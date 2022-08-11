Read full article on original website
Only 1 Player Has Won Both the Little League World Series and MLB World Series
Yusmeiro Petit is the only player to win both the Little League World Series and MLB World Series. The post Only 1 Player Has Won Both the Little League World Series and MLB World Series appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
It wouldn’t be the dog days of August if New York Yankees fans weren’t frustrated with manager Aaron Boone in some way, shape, or form. The Yanks lost again last night at the hands of their rival, the Boston Red Sox. The defeat ensured New York fell to 2-8 in their last 10 games. Considering their fast start, it’s surprising to see the Yankees go through such a cold streak, but such is the case in a 162-game season.
Austin Barnes has been placed on “family emergency” leave. On Friday the Dodgers announced that catcher Austin Barnes had been placed on the “family emergency list” which is reserved when a player needs to miss three or more games. At press time there was no update on the cause for leave.
Brock Holt jokingly started a “Boo Benny” campaign on social media ahead of his former Red Sox teammate Andrew Benintendi’s return to Fenway Park Friday night.
Kate Upton absolutely crushed the red carpet at All-Star Game
Albert Pujols wasn’t the only person who proved at the MLB All-Star Game festivities this week that he can still soak up the spotlight. Kate Upton made one heck of a statement, too. Upton, who is married to Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander, absolutely dominated the “Red Carpet Show”...
Kate Upton and Justin Verlander made their appearance at the MLB All-Star red carpet show a family affair. On Tuesday night, prior to the 2022 All-Star Game in the Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, the couple walked on the red carpet with their three-year-old daughter Genevieve at L.A. Live in downtown.
DYERSVILLE, Iowa — If you build it, they will come. Major League Baseball has seen that with trips to an Iowa cornfield the past two years for the Field of Dreams game, and they’re returning to Europe next summer after a two-year delay for the second ever MLB London Series.
Until the return of injured second baseman Ozzie Albies (here with writer Dan Schlossberg), rookie Vaughn Grissom is filling in admirably.Courtesy of Dan Schlossberg. The Atlanta Braves have a history of getting instant dividends from potential stars with little or no minor-league experience.
The annual MLB "Field of Dreams Game" that shares the name with the beloved baseball movie is bound to elicit strong emotions from pockets of viewers around the country. Thursday's edition that saw the Chicago Cubs defeat the Cincinnati Reds 4-2 did just that. Fox Sports did well to begin...
Padres GM issues ultimatum for Fernando Tatis Jr. after PED suspension. A. J. Preller, San Diego Padres General Manager, had some harsh truths to tell Fernando Tatis Jr. after he was flagged for PEDs on Friday. “I think we’re hoping that from the offseason to now, that there would be...
Former Major League Baseball star Yasiel Puig has been playing in the KBO in South Korea since appearing in his last MLB game with the Cleveland Indians in 2019, but it sounds like the 31-year-old is ready to make his return to the big leagues. In an interview with TMZ...
The San Diego Padres will be without Fernando Tatis Jr. for the rest of the 2022 season and the first month of the 2023 season due to a PED suspension. Who will replace him?. The San Diego Padres were hit with the crushing news that they will be without Fernando Tatis Jr. for the rest of the season, for the playoffs, and into the 2023 season due to an 80-game PED suspension.
MLB World Reacts To Harry Caray Hologram On 'Field Of Dreams' Broadcast
Fox broke out an interesting feature for its "Field of Dreams" game coverage tonight. During the seventh inning stretch between the Cubs and Reds in Iowa, the broadcast showed a hologram version of Harry Caray, the iconic late Chicago announcer, leading the crowd in "Take Me Out To The Ballgame."
Fernando Tatis Jr. may have to win back the trust and respect of a few of his more prominent San Diego Padres teammates after the 23-year-old was suspended for using performance-enhancing drugs. The MLB commissioner’s office announced on Friday that Tatis would be suspended after testing positive for Clostebol, a...
AJ Pollock and Andrew Vaughn homered, Lance Lynn threw six solid innings and the Chicago White Sox beat the Detroit Tigers 5-3 on Sunday to complete a three-game sweep. Pollock, Eloy Jimenez and Jose Abreu each had two hits for the White Sox, who remained 2 1/2 games behind AL Central-leading Cleveland.
Little League World Series game ends on walk-off replay.
Nearly halfway through the month of August, the baseball world focused its attention on a matchup between two teams fighting near the bottom of the NL Central. On Thursday night, at the second Field of Dreams Game in Dyersville, Iowa, an intimate crowd was treated to a competitive game between the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds.
Before Ray Liotta’s Shoeless Joe Jackson disappears into the corn one last time, he reiterates the movie’s infamous tagline. “If you build it, he will come,” says Liotta’s character. Kevin Costner’s Ray Kinsella turns toward home plate, dejected after not receiving an invite to explore the corn, to find his father, John.
Fans share their thoughts on the Harry Caray hologram at the Field of Dream’s Game. MLB’s Field of Dreams Game took place on Thursday night. The Chicago Cubs were able to take down the Cincinnati Reds 4-2. The Cubs quickly took the lead with a 3-run first inning and never relinquished it. Drew Smyly pitched 5 scoreless innings with 9 strikeouts in a solid team victory for the Cubs.
There was no shortage of legends on hand to get the Field of Dreams game started between the Chicago Cubs and the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday evening.
