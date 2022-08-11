Read full article on original website
NYPD: Teen wanted for robbing 14-year-old on 2 train in the Bronx
Police are looking for a teenager in connection to a robbery at the 174th Street Station on Wednesday.
NYC taxi driver dies in Rockaways robbery try — Bronx resident ‘worked honestly and tirelessly to support his family’
A yellow taxi driver died after his passengers assaulted him in a robbery attempt in Queens early Saturday, police said. Three men and two women are sought for attacking Kutin Gyimah, 52, on Beach 54th St. near Arverne Blvd. in the Rockaways’ Edgemere section at about 6:30 a.m., said cops. Gyimah was dropping off the passengers in his yellow minivan when they tried to rob him, said cops. The ...
Bronx man shoots wife before turning gun on himself, cops say
BEDFORD PARK, the Bronx (PIX11) — A Bronx man fatally shot himself in the head after shooting his wife in the foot in their Bedford Park home early Saturday, police said. Cops were called to the apartment at 2830 Marion Ave. in Bedford Park at around 2:25 a.m. Officers found the 31-year-old woman with a […]
Man, 19, fatally shot on Upper Manhattan street
A 19-year-old man was fatally shot on an upper Manhattan street, police said Sunday. The victim was shot on Tenth Ave. near W. 202nd St. in Inwood at about 10:50 p.m. Saturday police said. The bullet pierced the young victim’s leg, and the wound proved fatal. Medics took him to Harlem Hospital, where he died. Cops have made no arrests in the shooting and have not yet released the victim’s ...
NYPD: Suspect sought in Brooklyn backyard robbery attempt
The NYPD is searching for a man connected to a robbery attempt that occurred last Sunday on Hemlock Street and Dumont Avenue.
Police: 1 hospitalized following shooting at Nostrand Houses
Police say a person is in the hospital following an overnight shooting in Brooklyn.
Bronx subway worker brutally attacked while helping two straphangers who were getting harassed
Anthony Nelson is hospitalized with a broken nose and a broken collarbone - he was working on what was supposed to be his day off on Thursday at the Pelham Bay Park section. A rider notified Nelson around 9 a.m. that a man was outside the station harassing others.
NBC New York
NYC Subway Cleaner Suffers Broken Bones in Bronx Station Attack, Transit Union Says
A New York City subway cleaner was left bloodied and with broken bones in an attack that the head of NYC Transit called "outrageous and unacceptable." The transit workers' union, TWU Local 100, said that Anthony Nelson was attacked around 9:30 a.m. Friday outside the Pelham Bay subway station in the Bronx. After being told that a man was harassing people outside the station, Nelson went to get a look of the individual in order to provide a description to authorities, according to the union.
Suspect accused of Yankee Stadium subway stabbing wanted in another attack
Police say Diego Diaz, 19, attacked an 84-year-old man on the same day as the other attack.
Security guard fatally shot on set of Law & Order was targeted: police
A 31-year-old man who was killed while working as a security guard on the set of “Law & Order: Organized Crime” last month was tracked and targeted by a man on a bike, according to police.
Taxi driver beaten to death by passengers who attempted to rob him in Queens
A yellow cab driver is dead after he was beaten by passengers who tried to rob him in Queens early Saturday, authorities said.
MTA cleaner badly beaten after trying to stop man from harassing women at Bronx station
A man who was harassing women outside a Bronx subway station on Thursday attacked an MTA cleaner who tried to intervene, according to police.
NYPD: Man killed in drive-by shooting in Brooklyn
The NYPD says a 28-year-old man was killed in a drive-by shooting Friday night in East Flatbush.
thevillagesun.com
Police officer, 28, from East Village’s 9th Precinct kills himself in Rockaway
BY SEAN O’CEALLAIGH | A decorated New York Police Department detective and longtime resident of Stuyvesant Town who died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound was laid to rest in the Hamptons on Sat., Aug. 7. The N.Y.P.D. did not release his name. Sources said he was discovered by his...
NYPD cars collide responding to Brooklyn shooting
NEW YORK -- The NYPD says two police cars collided overnight on their way to a shooting in Brooklyn. The crash sent four officers to Lutheran Hospital in stable condition. It happened around 9:40 p.m. Thursday on East 24th Street and Avenue Z in Sheepshead Bay. Police said the officers were responding to gunshots that rang out on Ocean Avenue. CBS2 spoke with residents who heard the crash. One man pointed to safety issues at the intersection, saying collisions tend to take place often. "There's a playground a block away. I'd be concerned for the kids who are around, lots of cars, lots of speeding," the man named Benjamin said. "There should be more stop lights around the playground. We do have those cameras in effect now as of August. With the speed cameras, I think that everybody is going to drive a little safer."The crash remains under investigation, and it's unclear if speed was a factor.As for the shooting the officers were responding to, police have not released many details but said no one was hurt.
Man stabbed with ice pick multiple times in Manhattan, police say
EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man stabbed another man with an ice pick in Manhattan early Friday morning, police said. The two men got into a dispute along East Sixth Street near Avenue B in the East Village at around 12:30 a.m., authorities said. The suspect, 36, stabbed the victim, 42, in the stomach […]
Store owner seriously injured in group robbery in the Bronx: NYPD
CONCOURSE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A store owner in the Bronx was seriously injured after being attacked by two robbers on July 28, police said Thursday. The 64-year-old victim attempted to stop the suspects after they tried to steal some items from his store along Morris Avenue near East 163rd Street at around 5 p.m., […]
Police: Driver arrested for crashing into school bus while fleeing police in Wappingers Falls
Police say two arrests were made this weekend in connection to the multi-vehicle crash in Dutchess County that shut down Route 9.
Police seek suspects in car robberies in the Bronx, Queens
NEW YORK - The NYPD is searching for a group of people suspected in a citywide car robbery spree.Investigators say there have been at least nine robberies in the Bronx and Queens from Aug. 1-9.In at least six cases, police say the suspects approached drivers sitting in their cars, showed a weapon, then forced them out before stealing their vehicle.At least three victims were either punched or thrown to the ground but not seriously hurt.Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
americanmilitarynews.com
Nearly 2,000 NYPD officers have left force before receiving full pension this year: ‘Had enough,’ says report
An increase in police officers stepping away from the NYPD, either to retire or work elsewhere, has reportedly reached new heights. The number of cops who have filed to leave before reaching full-pension-eligibility — offered at 20 years of service — has reached nearly 2,000 so far this year, compared to 641 at the same time last year, according to the latest pension fund stats obtained by The New York Post.
Fox News
