(FOX 9) - Two people were killed, and another three were injured in separate alcohol-related crashes in Chisago and St. Louis counties on Friday. A 40-year-old man from Virginia, Minnesota, is facing charges of Criminal Vehicular Homicide and Driving Under the Influence after a crash in which he allegedly drove his pickup truck over the center line while traveling westbound on Highway 21 and struck a passenger car head-on, killing a 39-yer-old woman who was driving in the opposite direction, according to a press release from the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office.

CHISAGO COUNTY, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO