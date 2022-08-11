Read full article on original website
Authorities investigating report of shot fired on the Missouri River
Deputies responded to a report of shots fired on the Missouri River near Union County Saturday night.
KELOLAND TV
Police investigate fatal crash in southwest Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police are investigating a deadly weekend crash in southwest Sioux Falls. It happened just before 6 Saturday evening on West 85th Street and South Hughes Avenue. Police say a pickup, heading west on 85th, collided with a motorcycle also traveling westbound. A woman passenger...
Two juveniles in custody for killing Maryland gas station employee, police say
Two juveniles, ages 15 and 12, are charged with killing a gas station employee in Maryland. Prince George's County police were called to the scene around 4:40 a.m. on Thursday for a report of a stabbing. When officers arrived they found Isreal Akingbesote suffering from multiple stab wounds. The victim...
KELOLAND TV
Man looking for state employee believed to be connected to police shooting, court documents say
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Court documents explain a connection between the officer-involved shooting on Tuesday night and the man accused of firing a gun into the air after asking some people if they were state employees. Thursday night, authorities arrested Elliot Bird following a standoff. Police say officers...
Woman killed by suspected drunk-driver in St. Louis County
A Virginia, Minnesota man is facing charges after he crashed his pickup while driving drunk Friday night, killing another driver. According to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, deputies, along with the Babbitt Police Department and Minnesota State Patrol, responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 21 in Embarrass Township at around 11:30 p.m.
Man arrested in connection to fatal fentanyl overdose extradited to La Crosse County from Arkansas
LA CROSSE (WKBT) – The suspect of a West Salem homicide is behind bars. According to online records, police arrested 23-year-old Lathan Foster in Arkansas. Foster is accused of selling drugs containing a lethal dose of fentanyl to Jeremy Pittman. First responders found Pittman dead on December 31st, 2021...
Wisconsin man charged with 1992 killings of woman and boyfriend in apparent revenge for 1977 snowmobile accident
A Wisconsin man was charged Friday with killing a woman and her boyfriend in 1992 in apparent revenge for a fatal snowmobile accident that happened when the suspect was 7 years old, prosecutor said. Tony Haase, 52, of Weyauwega, faces two counts of first-degree intentional homicide in connection with the...
KELOLAND TV
Police still searching for man involved in shooting
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This evening the search continues for the man who asked a group of workers if they were state employees before firing a gun into the air. Sioux Falls police do not believe Elliot Bird is a danger to the public. “The reason we pushed...
kelo.com
Sioux Falls drug dealer sentenced
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A Sioux Falls man convicted of conspiracy to distribute heroin and two counts of distribution of fentanyl resulting in death was sentenced on August 10. Jeffery Darnell Moore, age 53, was sentenced to 35 years in federal prison. Moore knowingly and intentionally distributed fentanyl,...
brookingsradio.com
Search under way for man who said he wants to shoot someone in law enforcement or state government
Authorities are searching for the man driving this stolen pickup. Law enforcement agencies, including the Highway Patrol, are seeking the public’s help in the Sioux Falls area as they try to find a man who fired a gun into the air Wednesday morning. At 8:30 a.m., the man was...
KELOLAND TV
Driver in deadly traffic stop arrested after pursuit Wednesday evening
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A pursuit Wednesday evening led to the arrest of a wanted man. Tanner Turkey was wanted in connection with a deadly officer-involved shooting in Sioux Falls Tuesday night. Authorities say another person fired a gun at police and officers shot back and killed him.
fox9.com
Man stabbed to death in Minneapolis, suspect arrested in Wisconsin
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A 31-year-old man was arrested in connection to the fatal stabbing of a man in Minneapolis Friday morning, according to Minneapolis Police. Speaking to reporters at the scene, Minneapolis Public Information Officer Garrett Parten said police responded to a home on the 1800 block of Northeast Arthur Street around 7:40 a.m. after a 911 caller said someone she knew was attempting to break into their house.
dakotanewsnow.com
Police chief, sheriff say violent crime spike has many reasons
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls Police Chief Jon Thum did not mince words when describing the city’s fifth shooting involving an officer in less than five months, an unprecedented surge. ”These people are trying to kill our officers,” Thum said, “and that is something we...
fox9.com
2 killed in separate alcohol related crashes on Minnesota highways
(FOX 9) - Two people were killed, and another three were injured in separate alcohol-related crashes in Chisago and St. Louis counties on Friday. A 40-year-old man from Virginia, Minnesota, is facing charges of Criminal Vehicular Homicide and Driving Under the Influence after a crash in which he allegedly drove his pickup truck over the center line while traveling westbound on Highway 21 and struck a passenger car head-on, killing a 39-yer-old woman who was driving in the opposite direction, according to a press release from the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office.
KELOLAND TV
Law enforcement update deadly shooting during traffic stop
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An attempted traffic stop Tuesday evening quickly escalated when one of the people in the vehicle shot at police, authorities said Wednesday. Sioux Falls Police Chief Jon Thum and Minnehaha County Sheriff Mike Milstead both answered questions regarding the incident during a media briefing.
dakotanewsnow.com
UPDATE: Police asking for public’s help in shot fired incident
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police report a suspect pulled up in a stolen truck, asked some men if they were State employees, and then fired a gun into the air when they replied “no.”. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said around 8:15 a.m. in northeast...
KELOLAND TV
Neighbor calls deadly traffic stop ‘really scary’
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Sioux Falls police are searching for a person connected to Tuesday night’s deadly officer-involved shooting. The incident started when authorities pulled over a car near the Burger King on West 12th Street. That’s when police say three passengers ran out of the car, with one of them firing at officers. Law enforcement returned fire, killing the shooter.
gowatertown.net
One person dead in officer involved shooting in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — One person is dead following an officer involved shooting Tuesday afternoon in Sioux Falls. Officers and a deputy from the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop just after 5:30 p.m. at West 12th Street and South Williams Avenue. One subject engaged...
nwestiowa.com
Two face charges after incident at casino
LARCHWOOD—Two Worthington, MN, men face multiple charges following an incident about 3:55 p.m. Monday, Aug. 1, at Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort near Larchwood. The arrests of 25-year-old Rigoberto Abelino Lopez Lopez and 21-year-old Ricardo Aurelio Herrerh stemmed from them presenting fictitious ID cards to casino security, according to the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.
kelo.com
Sioux Falls Police search for a fugitive and need your help.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Elliot Lincoln Jay Bird is sought in connection with a shooting early on the morning of 8/10/2022. According to a release by Sioux Falls Police, on August 10, 2022, around 8:15 a.m., a man in a tan pickup stopped near Rice Street and Jessica Avenue. He asked some men if they were State employees. After learning they were not State employees, he pointed a shotgun into the air and fired the weapon. The suspect then drove away. Fortunately there were no injuries. It is unknown at this time why the suspect questioned the victims.
