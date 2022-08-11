Read full article on original website
Related
Officials euthanize Freya the walrus after her sunbathing and boat-sinking antics drew crowds of fans
Authorities in Norway euthanized a beloved local walrus called Freya after she became stressed by crowds who gathered to watch her sunbathe.
Chicago hit-and-run leaves three dead, one injured
A hit-and-run crash in Chicago on Sunday morning left three people dead and another injured. The incident happened on early Sunday morning in the city's South Shore neighborhood, according to FOX 32, when a car traveling southbound on the 7000 block of S. Jeffery hit four people. Three male victims...
Large explosion rocks Armenian capital, traps unknown number under rubble: reports
A large explosion rocked a market in the Armenian capital of Yerevan on Sunday. Emergency responders say the explosion occurred inside a building where fireworks may have been sold at the Surmalu market. First responders are on the scene and say an unknown number of people are trapped under rubble.
Fox News
778K+
Followers
174K+
Post
648M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0