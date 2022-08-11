Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
On the Record with Mayor Eric Adams: NYC will fulfill its moral and legal obligation to house migrants
NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City has a moral and legal obligation to house the migrants being bused in from Texas, according to Mayor Eric Adams. “That is what we have done and what we will continue to do,” Adams said. As the buses continue to arrive in Manhattan, the city shelters have been […]
tag24.com
As NYC rents break records again, residents attend Housing Town Hall in search of help
New York, New York - Rent in the Big Apple has never been higher and the rise shows no signs of stopping. There has never been a more expensive time in history to live in NYC, as the rent has once again broken records. According to the July rental market...
Meet NY’s 10th congressional district candidates
Voting booths at P.S. 138 in Crown Heights, which serves as a poll site. A last-minute guide to one of the most crowded midterm races of the year. [ more › ]
Commercial Observer
Key Food Signs 20K-SF Lease in New East New York Development
East New York will get a new Key Food at 50 Pennsylvania Avenue thanks to a city program seeking to bring grocery options to food deserts like the Brooklyn neighborhood. The grocery store signed a 25-year lease for 20,000 square feet in the new development by Pennrose Holdings under the Food Retail Expansion to Support Health (FRESH) program, which offers zoning incentives and financial benefits to developers offering these amenities in underserved communities, according to The Real Deal.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NYC congestion pricing: Here are the rates under 7 tolling scenarios
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- With Wednesday’s release of the environmental assessment for New York City’s proposed congestion pricing program, drivers got an in-depth look at how much they could be charged to drive into Manhattan’s Central Business District (CBD). The comprehensive report outlines seven different tolling scenarios,...
therealdeal.com
NYC turns back to hotels to grow homeless shelters
New York City’s plan to use hotels for homeless shelters is surfacing, but details remain sparse. Officials from the mayor’s administration disclosed this week that 11 hotels were being leased by the city to serve the growing shelter population, City Limits reported. The announcement came months after the city phased out the use of commercial lodgings for children after the shelter population dropped.
United Federation of Teachers gives away 30,000 books to NYC teachers
With the first day of New York City Public School classes less than four weeks away. Members of the United Federation of Teachers are donating over 30,000 books to local teachers.
News 12
City kicks off outreach campaign to boost participation in MTA’s Fair Fares program
The city has launched an outreach program to bring attention to the MTA’s Fair Fares, a program that offers low-income New Yorkers a 50% discount on bus and subway fares along with Access-a-Ride paratransit. When the program launched in 2019, the city planned to attract nearly 800,000 eligible New...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Brooklyn Man Attacked, Robbed of Dog and Money
NEW YORK, NY – A Brooklyn man walking his dog in front of 100 White...
queenoftheclick.com
A Brooklyn Realtor Actually Tweeted This!!
When I read the realtor’s tweet , I thought wow this guy lives in another world. Cheers to all of you buying a 2.4 million dollar house in #BayRidge.
A peek into the finances of Adams' deep-pocketed chief of staff
Frank Carone is every bit as wealthy as his lavish lifestyle suggests.
Cloudy tap water has East Village NYCHA residents worried
EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) – Decent drinking water from the tap is something many of us take for granted, but not a group of East Village residents from the Jacob Riis Houses who say their tap water is undrinkable. “Look at how cloudy this water is. Wow,” said Leslie Bright Reid, a resident of Jacob […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bed-Stuy block party honors legacy left by Dr. Albert Vann
Brooklyn residents came together for a block party in front of the Bedford Stuyvesant Restoration Corporation in a second day of commemoration for the late Dr. Albert Vann.
New York Tenant Skips out on $17,000 Rent and Leaves Former Landlord Holding the Bag
Federal stimulus packages, created as a result of the C.A.R.E.S. Act provided protections such as eviction moratoriums, rental assistance programs, and landlord protections to encourage self-sufficiency while preventing homelessness and allowing real estate investors to flourish as they created passive income streams.
New Yorkers Face $23 Congestion Charge To Enter Manhattan
The MTA is proposing a congestion charge for Manhattan. Prices range from $9 to $23 if you want to enter Manhattan south of 60th street. The MTA wants to dissuade people from using cars, while making money to fund public transport. The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) recently released the Central...
NY begins week-long crackdown on speeding
A week-long crackdown begins for speeders around New York state.
It gets worse: Congestion pricing means more trucks as well as a new toll for Staten Islanders (opinion)
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – We’re finally starting to find out what we’re really going to be in for when congestion pricing is the rule of the road. And it’s not good news for Staten Islanders. The MTA the other day released an environmental assessment of the...
Opinion: Use NYC’s Vacant Lots and Buildings to Help Solve the Housing Crisis
“As of 2016, the city had over 1,131 (more or less) parcels of property at its disposal. Instead of using executive orders on projects that benefit a small group of people, the mayor has the power to relinquish parcels of land and abandoned property to address homelessness.”. In 2016, former...
Nassau IDA votes to end property tax agreement with Amazon over lack of new jobs at Syosset warehouse
Amazon has lost millions of dollars in tax breaks for its Syosset warehouse at the former Cerro Wire just off the Long Island Expressway.
norwoodnews.org
Bedford Park: MTA “Heartbroken” Over Death of Female Transit Worker at Mosholu Maintenance Yard
The MTA has announced the death of a female transit worker who was only three months into her role at its Mosholu maintenance yard in Bedford Park. In a brief statement on Thursday, Aug. 11, the agency wrote, “The Transit family is heartbroken to have lost a colleague as she was putting a train into service at the Mosholu Yard to help move New Yorkers, and we are conducting a thorough investigation to determine what happened.”
City Limits
New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
211K+
Views
ABOUT
Non-profit independent in-depth journalism on New York City's most pressing issues.https://citylimits.org
Comments / 1