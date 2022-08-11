ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Nebraska Football: Scott Frost’s comments on the offensive line raises a big question

When it comes to the potential success of the Nebraska football team, most fans tend to agree that the offensive line is going to play a big part. It makes sense, considering that the offensive line has played more than its fair share of a role in the struggles the Huskers have seen in the last four or five years. That is, after all, one of the reasons that Greg Austin was fired and Donovan Raiola was hired last year.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Frost Talks Offensive Improvement, Prep for Ireland

Nebraska head coach Scott Frost met with members of the media following Saturday's practice. Frost addressed the improvement of several offensive position groups as the Huskers prep for their trip to Ireland. "The guys show up to work every day," Frost said. "I think they're hungry. We're cleaning stuff up...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Purdy pushes for Nebraska's #1 QB job

Nebraska Wesleyan holds its first practice of the 2022 season, which is a milestone for head coach Brian Keller. Buettenback looks ahead to final season of football. New Lincoln Northeast head coach Javonta Boyd leads the Rockets through a preseason practice. Malcolm wins Legion Seniors State Championship. Updated: Aug. 3,...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Buettenback looks ahead to final season of football

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Max Buettenback is regarded as one of the top high school baseball players in Nebraska. He’s signed with the Huskers, yet plans to enjoy his senior season at Lincoln Southeast first. Buettenback will play on the Knights’ football team, where he’s entering his third season...
LINCOLN, NE
Nebraska Examiner

Nebraska native returns home to shoot film about youthful days in Nebraska City

LINCOLN — A Nebraska native has returned home to film a Nebraska story, in large part because of a new state grant program for filmmaking. Adam Rehmeier, now a Michigan-based screenwriter and director, has been shooting his coming-of-age comedy, “Snack Shack,” in his hometown of Nebraska City for the past two weeks as part of […] The post Nebraska native returns home to shoot film about youthful days in Nebraska City appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
WOWT

11-year-old Nebraska girl doesn’t let mobile disability stop her

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A young girl from Beaver Lake shows us nothing is impossible. When she was born, doctors thought Abigail Harvey, 11, would never walk. She’s doing much more than that. Abigail does it all: sports, music, pageants, but she does them a little differently. She was...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

More than 5,000 expected to attend 105-year family reunion in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. — For 105 years, a Nebraska family has celebrated their ties to Omaha. The Bryant-Fisher family has grown by the hundreds since 1917 when Emma Early Bryant-Fisher brought the family together to celebrate boys venturing off to serve in World War I. "She wanted to see everybody...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Final pieces of iconic Lincoln mural saved from wrecking ball

LINCOLN, Neb. — The final pieces of an iconic mural in Lincoln are coming down but they won't be gone long. On Friday, Roger Lempke watched as some of the final 768,000 one-inch square tiles of the 140-by-38-foot mural were carefully removed from the face of the Pershing Auditorium Building.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Nebraska Supreme Court dismisses appeal by Creighton students

Omaha police are investigating the city's latest homicide. Quick work by some observant federal agents helped Omaha police capture a suspect. 6 On Your Side: Flat fee CWS parking meters bring in $76,000. Updated: 6 hours ago. First reported right before the College World Series of a huge increase in...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

NOH8 Campaign stops by Omaha for photo shoot Saturday

A picture is usually worth a thousand words, but for some, it is actually worth just two. The California-based NOH8 Campaign, which supports LGBTQ+ marriage and human equality, stopped by Omaha Saturday for a fundraising photo shoot. It's all about giving voice to the silenced, where two words ring out...
OMAHA, NE
doniphanherald.com

La Vista couple fall for each other after being set up by bowling group

You could say Brooke Kelly was bowled over by Eric Aleshire. Or more correctly, by all the people at the bowling fundraiser who wanted her to meet her future husband. A fellow teacher, Tina Falk, told her how a retired member of the staff, Diane Aleshire, was going to be on the same team for the charity event and how she wanted to set her up with Diane’s son.
LA VISTA, NE
Kearney Hub

Cleanup underway after oil covers west Omaha lake and waterfowl

OMAHA — Nebraska Wildlife Rehab staff and volunteers now know exactly what it means to go on a wild goose chase. They have been trying to corral several ducks and geese covered in oil after a crash near 171st Street and West Center Road last week caused mineral oil to flow into nearby Lakeside Lake.
OMAHA, NE
macaronikid.com

Five Lincoln Breakfast Spots We Love

I love to go out to breakfast; it is my favorite meal to eat out because I will rarely make all those delicious dishes that early in the morning. We have tried all kinds of places and one thing for sure is that there are a bunch of great places in and around Lincoln to eat a great breakfast. Plus … breakfast has bacon!
LINCOLN, NE

