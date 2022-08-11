Read full article on original website
Abortion vote recount under way in Kansas
KANSAS (KSNT) – A recount is underway for a constitutional amendment that failed earlier in August. According to Whitney Tempel, director of communications and policy with the Kansas Secretary of State, a private citizen named Melissa “Missy” Leavitt has posted a $220,000 bond for a hand recount of the constitutional amendment on abortion. The deadline to file for a recount ended at 5 p.m. on Aug. 12. The recount will need to be completed by Wednesday, Aug. 17.
Northeast Oklahoma Regional Forecast 8/14/22
Northeast Oklahoma can expect hot, dry, and mostly sunny conditions throughout the day. Into the afternoon a cold front is set to move through the Four States area and into Northeast Oklahoma as well later in the afternoon. This front will likely not provide precipitation yet for us but it will be the focus of increased rain chances especially for our late Monday and into our Tuesday.
Baby ingests fentanyl in St. Louis County, two charged
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A man and a woman face criminal charges after a baby in their care ingested fentanyl earlier this week in St. Louis County. Prosecutors have Jerome Jones, 22, and Destini McConnell, 21, with one count each of endangering the welfare of a child (causing serious physical injury).
Southeast Kansas Regional Forecast 08-12-22
The forecast for Southeast Kansas for today will be another sunny day with a ridge of high-pressure maintaining influence over the area. The area of high pressure is gradually shifting east allowing surface winds to shift slowly southeast through south during the day. The southerly flow and nearly full sunshine will help to boost high temperatures back into the lower and middle 90s. Relatively dry air and clear skies remain features of the overnight forecast which will allow temperatures to fall into the upper 60s to around 70 degrees.
