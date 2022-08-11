ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago hit-and-run leaves three dead, one injured

A hit-and-run crash in Chicago on Sunday morning left three people dead and another injured. The incident happened on early Sunday morning in the city's South Shore neighborhood, according to FOX 32, when a car traveling southbound on the 7000 block of S. Jeffery hit four people. Three male victims...
CHICAGO, IL
