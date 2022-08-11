White Castle opening 2nd Arizona restaurant in Tempe

A new White Castle restaurant is planned to open in Tempe in the first half of 2023.

It will be the 101-year-old Columbus-based chain’s second Arizona location; the first opened in Scottsdale in 2019, according to a news release.

The newest Arizona location will be approximately 2,800 square feet and will feature the iconic White Castle tower. The location will create 60 new jobs for the area.

The newest White Castle will be located at 8755 S. Jewel Street in south Tempe at the Emerald Center, just off Warner Road at the Interstate-10.

Partners with an Arizona presence will play an essential role in bringing the site to life. The property developer is Emerald Center. Cuhaci Peterson is the architect. Kimley-Horn is handling civil services.

Founded in 1921, White Castle is home to The Original Slider. Today, White Castle’s famous fare, including breakfast, is served 24 hours a day, seven days a week in most restaurants.