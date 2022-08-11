Read full article on original website
Where should MLB go after Iowa? Cubs have ideas
DYERSVILLE, Iowa — If you build it, they will come. Major League Baseball has seen that with trips to an Iowa cornfield the past two years for the Field of Dreams game, and they’re returning to Europe next summer after a two-year delay for the second ever MLB London Series.
Contreras and Happ Stay, Madrigal’s Return
After weeks, months, even years of speculation, Chicago Cubs’ All-Stars Willson Contreras and Ian Happ remained on the Cubs’ roster. Only time will tell if the move by the Cubs’ front office staff was the correct decision. From the fans’ perspective, keeping Contreras was the right decision....
Harry Caray’s grandson Chip reacts to ‘Field of Dreams’ Game’s bizarre hologram that had Twitter buzzing
The MLB’s annual “Field of Dreams” Game has had some touching moments recently — including Ken Griffey Jr. and his dad having a catch — but Thursday’s tilt had one incredibly bizarre occurrence. Iconic Chicago Cubs announcer Harry Caray, who died in 1998, was digitally recreated on the Fox broadcast to sing “Take Me Out to the Ball Game” during the seventh-inning stretch.
Lucas Giolito reveals his 2 keys to success amid White Sox’ stretch run
Chicago White Sox star pitcher Lucas Giolito has endured a disappointing 2022 season. In similar fashion to the White Sox as a team, he’s dealt with a combination of injuries and underperformance. On the season, he owns an underwhelming 4.91 ERA. But the right-hander is beginning to get things trending in the correct direction. Giolito […] The post Lucas Giolito reveals his 2 keys to success amid White Sox’ stretch run appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Chicago's Gavin Sheets sitting versus Detroit Sunday
The Chicago White Sox did not list Gavin Sheets in their lineup for Sunday's game against the Detroit Tigers. Sheets will take the afternoon off while Adam Engel joins the lineup in centerfield and bats seventh. A.J. Pollock will move to left field, Eloy Jimenez will start at designated hitter, and Andrew Vaugh will cover right field.
Cubs soak in ‘magic’ Field of Dreams festivities
DYERSVILLE, Iowa — When the Cubs were in Cincinnati for a series against the Reds earlier this season, a mock cornfield set awaited them. The set was used by FOX to shoot promotional footage for the 2022 Field of Dreams Game, with Willson Contreras, Ian Happ, Nico Hoerner and David Ross among those who participated.
Three-run first inning leads Cubs over Reds in second Field of Dreams Game
Nearly halfway through the month of August, the baseball world focused its attention on a matchup between two teams fighting near the bottom of the NL Central. On Thursday night, at the second Field of Dreams Game in Dyersville, Iowa, an intimate crowd was treated to a competitive game between the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds.
Bassitt, Mets blank Phils again for 17th win in 20 games
NEW YORK (AP) — Chris Bassitt hurled five scoreless innings, Francisco Lindor set the franchise record for RBIs by a shortstop and the New York Mets defeated the Philadelphia Phillies 6-0 Sunday for their 17th win in 20 games. Burly slugger Daniel Vogelbach homered and Mark Canha had two hits for New York, which moved 35 games over .500 for the first time since the end of the 1988 season. The Mets posted their second straight shutout and kept 5 1/2 games ahead of Atlanta atop the NL East. The Mets and Braves open a four-game series in Atlanta beginning Monday. The Phillies have dropped three of four after winning seven straight.
Field of Dreams win extra meaningful for Madrigal, Smyly
DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Whether or not Nick Madrigal was traded last summer, he couldn’t have played in the inaugural Field of Dreams Game after undergoing season-ending hamstring surgery. But the White Sox traded him to the Cubs, and for the last year Madrigal has been budding with anticipation.
NFL Analysis Network
Bears, Roquan Smith Dealing With Awkward Trade Situation
The Chicago Bears started a new era in 2022. They made major changes to their front office and coaching staff, as general manager Ryan Pace and head coach Matt Nagy were both relieved of their duties. In their places, Ryan Poles is taking over as general manager and Matt Eberflus is the new head coach.
Yardbarker
Cubs’ Prospect Luke Little Promoted to High-A South Bend
The minor league promotions continue. Today, the Chicago Cubs promoted left-handed pitcher Luke Little from Low-A Myrtle Beach to High-A South Bend. The Cubs named Little their Minor League Pitcher of the Month for July after he posted a 1.15 ERA in five starts for the Pelicans. Little has been...
Vaughn hits tiebreaking single, White Sox beat Tigers 6-4
Andrew Vaughn hit a tiebreaking single in the seventh inning for the second consecutive night, AJ Pollock homered in the eighth and the Chicago White Sox beat the Detroit Tigers 6-4 on Saturday night. Vaughn had three hits for the White Sox, who moved within 2 1/2 games of AL...
How to watch White Sox vs. Astros in Spanish and English
When the White Sox take on the Houston Astros on Monday night for the first game in a four-game series, fans can follow along in both English and Spanish with NBC Sports Chicago. The White Sox will be looking for another win over the AL-West-leading Astros after losing the teams’ first series this season, two games to one, back in June.
Washington Examiner
SEE IT: Beloved Cubs announcer Harry Caray 'returns' at Field of Dreams game
In a case of life imitating art, the MLB's second annual Field of Dreams game brought a baseball legend back to life — much to the shock of many viewers. A recreated virtual rendition of Harry Caray singing “Take Me Out to the Ballgame” played during the seventh inning of the game, and it drew widespread cheers from attendees in the ballpark but received a decidedly mixed reaction on social media, with some fans uneasy about the technological revival of the famous Chicago Cubs announcer, who died in 1998.
Yardbarker
Hologram of Harry Caray sings 'Take Me Out to the Ballgame' during Field of Dreams game
Fox had an interesting way to spice up the seventh inning stretch during Thursday’s “Field of Dreams” game between the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds in Dyersville, Iowa. “Field of Dreams” is a movie that conjures up the memories of past historic baseball figures, most notably Shoeless...
