Montgomery, AL

Troy Messenger

Monarcas opens in Brundidge Wednesday

A collective hurrah will be heard through the City of Brundidge on Wednesday. The long-anticipated opening of Monarcas Mexican Restaurant to the public is at 3 p.m. Wednesday, August 17, on South Main Street in downtown Brundidge. Martin Esquivel, owner, said his hope is that the extended Brundidge community will...
BRUNDIDGE, AL
wtvy.com

International food festival to benefit local women’s groups

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Zonta Foundation has grown the international food festival to become an annual staple in Dothan. From it’s humble beginnings at the Westgate Basketball Gym, to their 35th year, now being held at the National Peanut Festival Fairgrounds. The festival features cuisine from 29 different...
DOTHAN, AL
elmoreautauganews.com

‘Meet the Lions’ event introduces Athletes, Band Members and New Light Show

Photos contributed from Facebook, Lisa McDaniel, and Michelle Studdard. The annual Meet the Lions was held last night at Kevin Turner Memorial Field at Stanley Jensen Stadium in downtown Prattville. Meet the Lions is a community event where the Prattville High School and Prattville Junior High introduce their football teams, cheerleading squads, and the band. This year was a little extra special because the City of Prattville has renovated parts of the stadium and the new light show was shown at the end of the evening – which is just the beginning as a multi-million dollar renovation is forthcoming after the fall.
PRATTVILLE, AL
tallasseetribune.com

Taco Bell open for business

Taco Bell is now taking orders. Taco Bell franchisee Tacala Companies opened the new location Monday in Tallassee. It is the first location of Taco Bell in Tallassee and was celebrated with a ribbon cutting with Tallassee Mayor Sarah Hill in attendance. “Tacala is excited to open its first Taco...
TALLASSEE, AL
WSFA

2 injured in Montgomery weekend shootings

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating separate weekend shootings that left two people injured. According to Lt. R.D. Carson, officers responded to the latest shooting incident around 6:30 a.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of Eastern Boulevard in reference to a person shot. Carson said an adult male victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Montgomery mayor featured in PBS documentary

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed is featured in a newly released documentary film. Reed can be seen on PBS Roadtrip Nation’s “Being Free,” which is available to a national audience. The documentary follows three roadtrippers, who are formerly incarcerated individuals, as they travel the...
MONTGOMERY, AL
wtvy.com

The newest weevil joins Weevil Way in Enterprise

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A new weevil joined Weevil Way today in Enterprise. The newest member, the 28th weevil, is Mr. Geri Patrick. It stands outside of the Madison Heights and Kelly Park Senior Living Center–with a little help from a cane. The weevil’s purple coat is representative of...
ENTERPRISE, AL
alabamanews.net

New Resident Slowly Welcomes Visitors to Montgomery Zoo

The Montgomery Zoo debuted its newest resident: a Hoffman Two-Toed Sloth. The 4-year-old sloth named Odysseus originally came from Ark Encounter in Kentucky. Odysseus was displayed at the zoo on Tuesday and is now ready to slowly welcome visitors to the zoo. Gabrielle Jansen, the Marketing and PR Manager at...
MONTGOMERY, AL
unionspringsherald.com

Mason-Boyd Antiques and Flea Market business opens

Mason Henry Boyd-Coakley, the seven-year-old grandson of Virginia Louise Mason, cut the ribbon for the grand opening of the Mason-Boyd Antique and Flea Market store. The antique store is between Evelyn Smart's shop and the Union Springs Police Station. Ms. Virginia Louise Mason, the owner, grew up from birth until...
UNION SPRINGS, AL
AL.com

Former Alabama receiver Agiye Hall suspended indefinitely by Texas

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian suspended former Alabama wide receiver Agiye Hall indefinitely after the sophomore was arrested Thursday in Austin. “We’re aware of the situation involving Agiye Hall, have talked with his family, and have suspended him indefinitely from all team activities for conduct that is detrimental to our program,” Sarkisian said in a statement.
AUSTIN, TX
WSFA

First Alert: Rain and storm chances rise through the week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - After a warm, dry and mostly sunny Sunday, conditions will remain calm through tonight. Skies will remain partly to mostly clear overnight with lows hovering in the upper 60s to lower 70s and light to calm winds. The heat sticks around for the start to the...
ENVIRONMENT
WSFA

Local mayors to discuss Civil Rights Trail revitalization, preservation

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Four Alabama mayors will be meeting in the capital city Saturday to discuss revitalization and preservation efforts for the Civil Rights Trail. Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed, Selma Mayor James Perkins, Marion Mayor Dexter Hinton and White Hall Mayor Delmartre Bethel will be working with the Conservation Fund ahead of the 60th anniversary of the Selma to Montgomery march in 2025.
MONTGOMERY, AL
AL.com

100-acre no-cage, no-kill dog shelter opening in Alabama

Big Dog Ranch Rescue – the largest cage-free, no-kill rescue in the U.S. - is opening a 100-acre facility in Alabama. The ranch will be located at the former home of a greyhound training facility in Shorter in Macon County and will serve as a rescue, rehabilitation, medical and adoption center for dogs across the south.
ALABAMA STATE
wdhn.com

Road detours in Coffee County’s Ino Community

COFFEE CO., Ala. (WDHN)—On Thursday, local authorities say Alabama Highway Patrol troopers wrote numerous citations of drivers going around construction barricades. WDHN’s Mike Gurspan says a detour on State Highway 134 in Coffee County’s rural Ino community is causing a great deal of distress for motorists. Since...
COFFEE COUNTY, AL
luvernejournal.com

Crenshaw County Public Fishing Lake closing for two years

Crenshaw County Public Fishing Lake, one of Alabama’s first state public fishing lakes, soon will be closing for two years to receive renovations and will be restocked with various sport fish species. Lee Simmons, City of Luverne Parks and Recreation Director, said the lake is an asset to the...
LUVERNE, AL
themadisonrecord.com

Extension Service: How to deal with chiggers

AUBURN UNIVERSITY, Ala. – One of the peskiest outdoor insects may be crawling around your neck of the woods. Chiggers are nearly invisible and hard to control because of their size. However, with the appropriate control, you can keep your family off their menu. What is a chigger?. Chiggers,...
AUBURN, AL

