Chicago, IL

FanSided

Yankees fans want Aaron Boone fired for losing to Red Sox, again

It wouldn’t be the dog days of August if New York Yankees fans weren’t frustrated with manager Aaron Boone in some way, shape, or form. The Yanks lost again last night at the hands of their rival, the Boston Red Sox. The defeat ensured New York fell to 2-8 in their last 10 games. Considering their fast start, it’s surprising to see the Yankees go through such a cold streak, but such is the case in a 162-game season.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IBWAA

Braves Believe They Caught Lightning in a Bottle Again

Until the return of injured second baseman Ozzie Albies (here with writer Dan Schlossberg), rookie Vaughn Grissom is filling in admirably.Courtesy of Dan Schlossberg. The Atlanta Braves have a history of getting instant dividends from potential stars with little or no minor-league experience.
thecomeback.com

Yasiel Puig discusses Major League Baseball return

Former Major League Baseball star Yasiel Puig has been playing in the KBO in South Korea since appearing in his last MLB game with the Cleveland Indians in 2019, but it sounds like the 31-year-old is ready to make his return to the big leagues. In an interview with TMZ...
MLB
FanSided

Padres: 3 immediate roster moves to replace Fernando Tatis Jr.

The San Diego Padres will be without Fernando Tatis Jr. for the rest of the 2022 season and the first month of the 2023 season due to a PED suspension. Who will replace him?. The San Diego Padres were hit with the crushing news that they will be without Fernando Tatis Jr. for the rest of the season, for the playoffs, and into the 2023 season due to an 80-game PED suspension.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Yardbarker

Mike Clevinger, Manny Machado critical of Fernando Tatis Jr. over PED ban

Fernando Tatis Jr. may have to win back the trust and respect of a few of his more prominent San Diego Padres teammates after the 23-year-old was suspended for using performance-enhancing drugs. The MLB commissioner’s office announced on Friday that Tatis would be suspended after testing positive for Clostebol, a...
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC Sports Chicago

White Sox sweep Tigers

AJ Pollock and Andrew Vaughn homered, Lance Lynn threw six solid innings and the Chicago White Sox beat the Detroit Tigers 5-3 on Sunday to complete a three-game sweep. Pollock, Eloy Jimenez and Jose Abreu each had two hits for the White Sox, who remained 2 1/2 games behind AL Central-leading Cleveland.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Baseball fans react to Harry Caray hologram

Fans share their thoughts on the Harry Caray hologram at the Field of Dream’s Game. MLB’s Field of Dreams Game took place on Thursday night. The Chicago Cubs were able to take down the Cincinnati Reds 4-2. The Cubs quickly took the lead with a 3-run first inning and never relinquished it. Drew Smyly pitched 5 scoreless innings with 9 strikeouts in a solid team victory for the Cubs.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

NBC Sports Chicago

Chicago, IL
Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.

 https://www.nbcsports.com/chicago/

