Gambling

WDW News Today

Scaffolding Comes Down Around Lighthouse at Disney’s Yacht Club Resort

A welcome sight was found along the shores of Crescent Lake today, as scaffolding is coming down around the lighthouse at Disney’s Yacht Club Resort, signaling the end of its refurbishment. The scaffolding went up nearly a month ago around the structure. With the removal, we can see that...
WDW News Today

RUMOR: Hulk Movie Rights Could Be Returning to Disney in June 2023

While Disney and Marvel hold rights to develop movies starring The Hulk, Universal and Marvel reached an agreement in June 2008 to distribute “The Incredible Hulk.”. The Security and Exchange Commission filing from 2008 allows Universal to hold Hulk movie rights for 15 years, which would expire June 2023. While it is unconfirmed if there will be a sequel to “The Incredible Hulk” or if rights are going to go to Disney, the SEC filing is the base of the rumor from The Direct that rights for The Hulk will be given to Disney.
WDW News Today

‘Home Economics’ Filming Season 3 Premiere at Disneyland

The cast of “Home Economics” on ABC is at Disneyland this week filming the season three premiere of the show. “Home Economics” posted a photo of the cast with Mickey Mouse in front of the Main Street, U.S.A. train station. For more information on booking your next...
WDW News Today

PHOTOS, VIDEO: Cadaver Dans Perform at Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party 2022

Cadaver Dans are back from the undead for Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party. We caught Cadaver Dans serenading the crowd from above the Country Bears meet and greet below. The quartet returns in Magic Kingdom. They kicked off with “Let Me Wahoo,” followed by “Tumbling Tumbleweeds,” “Ghost Riders in the...
WDW News Today

Artifacts from ‘Indiana Jones’ Are Now Available at Walt Disney World

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Adventurers and treasure hunters will want to make a stop at Disney’s Hollywood Studios to check out the artifacts from the Indiana Jones line of merchandise. These precious items can be found at Keystone Clothiers. Artifact...
WDW News Today

Team Member Test Rides for Revenge of the Mummy Begin Today at Universal Studios Florida

Things might be finally looking up for Revenge of the Mummy at Universal Studios Florida, since Team Members were invited to ride the coaster today. Earlier this week there were delays with the cycling of ride vehicles, likely due to new sensors. Now that Team Members are being invited to test, these issues have been resolved. The plastic has finally been removed from the windows as well.
WDW News Today

Liberty Square Riverboat at Magic Kingdom Closing for Refurbishment

The Liberty Square Riverboat at Magic Kingdom is closing for refurbishment on August 22. It is scheduled to reopen for guests on September 2. The Riverboat underwent a short refurbishment around the same time last year, indicating that this is likely for routine maintenance. For more information on booking your...
WDW News Today

More French Lavender Minnie Mouse Merchandise Arrives at Disneyland Resort

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. French lavender Minnie Mouse merchandise collection has sprouted up in Disneyland Resort. This new mug, adult dress, and magnet are available in Elias & Co. at Disney California Adventure. Lavender Minnie Mug – $19.99. This mug...
WDW News Today

PHOTOS: Mr. Toad, ‘Monsters, Inc.’ Photo Ops in Stitch’s Great Escape Queue, Plus ‘Sleepy Hollow,’ 20,000 Leagues, & More at Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party 2022

Celebrate the upcoming “Hocus Pocus 2,” plus classics like 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea, “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow,” “Monsters, Inc.,” and Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride with four new photo ops throughout Magic Kingdom for Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party 2022. “Hocus Pocus...
WDW News Today

First Look at 2022 Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party Guide Map

We’re here at the first night of Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party to help you plan for your visit. Here’s a full look at this year’s party guide map. Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party Guide Map 2022. Inside, you’ll find information on the various offerings. Trick-or-treat...
WDW News Today

Tower of Terror Tervis Tumbler Now Available at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. If you love the Hollywood Tower Hotel, drop into Celebrity 5 & 10 at Disney’s Hollywood Studios to pick up the new Tower of Terror Tervis tumbler. Tower of Terror Tervis Tumbler – $34.99. The...
WDW News Today

Mickey Mouse: The Main Attraction Dumbo The Flying Elephant Series Debuts Next Month

Series 8 from Mickey Mouse: The Main Attraction features Dumbo The Flying Elephant to be released on shopDisney and in the parks. Each series features a Loungefly mini backpack, collectable limited pin, ear band, collector key, and Mickey plush based on the month’s featured attraction. The items are mainly blue and red with yellow and silver accents.
