The Miz prepares Hollywood for WrestleMania with launch party at SoFi Stadium

WrestleMania 39 isn’t until April, but the WWE is getting the party started early.

The annual event is the wrestling world’s version of the Super Bowl and Los Angeles is hosting the big show at SoFi Stadium.

To say WWE superstar Mike “The Miz” Mizanin is amped is an understatement. He explained what his hopes are for next year’s big dance.

“I mean it’s in Hollywood, it’s in my backyard you want to be the main event,” he exclaimed. “So that is the goal. Going for the Universal WWE Undisputed championship and making moments that will last a lifetime, and that’s what WrestleMania does. We take over Los Angeles for an entire week.”

On Thursday night, the stadium is hosting a WrestleMania launch party to get the City of Angels pumped up and ready. The Miz will be there among other big names like Snoop Dogg, JoJo Siwa, and Gabriel Iglesias.

“We’re giving you a little taste, a little sneak peek of what WrestleMania can and will be,” he teased.

While wrestling can be intense, the wrestler did explain parenthood is scarier.

He and his wife, fellow wrestler Maryse, star in the reality show “Miz and Mrs.,” which chronicles their lives on and off the road.

“It’s absolutely a family thing, and it’s brought our family together,” he said. “It’s funny, it’s heartfelt, and it’s relatable because I think anyone that has kids knows it doesn’t matter what job you have – you’re going through the same things.”

The couple have two daughters, 4-year-old Monroe Sky and 2-year-old Madison Jade.

Catch all three seasons of “Miz and Mrs.” on NBC’s streaming service Peacock starting Aug. 12.

Tickets for WrestleMania 39 go on sale Aug. 12.

Head here for more information.

WrestleMania takes place April 1 and 2 at SoFi Stadium.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.