Chicago, IL

Chicago Sports Nation

Contreras and Happ Stay, Madrigal’s Return

After weeks, months, even years of speculation, Chicago Cubs’ All-Stars Willson Contreras and Ian Happ remained on the Cubs’ roster. Only time will tell if the move by the Cubs’ front office staff was the correct decision. From the fans’ perspective, keeping Contreras was the right decision....
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

Harry Caray’s grandson Chip reacts to ‘Field of Dreams’ Game’s bizarre hologram that had Twitter buzzing

The MLB’s annual “Field of Dreams” Game has had some touching moments recently — including Ken Griffey Jr. and his dad having a catch — but Thursday’s tilt had one incredibly bizarre occurrence. Iconic Chicago Cubs announcer Harry Caray, who died in 1998, was digitally recreated on the Fox broadcast to sing “Take Me Out to the Ball Game” during the seventh-inning stretch.
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

Lucas Giolito reveals his 2 keys to success amid White Sox’ stretch run

Chicago White Sox star pitcher Lucas Giolito has endured a disappointing 2022 season. In similar fashion to the White Sox as a team, he’s dealt with a combination of injuries and underperformance. On the season, he owns an underwhelming 4.91 ERA. But the right-hander is beginning to get things trending in the correct direction. Giolito […] The post Lucas Giolito reveals his 2 keys to success amid White Sox’ stretch run appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CHICAGO, IL
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Chicago, IL
Sports
numberfire.com

Chicago's Gavin Sheets sitting versus Detroit Sunday

The Chicago White Sox did not list Gavin Sheets in their lineup for Sunday's game against the Detroit Tigers. Sheets will take the afternoon off while Adam Engel joins the lineup in centerfield and bats seventh. A.J. Pollock will move to left field, Eloy Jimenez will start at designated hitter, and Andrew Vaugh will cover right field.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Cubs soak in ‘magic’ Field of Dreams festivities

DYERSVILLE, Iowa — When the Cubs were in Cincinnati for a series against the Reds earlier this season, a mock cornfield set awaited them. The set was used by FOX to shoot promotional footage for the 2022 Field of Dreams Game, with Willson Contreras, Ian Happ, Nico Hoerner and David Ross among those who participated.
CHICAGO, IL
The Associated Press

Bassitt, Mets blank Phils again for 17th win in 20 games

NEW YORK (AP) — Chris Bassitt hurled five scoreless innings, Francisco Lindor set the franchise record for RBIs by a shortstop and the New York Mets defeated the Philadelphia Phillies 6-0 Sunday for their 17th win in 20 games. Burly slugger Daniel Vogelbach homered and Mark Canha had two hits for New York, which moved 35 games over .500 for the first time since the end of the 1988 season. The Mets posted their second straight shutout and kept 5 1/2 games ahead of Atlanta atop the NL East. The Mets and Braves open a four-game series in Atlanta beginning Monday. The Phillies have dropped three of four after winning seven straight.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NFL Analysis Network

Bears, Roquan Smith Dealing With Awkward Trade Situation

The Chicago Bears started a new era in 2022. They made major changes to their front office and coaching staff, as general manager Ryan Pace and head coach Matt Nagy were both relieved of their duties. In their places, Ryan Poles is taking over as general manager and Matt Eberflus is the new head coach.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Cubs’ Prospect Luke Little Promoted to High-A South Bend

The minor league promotions continue. Today, the Chicago Cubs promoted left-handed pitcher Luke Little from Low-A Myrtle Beach to High-A South Bend. The Cubs named Little their Minor League Pitcher of the Month for July after he posted a 1.15 ERA in five starts for the Pelicans. Little has been...
CHICAGO, IL
#Free Agents#Cubs
NBC Sports Chicago

How to watch White Sox vs. Astros in Spanish and English

When the White Sox take on the Houston Astros on Monday night for the first game in a four-game series, fans can follow along in both English and Spanish with NBC Sports Chicago. The White Sox will be looking for another win over the AL-West-leading Astros after losing the teams’ first series this season, two games to one, back in June.
CHICAGO, IL
Washington Examiner

SEE IT: Beloved Cubs announcer Harry Caray 'returns' at Field of Dreams game

In a case of life imitating art, the MLB's second annual Field of Dreams game brought a baseball legend back to life — much to the shock of many viewers. A recreated virtual rendition of Harry Caray singing “Take Me Out to the Ballgame” played during the seventh inning of the game, and it drew widespread cheers from attendees in the ballpark but received a decidedly mixed reaction on social media, with some fans uneasy about the technological revival of the famous Chicago Cubs announcer, who died in 1998.
MLB
