Key Food Signs 20K-SF Lease in New East New York Development

East New York will get a new Key Food at 50 Pennsylvania Avenue thanks to a city program seeking to bring grocery options to food deserts like the Brooklyn neighborhood. The grocery store signed a 25-year lease for 20,000 square feet in the new development by Pennrose Holdings under the Food Retail Expansion to Support Health (FRESH) program, which offers zoning incentives and financial benefits to developers offering these amenities in underserved communities, according to The Real Deal.
NYC turns back to hotels to grow homeless shelters

New York City’s plan to use hotels for homeless shelters is surfacing, but details remain sparse. Officials from the mayor’s administration disclosed this week that 11 hotels were being leased by the city to serve the growing shelter population, City Limits reported. The announcement came months after the city phased out the use of commercial lodgings for children after the shelter population dropped.
Cloudy tap water has East Village NYCHA residents worried

EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) – Decent drinking water from the tap is something many of us take for granted, but not a group of East Village residents from the Jacob Riis Houses who say their tap water is undrinkable. “Look at how cloudy this water is. Wow,” said Leslie Bright Reid, a resident of Jacob […]
Bedford Park: MTA “Heartbroken” Over Death of Female Transit Worker at Mosholu Maintenance Yard

The MTA has announced the death of a female transit worker who was only three months into her role at its Mosholu maintenance yard in Bedford Park. In a brief statement on Thursday, Aug. 11, the agency wrote, “The Transit family is heartbroken to have lost a colleague as she was putting a train into service at the Mosholu Yard to help move New Yorkers, and we are conducting a thorough investigation to determine what happened.”
