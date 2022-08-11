Read full article on original website
WDW News Today
Complimentary EARidescent Mickey & Minnie Annual Passholder Magnet Returning to Walt Disney World
If you missed out on the 50th Anniversary EARidescent Mickey & Minnie Annual Passholder Magnet; don’t worry. You have another chance to pick up the complimentary magnet starting at the end of this month. From August 25 – September 21, guests with valid park admission and park pass reservations...
WDW News Today
The Haunted Mansion Pajama Set and Pants Debut at Walt Disney World
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Fans of The Haunted Mansion can now rest in peace with a new pajama set and pants available at Walt Disney World. The Haunted Mansion Pajama Shirt & Shorts Set – $49.99. First up is this...
WDW News Today
Scaffolding Comes Down Around Lighthouse at Disney’s Yacht Club Resort
A welcome sight was found along the shores of Crescent Lake today, as scaffolding is coming down around the lighthouse at Disney’s Yacht Club Resort, signaling the end of its refurbishment. The scaffolding went up nearly a month ago around the structure. With the removal, we can see that...
WDW News Today
RUMOR: Hulk Movie Rights Could Be Returning to Disney in June 2023
While Disney and Marvel hold rights to develop movies starring The Hulk, Universal and Marvel reached an agreement in June 2008 to distribute “The Incredible Hulk.”. The Security and Exchange Commission filing from 2008 allows Universal to hold Hulk movie rights for 15 years, which would expire June 2023. While it is unconfirmed if there will be a sequel to “The Incredible Hulk” or if rights are going to go to Disney, the SEC filing is the base of the rumor from The Direct that rights for The Hulk will be given to Disney.
WDW News Today
RUMOR: Universal Building Another KUKA Arm Ride, This Time for Modern-Day Frankenstein Attraction in Epic Universe
If you’ve been following Universal Orlando Resort news and rumors for a long time, this will probably sound familiar: Universal is reportedly developing a KUKA arm ride based around the classic Monsters for Epic Universe. Before they landed The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, there had been rumors of...
WDW News Today
‘Home Economics’ Filming Season 3 Premiere at Disneyland
The cast of “Home Economics” on ABC is at Disneyland this week filming the season three premiere of the show. “Home Economics” posted a photo of the cast with Mickey Mouse in front of the Main Street, U.S.A. train station. For more information on booking your next...
WDW News Today
PHOTOS, VIDEO: Cadaver Dans Perform at Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party 2022
Cadaver Dans are back from the undead for Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party. We caught Cadaver Dans serenading the crowd from above the Country Bears meet and greet below. The quartet returns in Magic Kingdom. They kicked off with “Let Me Wahoo,” followed by “Tumbling Tumbleweeds,” “Ghost Riders in the...
WDW News Today
Artifacts from ‘Indiana Jones’ Are Now Available at Walt Disney World
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Adventurers and treasure hunters will want to make a stop at Disney’s Hollywood Studios to check out the artifacts from the Indiana Jones line of merchandise. These precious items can be found at Keystone Clothiers. Artifact...
WDW News Today
New $600 Leather Coach Plush of Mickey, Minnie, Goofy, and Donald Available at Disneyland Resort
New “plush” of Mickey and friends have arrived at Disneyland Resort. These Coach plush (that aren’t very plushy) are made with leather and as such, are quite expensive. The plush are Donald, Mickey, Minnie, and Goofy. We were only able to photograph one before Cast Members said we weren’t allowed to touch them.
WDW News Today
Br’er Fox & Br’er Bear Removed from Mickey’s Boo-To-You Halloween Parade at Magic Kingdom
Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, which started on Friday evening, certainly has many new treats, merchandise, and experiences for us this year, but we did notice some characters removed from Mickey’s Boo-To-You Halloween Parade. Br’er Fox and Br’er Bear did not join the Country Bears in the Frontierland portion...
WDW News Today
Team Member Test Rides for Revenge of the Mummy Begin Today at Universal Studios Florida
Things might be finally looking up for Revenge of the Mummy at Universal Studios Florida, since Team Members were invited to ride the coaster today. Earlier this week there were delays with the cycling of ride vehicles, likely due to new sensors. Now that Team Members are being invited to test, these issues have been resolved. The plastic has finally been removed from the windows as well.
WDW News Today
Walt Disney World Offering Gift Cards to Guests With Malfunctioning MagicBand+ and Resort Guests Whose Bands Won’t Arrive In Time
Since the recent launch of MagicBand+, a few issues have popped up. Some designs initially sold were later found to be malfunctioning, and issues with stock have been affecting resort guests who ordered pre-arrival bands. One of our reporters purchased a MagicBand+ design that was later pulled from the shelves...
WDW News Today
Liberty Square Riverboat at Magic Kingdom Closing for Refurbishment
The Liberty Square Riverboat at Magic Kingdom is closing for refurbishment on August 22. It is scheduled to reopen for guests on September 2. The Riverboat underwent a short refurbishment around the same time last year, indicating that this is likely for routine maintenance. For more information on booking your...
WDW News Today
More French Lavender Minnie Mouse Merchandise Arrives at Disneyland Resort
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. French lavender Minnie Mouse merchandise collection has sprouted up in Disneyland Resort. This new mug, adult dress, and magnet are available in Elias & Co. at Disney California Adventure. Lavender Minnie Mug – $19.99. This mug...
WDW News Today
PHOTOS, VIDEO: Disney’s Not-So-Spooky Spectacular Fireworks at Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party 2022
Watch the skies come alive with fireworks during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party at Magic Kingdom thanks to Disney’s Not-So-Spooky Spectacular. Jack Skellington hosts this fireworks spectacular. He’s an impressive life-size puppet that comes out on the stage in front of Cinderella Castle. After Jack introduces the show,...
WDW News Today
PHOTOS: Mr. Toad, ‘Monsters, Inc.’ Photo Ops in Stitch’s Great Escape Queue, Plus ‘Sleepy Hollow,’ 20,000 Leagues, & More at Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party 2022
Celebrate the upcoming “Hocus Pocus 2,” plus classics like 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea, “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow,” “Monsters, Inc.,” and Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride with four new photo ops throughout Magic Kingdom for Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party 2022. “Hocus Pocus...
WDW News Today
Mickey Mouse: The Main Attraction Enchanted Tiki Room Ears Arrive At Walt Disney World
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Wake up from your siesta to check out these new Walt Disney’s Enchanted Tiki Room ears at Magic Kingdom Park!. Mickey Mouse: The Main Attraction Enchanted Tiki Room Ears — $34.99. These whimsical ears feature...
WDW News Today
First Look at 2022 Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party Guide Map
We’re here at the first night of Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party to help you plan for your visit. Here’s a full look at this year’s party guide map. Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party Guide Map 2022. Inside, you’ll find information on the various offerings. Trick-or-treat...
WDW News Today
Tower of Terror Tervis Tumbler Now Available at Disney’s Hollywood Studios
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. If you love the Hollywood Tower Hotel, drop into Celebrity 5 & 10 at Disney’s Hollywood Studios to pick up the new Tower of Terror Tervis tumbler. Tower of Terror Tervis Tumbler – $34.99. The...
WDW News Today
Mickey Mouse: The Main Attraction Dumbo The Flying Elephant Series Debuts Next Month
Series 8 from Mickey Mouse: The Main Attraction features Dumbo The Flying Elephant to be released on shopDisney and in the parks. Each series features a Loungefly mini backpack, collectable limited pin, ear band, collector key, and Mickey plush based on the month’s featured attraction. The items are mainly blue and red with yellow and silver accents.
