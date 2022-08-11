While Disney and Marvel hold rights to develop movies starring The Hulk, Universal and Marvel reached an agreement in June 2008 to distribute “The Incredible Hulk.”. The Security and Exchange Commission filing from 2008 allows Universal to hold Hulk movie rights for 15 years, which would expire June 2023. While it is unconfirmed if there will be a sequel to “The Incredible Hulk” or if rights are going to go to Disney, the SEC filing is the base of the rumor from The Direct that rights for The Hulk will be given to Disney.

MOVIES ・ 7 HOURS AGO