This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Friday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live. Now in its 11th year, STL Fringe Fest continues to put a spotlight on independent artists in the region while bringing a variety of shows to the stage. As theaters adjust to changing protocols around the pandemic, the opportunity to enjoy performances, both as the entertainer and the audience, is precious.

