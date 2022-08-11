ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

stlpublicradio.org

Friday: STL Fringe Fest spotlights local stage performances

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Friday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live. Now in its 11th year, STL Fringe Fest continues to put a spotlight on independent artists in the region while bringing a variety of shows to the stage. As theaters adjust to changing protocols around the pandemic, the opportunity to enjoy performances, both as the entertainer and the audience, is precious.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
stlpublicradio.org

St. Louis sponsors struggle to help Ukrainians whose U.S. stay may only be temporary

When Sarah Gregor heard that Russia invaded Ukraine, she immediately thought of one family. Volodomyr Zolotov had visited the Chatham Bible Church in Hazelwood in the past as a traveling pastor, said Gregor, the congregation’s office manager. When Ukrainians were uprooted by war, church members mobilized to help bring Zolotov, his wife, Yevheniia, and their four children to safety in the U.S.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
stlpublicradio.org

Public health officials urge St. Louis families to get school-aged kids vaccinated

School districts across the St. Louis region are sending back-to-school letters this week outlining how health guidelines are changing this year. Many are describing a more relaxed environment than students have navigated in previous pandemic years. Along with those messages, some schools are encouraging families to get students vaccinated against...
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
SAINT LOUIS, MO

