Nebraska Football: Scott Frost’s comments on the offensive line raises a big question
When it comes to the potential success of the Nebraska football team, most fans tend to agree that the offensive line is going to play a big part. It makes sense, considering that the offensive line has played more than its fair share of a role in the struggles the Huskers have seen in the last four or five years. That is, after all, one of the reasons that Greg Austin was fired and Donovan Raiola was hired last year.
Remembering Nebraska football’s 70-31 Big Ten title game loss from 2012
Based on the state of the program, 10 years probably feels like a long time ago for many Nebraska football fans. The 2012 football season marks the most recent occasion in which the Huskers reached double-digit wins in a season and the last time that they reached a conference title game.
Nebraska football got at least one AP Top 25 vote heading into 2022
The Nebraska football team is coming off a 3-9 campaign. It was the fifth straight losing season for the Huskers in what has been a run that hasn’t been seen in Lincoln for decades. When trying to figure out what to expect this season, most people are talking about...
News Channel Nebraska
Frost Talks Offensive Improvement, Prep for Ireland
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost met with members of the media following Saturday's practice. Frost addressed the improvement of several offensive position groups as the Huskers prep for their trip to Ireland. "The guys show up to work every day," Frost said. "I think they're hungry. We're cleaning stuff up...
1011now.com
Purdy pushes for Nebraska's #1 QB job
Nebraska Wesleyan holds its first practice of the 2022 season, which is a milestone for head coach Brian Keller. Buettenback looks ahead to final season of football. New Lincoln Northeast head coach Javonta Boyd leads the Rockets through a preseason practice. Malcolm wins Legion Seniors State Championship. Updated: Aug. 3,...
1011now.com
Buettenback looks ahead to final season of football
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Max Buettenback is regarded as one of the top high school baseball players in Nebraska. He’s signed with the Huskers, yet plans to enjoy his senior season at Lincoln Southeast first. Buettenback will play on the Knights’ football team, where he’s entering his third season...
Nebraska native returns home to shoot film about youthful days in Nebraska City
LINCOLN — A Nebraska native has returned home to film a Nebraska story, in large part because of a new state grant program for filmmaking. Adam Rehmeier, now a Michigan-based screenwriter and director, has been shooting his coming-of-age comedy, “Snack Shack,” in his hometown of Nebraska City for the past two weeks as part of […] The post Nebraska native returns home to shoot film about youthful days in Nebraska City appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
News Channel Nebraska
With help from UNK history professor, actor Bradley Whitford uncovers Nebraska connection
KEARNEY, Neb. -- Actor Bradley Whitford’s journey to trace his ancestry started in sunny California and ended at a snow-covered Nebraska cemetery. Along the way, he met several experts who helped him uncover his family history, including a University of Nebraska at Kearney faculty member. UNK assistant history professor...
WOWT
11-year-old Nebraska girl doesn’t let mobile disability stop her
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A young girl from Beaver Lake shows us nothing is impossible. When she was born, doctors thought Abigail Harvey, 11, would never walk. She’s doing much more than that. Abigail does it all: sports, music, pageants, but she does them a little differently. She was...
KETV.com
How to watch tonight's Sturgeon Moon, the last supermoon of 2022, in Nebraska
OMAHA, Neb. — Keep your eyes on the sky Thursday night!. The Full Sturgeon Moon will peak just after sunset in the Omaha area. Viewing should be good with some high clouds in the forecast overnight, so be sure to check out Bill Randby's forecast at 5 and 6 p.m.
Vandalism closes popular attraction at Louisville State Recreation Area
Vandalism closed the popular floating playground at Louisville State Rec Area and officials aren't sure when it will reopen.
KETV.com
More than 5,000 expected to attend 105-year family reunion in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — For 105 years, a Nebraska family has celebrated their ties to Omaha. The Bryant-Fisher family has grown by the hundreds since 1917 when Emma Early Bryant-Fisher brought the family together to celebrate boys venturing off to serve in World War I. "She wanted to see everybody...
KETV.com
Final pieces of iconic Lincoln mural saved from wrecking ball
LINCOLN, Neb. — The final pieces of an iconic mural in Lincoln are coming down but they won't be gone long. On Friday, Roger Lempke watched as some of the final 768,000 one-inch square tiles of the 140-by-38-foot mural were carefully removed from the face of the Pershing Auditorium Building.
klkntv.com
‘It’s a dying art’: Nebraska’s first female shoe cobbler is retiring after 40 years
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLIN) – Holly Herrod has been repairing shoes in Lincoln for over 40 years but is finally deciding to close up shop. Holly ran multiple shops in the Lincoln area for several decades, but with worn-out shoulders and business slowing down, she’s made to decision to retire.
WOWT
Nebraska Supreme Court dismisses appeal by Creighton students
Omaha police are investigating the city's latest homicide. Quick work by some observant federal agents helped Omaha police capture a suspect. 6 On Your Side: Flat fee CWS parking meters bring in $76,000. Updated: 6 hours ago. First reported right before the College World Series of a huge increase in...
KETV.com
NOH8 Campaign stops by Omaha for photo shoot Saturday
A picture is usually worth a thousand words, but for some, it is actually worth just two. The California-based NOH8 Campaign, which supports LGBTQ+ marriage and human equality, stopped by Omaha Saturday for a fundraising photo shoot. It's all about giving voice to the silenced, where two words ring out...
doniphanherald.com
La Vista couple fall for each other after being set up by bowling group
You could say Brooke Kelly was bowled over by Eric Aleshire. Or more correctly, by all the people at the bowling fundraiser who wanted her to meet her future husband. A fellow teacher, Tina Falk, told her how a retired member of the staff, Diane Aleshire, was going to be on the same team for the charity event and how she wanted to set her up with Diane’s son.
Kearney Hub
Cleanup underway after oil covers west Omaha lake and waterfowl
OMAHA — Nebraska Wildlife Rehab staff and volunteers now know exactly what it means to go on a wild goose chase. They have been trying to corral several ducks and geese covered in oil after a crash near 171st Street and West Center Road last week caused mineral oil to flow into nearby Lakeside Lake.
macaronikid.com
Five Lincoln Breakfast Spots We Love
I love to go out to breakfast; it is my favorite meal to eat out because I will rarely make all those delicious dishes that early in the morning. We have tried all kinds of places and one thing for sure is that there are a bunch of great places in and around Lincoln to eat a great breakfast. Plus … breakfast has bacon!
