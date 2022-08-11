The Eagles add Kansas City stop to special ‘Hotel California’ tour. How to get tickets

The Eagles decided there was plenty of room on the “Hotel California” special tour for a stop in Kansas City later this fall .

The band will play the iconic album in its entirety front to back—backed by a full orchestra and a choir—followed by some of their greatest hits.

Tickets have been in such high demand all over the country that the tour added more stops, including the T-Mobile Center in November.

The 1976 album is the third best-selling album in United States history, and The Eagles are one of the world’s most successful artists, having sold over 120 million albums since they formed in 1971.

WHAT ARE THE TICKET DETAILS?

The show will be Nov. 23 at 8 p.m. at the T-Mobile Center.

There’s no opener, so The Eagles are expected to kick off the night themselves.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Aug. 19 through Ticketmaster . You’ll need an account set up before you can get in the virtual line for tickets. The site will also be using its “dynamic pricing” model , which may increase the price of tickets depending on the demand at a given time.