a description to authorities, according to the union.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

NYPD cars collide responding to Brooklyn shooting

NEW YORK -- The NYPD says two police cars collided overnight on their way to a shooting in Brooklyn. The crash sent four officers to Lutheran Hospital in stable condition. It happened around 9:40 p.m. Thursday on East 24th Street and Avenue Z in Sheepshead Bay. Police said the officers were responding to gunshots that rang out on Ocean Avenue. CBS2 spoke with residents who heard the crash. One man pointed to safety issues at the intersection, saying collisions tend to take place often. "There's a playground a block away. I'd be concerned for the kids who are around, lots of cars, lots of speeding," the man named Benjamin said. "There should be more stop lights around the playground. We do have those cameras in effect now as of August. With the speed cameras, I think that everybody is going to drive a little safer."The crash remains under investigation, and it's unclear if speed was a factor.As for the shooting the officers were responding to, police have not released many details but said no one was hurt. 
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Man stabbed with ice pick multiple times in Manhattan, police say

EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man stabbed another man with an ice pick in Manhattan early Friday morning, police said. The two men got into a dispute along East Sixth Street near Avenue B in the East Village at around 12:30 a.m., authorities said. The suspect, 36, stabbed the victim, 42, in the stomach […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Store owner seriously injured in group robbery in the Bronx: NYPD

CONCOURSE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A store owner in the Bronx was seriously injured after being attacked by two robbers on July 28, police said Thursday. The 64-year-old victim attempted to stop the suspects after they tried to steal some items from his store along Morris Avenue near East 163rd Street at around 5 p.m., […]
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

Police seek suspects in car robberies in the Bronx, Queens

NEW YORK - The NYPD is searching for a group of people suspected in a citywide car robbery spree.Investigators say there have been at least nine robberies in the Bronx and Queens from Aug. 1-9.In at least six cases, police say the suspects approached drivers sitting in their cars, showed a weapon, then forced them out before stealing their vehicle.At least three victims were either punched or thrown to the ground but not seriously hurt.Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
BRONX, NY
americanmilitarynews.com

Nearly 2,000 NYPD officers have left force before receiving full pension this year: ‘Had enough,’ says report

An increase in police officers stepping away from the NYPD, either to retire or work elsewhere, has reportedly reached new heights. The number of cops who have filed to leave before reaching full-pension-eligibility — offered at 20 years of service — has reached nearly 2,000 so far this year, compared to 641 at the same time last year, according to the latest pension fund stats obtained by The New York Post.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
