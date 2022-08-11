Read full article on original website
Related
click orlando
This is why it has been so dry across parts of Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – For a lot of Central Florida, the wet season has been anything but. The summer months are typically a time where you can bank on seeing a passing thunderstorm just about every afternoon, but this year has been very different. [TRENDING: ‘They will arrest you:’ Dad,...
Our Favorite Romantic Weekend Getaways from Orlando
What’s more blissful than a weekend away full of quality time with your other half? Living in Central Florida means being surrounded by stunning beaches and hip cities in all directions. And with many locales just a few hours’ drive,... The post Our Favorite Romantic Weekend Getaways from Orlando appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
floridahikes.com
Econlockhatchee River Paddling Trail
Along a blackwater river surrounded by dense subtropical forest, the Econlockhatchee River Paddling Trail offers a remarkable perspective of Florida landscapes from the water. The dark waters of the Econlockhatchee River originate in swamps east of St. Cloud, flowing northward for more than fifty miles. Known to locals as “The...
These Florida Ruins are in a State Park with One of the Largest Live Oaks in the South, the Fairchild Oak
Ruins hold a special fascination for many people. They make us think of ancient times when people long ago stood in the exact same spot that we are now standing. For many, thinking of time and space in this way is awe-inspiring.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WATCH: Mama bear and cubs break into back porch of Orlando home
ORLANDO, Fla. — An Orlando home needs a big repair job on its back porch after being visited by a mama bear and her two cubs. Ray Shelly shared video with Channel 9 showing the bear family walking around at a home on Castelle Drive in Orlando, not far from Maitland Boulevard.
9 things to do this weekend: Boats, beaches and Caribbean culture
ORLANDO, Fla. — As students around Central Florida adjust to going back to school this week, it is important to still make time for some fun. Here are some of the events going on around Central Florida this weekend. • Orlando Boat Show. The Orlando Boat Show will be...
VIDEO: Sharks Stalk Family In Florida While Swimming
I know, it's another shark story. It doesn't make it any less scary. Plus, I'm going to Florida this weekend. In this case it happened in Daytona Beach, Florida. Drones are good for business, and a drone captured this video below. *Video from @danjarussphotography via Storyful. I know some folks...
rtands.com
STV begins work on SunRail Phase 2 North in central Florida
The engineering firm STV announced it has signed a contract to support the Florida DOT's commuter rail operation SunRail in the agency's Phase 2 North project. The project is a 12.2-mile, $34 million design-build commuter railroad extension and passenger station in DeLand, Fla., and Herzog is the prime contractor. The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
First Coast News
Wow! Anchor possibly from 1800s uncovered on Flagler Beach
FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. — "We were coming from body surfing one day." Nick Mongelli of Flagler Beach remembers the moment when he first saw a large, old anchor on the beach. "One of the kids leaned over and said, ‘look at this coquina rock,' and we discovered it was in the shape of an anchor," Mongelli nodded.
Blue pop-ups with question marks are appearing around Orlando. Here’s what inside
ORLANDO, Fla. — What’s in the box?. Central Florida residents will start see blue pop-up buildings with question marks on them sprouting up around Orlando. Don’t stress about entering them, because stress relief is the point. Florida Blue has launched “Out of the Blue” stress relief pop-ups...
click orlando
Sinkholes in Florida are more common than you think. Here’s why
ORLANDO, Fla. – Growing up in central Florida, it’s likely a story of a sinkhole has come up from time to time. For those who are new to the area, this topic may come as a surprise. The Sunshine State has plenty of natural wonders from beautiful beaches...
click orlando
‘Our community has to show up:’ Orlando church leads caravan to the polls
ORLANDO, Fla. – An Orlando church is leading efforts to make sure voters head to the polls to cast their ballots during the 2022 primary election. Voters participated in “Impact Sunday” at the Experience Christian Center in Orlando. Senior pastor Bishop Derrick McRae said a hearse lead dozens of vehicles from the church to the Orange County Supervisor of Elections office.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Volunteers help clean up trash on New Smyrna Beach with a tasty reward
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — New Smyrna Beach is now cleaner for its weekend visitors. The Volusia-Flagler branch of the Surfrider Foundation hosted a beach cleanup event Saturday. Volunteers helped pick up trash on the beach and raise awareness about litter and plastic pollution. After the cleanup, volunteers were...
click orlando
Volusia deputies search for Ormond Beach boy, 15, missing for a week
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office on Friday said its deputies were searching for a 15-year-old boy missing out of Ormond Beach. Ethan White was last seen “a week ago,” the sheriff’s office said. Though White has run away in the past and eventually returned home, officials said the extended absence prompted the bulletin Friday.
theapopkachief.com
Cheese biscuits, scalloped potatoes, a delicious combination
I have a new book titled Gullah Geechee Home Cooking, Recipes from the Matriarch of Edisto Island, (South Carolina), Emily Meggett. When my sister, Isabel, who lives a little way from Charleston, found out the book was available, she bought one for herself and had one shipped to me. I...
Volunteers help restore veteran grave site in Brevard County
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Volunteers in Melbourne came out by the dozens on Saturday to help show their support for veterans. Among those lending a hand were Veteran Cemetery Restoration Inc. and nearly 90 volunteers from the community, including current and former high school students, American Legion Post 191 and about 50 JROTC members.
Lynx CEO Jim Harrison dies at 63
ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida Regional Transportation Authority CEO Jim Harrison died unexpectedly Friday morning, the company said. Harrison, 63, has been with Lynx for 30 years. He was promoted to CEO in 2019. Harrison was a Melbourne native and a licensed professional engineer in Florida. He navigated the...
WESH
Melbourne restaurant owner recounts 'surreal' Blue Origin flight to space
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Steve Young was one of six astronauts carried across the Karman line — the official starting point for space that's 62 miles up — on a Blue Origin New Shepard rocket last week. The Brevard County restaurant owner is now back home after...
wmfe.org
Another battle over bathrooms brews in Brevard
Republican Rep. Randy Fine is calling on the Florida commissioner of education to investigate an alleged student on student sexual assault at a Brevard County middle school. The only problem? The district says the incident never happened. The Republican representative claims that a transgender girl sexually assaulted another girl in...
click orlando
VIDEO: Palm Coast woman shaved girl’s head, shoved metal pipe in mouth, deputies say
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A 33-year-old Palm Coast woman was arrested Thursday after witnesses saw her shave a girl’s head, write derogatory words on her face and shove a pipe in her mouth, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said Priscilla Florentino, 33, performed these...
Comments / 0