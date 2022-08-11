Parents proudly celebrate when their baby rolls over, crawls, toddles, talks, and walks, but there aren’t many social media posts boasting of a baby’s pincer grasp development. That’s odd considering that the pincer grasp (which kids typically develop between 9 and 10 months old) is probably one of the more useful developmental milestones a kid can acquire. With it, they can pick up finger foods, color with more finesse and detail, and eventually tie their shoes. Walking is fun, sure, but so is the ability to add a pinch of paprika to your paprikash.

