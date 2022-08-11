Read full article on original website
KSBW.com
Salinas police investigating fatal shooting at homeless camp
SALINAS, Calif. — Police in Salinas are investigating a deadly shooting that happened at a homeless camp Saturday night. According to officers, it happened around 7:30 p.m. on East Laurel Drive near Carr Lake. When police arrived on scene they found a 29-year-old man who had been shot. Officers tried to save the man but he succumbed to his injuries.
benitolink.com
Illegal weapon stockpile found in Hollister
Weapons seized in Hollister area by Hollister Police Department. Photo published on Facebook by Hollister Police Department. The following information was published on Hollister Police Department’s Facebook page. No formal news release has been provided to local media about this possible arrest. Hollister Police Department published the following information...
Traffic stop leads to firearm arrest
SAN MATEO, Calif. (BCN) — Police in San Mateo arrested a man Thursday in connection with several crimes following a traffic stop. KRON On is streaming news live now Kevin Aguilar, 20, of San Mateo, was arrested on suspicion of carrying a concealed firearm in a vehicle, carrying a loaded firearm in a vehicle, carrying […]
KSBW.com
Man arrested in Pacific Grove on warrant for brandishing a weapon
PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. — One man was arrested Saturday afternoon at Lover's Point in Pacific Grove. According to the Pacific Grove Police Department, a man in his late 30s was arrested on an outstanding warrant related to brandishing a weapon in the city of Marina. The arrest was made...
2 arrested in connection to homicide of 28-year-old woman
UNION CITY, Calif. (BCN) — Two men have been arrested in connection with a murder that occurred on early Friday morning, Union City police said on Saturday. Officers were dispatched at 12:20 a.m. to the 2500 block of Medallion Drive for a reported shooting. Police discovered a woman, Joan Dolly Delsied, 28, of Union City, […]
Salinas Fire investigating arson at South Salinas froyo location
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas Fire said they contained a shrub fire Friday morning outside the MYO Frozen Yogurt on South Main Street. Salinas Fire got the call around 1:50 a.m. and said the shrubbery outside the business had caught fire. The windows also broke due to the fire, but no damage was caused to the The post Salinas Fire investigating arson at South Salinas froyo location appeared first on KION546.
Police respond to shooting in San Jose
Police are currently on the scene of a shooting, according to a tweet from San Jose Police.
KSBW.com
Santa Cruz police arrest suspected arsonist
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — Mitchell Swienton, 58, is accused of starting eight fires Thursday afternoon. Police say the fires were started along railroad tracks from near post avenue to McCrary Trial in Pogonip. Swienton is facing 11 charges — eight are felony arson charges. “There will be a...
KSBW.com
Hunter dies in Jeep rollover accident in south Monterey county
JOLON, Calif. — A hunter died on the first day of rifle deer-hunting season in the Fort Hunter Liggett area of southern Monterey county. According to investigators, 28-year-old Ryan Bricker rolled his Jeep down an embankment in southern Monterey County Saturday morning around 8:40 a.m. while he was out hunting with friends.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Injuries Reported in Crash on Westbound I-580 in Alameda County
The California Highway Patrol reported an auto accident with injuries on westbound I-580 in Alameda County on the morning of Friday, August 12, 2022. The car wreck took place around 8:10 a.m. and involved three vehicles described as a silver Toyota HR, a black Tesla, and a sedan. Details on...
kion546.com
Sand City police arrest three for over $11,560 in stolen perfume
SAND CITY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Officers said they arrested three people with over $11,565 of stolen perfume. Sand City officers were dispatched to the Ulta for reports of three suspects wearing ski masks and stuffing bags full of bottled fragrances, said police. They then drove off in a dark vehicle. CHP...
Five arrested in Redwood City in connection with possession of loaded gun, other crimes
REDWOOD CITY (BCN) — Police in Redwood City last week arrested five individuals in connection with possessing a loaded firearm and other crimes. Four juveniles were arrested on suspicion of crimes including being a minor in possession of a handgun, possession of brass knuckles and resisting, obstructing or delaying an officer, according to the Redwood […]
San Jose police investigate early morning shooting
SAN JOSE -- Police in San Jose are investigating an early morning shooting Saturday that left one victim with non life threatening injuries, according to authorities.Police said they received the call regarding the shooting on the 200 block of Litchi Court at approximately 6:45 a.m. Saturday.Arriving officers found an adult male victim who suffered a non-life threatening injury. He has been transported to a local hospital.San Jose police tweeted about the shooting shortly after 8 a.m.Police said the suspect and motive in the shooting was currently unknown. Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact the San Jose Police Department.
ATM fire extinguished in South Salinas
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV) - On Thursday morning, an ATM fire was put out in South Salinas at the Union Bank. Salinas PD responded with Salinas Fire and found the ATM outside the building was on fire. The fire was put out, and it was isolated to the ATM outside the building. Officers are following up The post ATM fire extinguished in South Salinas appeared first on KION546.
Man arrested in connection to ATM fire in South Salinas
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV) UPDATE August 12, 2022, at 3:21 p.m.- Salinas Police said they arrested a man in connection with an ATM fire that occurred Thursday morning in South Salinas. Anthony Fernando Guatemala, 36, was arrested and booked into Monterey County Jail for various charges. He faces property arson, violation of probation and violation of The post Man arrested in connection to ATM fire in South Salinas appeared first on KION546.
news24-680.com
“What’d I See?” – Lafayette Car Stop Attracts Attention Thursday
Thursday was another busy day in the 24/680 and several people saw things going on while we were tied up with breaking news elsewhere – writing us Friday to inquire as to what was going on. One of those “What’d I Just See” moments occurred on Pleasant Hill Road...
Morning fatal collision reported in SJ after SUV crashes into tree; Marks 43rd traffic death in city
A sports utility vehicle hit a tree, killing the driver, in a crash in San Jose Saturday morning, police said
KSBW.com
Forward progress stopped on Santa Cruz fire near DeLaveaga Golf course
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — Update 2:20 p.m.: Forward progress has stopped on the DeLaveaga Fire, burning in the City of Santa Cruz. (When fire agencies say 'forward progress' has stopped, it means crews have stopped the fire from spreading in a particular direction.) According to Cal Fire, the fire...
Elderly victim, Good Samaritan fight off suspects in Palo Alto robbery attempt
PALO ALTO -- A man in his 80s and a Good Samaritan were able to fight off a robbery attempt in a Palo Alto parking lot earlier this week.Palo Alto police said the brazen attempt took place in the parking lot of the Charleston Shopping Center in the 3900 block of Middlefield Road at 1:14 p.m. on Wednesday.Officers responded to a 911 call and when they arrived the suspects had fled the area and remain at large.According to investigators, a woman had approached a man in his 80s as he sat in his vehicle, told him it was her birthday...
Massive cannabis operation discovered in berry farm
SALINAS, Calif. (BCN) — State and local agencies discovered an unpermitted cannabis operation hidden inside a berry farm in Salinas, Monterey County District Attorney Jeannine Pacioni announced Thursday. Investigators recovered over 14,000 cannabis plants and over 15 tons of processed cannabis found in 300 hoop houses, which were allegedly concealed by berry bushes. The investigation […]
