WALA-TV FOX10

A few more storms Friday afternoon

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Rain coverage has been pretty much relegated to locations south of I-10 so far this morning, but a few more storms will fire off later this afternoon. Most of those will be farther inland and will be more scattered in nature. Highs today will reach the upper 80s. Over the weekend, we’ll see rain coverage at 40% both days so you’ll still have to be on the lookout for more rain and storm development but the coverage won’t be as widespread as the last several days. Highs will be at or just under 90 degrees through next week.
WALA-TV FOX10

Weekend rain chances; tracking the tropics

(WALA) - We continue to track isolated showers and thunderstorms along the Gulf Coast. Be cautious if driving in any of these storms, as some areas could see heavy downpours and ponding on the roadways. Things will turn drier this evening and calm down even further into the overnight hours.
LOUISIANA STATE
WALA-TV FOX10

Bird flu sparks deli turkey shortage amid existing supply chain issues

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) – Supply chain issues and bird flu are making it harder for consumers to find turkey at grocery stores. “I would say over the past two or three weeks here they’ve had a sign up saying there’s a shortage,” Lisa Andersen said of her recent shopping trips. “We’ve had some off-brands they don’t normally carry. Sometimes they are completely out.”
MINNESOTA STATE
WALA-TV FOX10

Kentucky flooding death toll rises; FEMA faces criticism for aid response

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT/WYMT/Gray News) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced Thursday that the eastern Kentucky flooding death toll is officially 39. He said an additional death is being counted in Breathitt County. No details about the person’s identity was given. “I ask the commonwealth to join me in praying...
KENTUCKY STATE
WALA-TV FOX10

Alabama returning Native American artifacts to tribes

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Remains and adorned objects from the 18th century will no longer be displayed in the state’s exhibition, called “The First Alabamians.”. Alabama Department of Archives and History Director Steve Murray says the department has taken good care the artifacts, but he says the origins of how they came to Alabama were problematic.
ALABAMA STATE
WALA-TV FOX10

Alabama Democrats elect new party chair

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Democratic Party has a new leader. Rev. Randy Kelley, of Huntsville, was elected to lead the party and is the second chair in only three years. Democrats from across the state gathered in Birmingham Saturday for their yearly organizational meeting - a time for...
ALABAMA STATE
WALA-TV FOX10

Alabama Republican Party passes resolution in favor of closed primaries

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Republican Party gathered for their bi-annual summer meeting in downtown Montgomery Saturday. At the meeting, the party’s executive committee overwhelmingly passed a resolution in support of party registration and closed primary elections. According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, Alabama is one...
ALABAMA STATE

