Volusia County, FL

click orlando

This is why it has been so dry across parts of Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – For a lot of Central Florida, the wet season has been anything but. The summer months are typically a time where you can bank on seeing a passing thunderstorm just about every afternoon, but this year has been very different. [TRENDING: ‘They will arrest you:’ Dad,...
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Date Night Guide

Our Favorite Romantic Weekend Getaways from Orlando

What’s more blissful than a weekend away full of quality time with your other half? Living in Central Florida means being surrounded by stunning beaches and hip cities in all directions. And with many locales just a few hours’ drive,... The post Our Favorite Romantic Weekend Getaways from Orlando appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
ORLANDO, FL
floridahikes.com

Econlockhatchee River Paddling Trail

Along a blackwater river surrounded by dense subtropical forest, the Econlockhatchee River Paddling Trail offers a remarkable perspective of Florida landscapes from the water. The dark waters of the Econlockhatchee River originate in swamps east of St. Cloud, flowing northward for more than fifty miles. Known to locals as “The...
OVIEDO, FL
Ormond Beach, FL
Oak Hill, FL
Florida Lifestyle
Volusia County, FL
Volusia County, FL
rtands.com

STV begins work on SunRail Phase 2 North in central Florida

The engineering firm STV announced it has signed a contract to support the Florida DOT's commuter rail operation SunRail in the agency's Phase 2 North project. The project is a 12.2-mile, $34 million design-build commuter railroad extension and passenger station in DeLand, Fla., and Herzog is the prime contractor. The...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
First Coast News

Wow! Anchor possibly from 1800s uncovered on Flagler Beach

FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. — "We were coming from body surfing one day." Nick Mongelli of Flagler Beach remembers the moment when he first saw a large, old anchor on the beach. "One of the kids leaned over and said, ‘look at this coquina rock,' and we discovered it was in the shape of an anchor," Mongelli nodded.
FLAGLER BEACH, FL
click orlando

‘Our community has to show up:’ Orlando church leads caravan to the polls

ORLANDO, Fla. – An Orlando church is leading efforts to make sure voters head to the polls to cast their ballots during the 2022 primary election. Voters participated in “Impact Sunday” at the Experience Christian Center in Orlando. Senior pastor Bishop Derrick McRae said a hearse lead dozens of vehicles from the church to the Orange County Supervisor of Elections office.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Volusia deputies search for Ormond Beach boy, 15, missing for a week

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office on Friday said its deputies were searching for a 15-year-old boy missing out of Ormond Beach. Ethan White was last seen “a week ago,” the sheriff’s office said. Though White has run away in the past and eventually returned home, officials said the extended absence prompted the bulletin Friday.
ORMOND BEACH, FL
theapopkachief.com

Cheese biscuits, scalloped potatoes, a delicious combination

I have a new book titled Gullah Geechee Home Cooking, Recipes from the Matriarch of Edisto Island, (South Carolina), Emily Meggett. When my sister, Isabel, who lives a little way from Charleston, found out the book was available, she bought one for herself and had one shipped to me. I...
APOPKA, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Lynx CEO Jim Harrison dies at 63

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida Regional Transportation Authority CEO Jim Harrison died unexpectedly Friday morning, the company said. Harrison, 63, has been with Lynx for 30 years. He was promoted to CEO in 2019. Harrison was a Melbourne native and a licensed professional engineer in Florida. He navigated the...
ORLANDO, FL
wmfe.org

Another battle over bathrooms brews in Brevard

Republican Rep. Randy Fine is calling on the Florida commissioner of education to investigate an alleged student on student sexual assault at a Brevard County middle school. The only problem? The district says the incident never happened. The Republican representative claims that a transgender girl sexually assaulted another girl in...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL

