ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Antigo, WI

Learn about gardening's hidden risks, native bees

Antigo Daily Journal
Antigo Daily Journal
 3 days ago

Members of the Northwoods Gateway Chapter of the Wild Ones invite everyone to an evening at the butterfly garden where the group will feature two speakers who will talk about hidden risks when gardening. and about native bees and why they are important to us.

The program will be held from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at the garden on Second Avenue west of the Springbrook Trail entrance.

Hurt by dirt?Dr. Jay Turnbull received his bachelor’s degree in biological sciences from UW-Milwaukee. Post-graduate work was done at UW Milwaukee in cooperation with the Milwaukee Museum Department of Invertebrate Zoology. He then studied at the Medical College of Wisconsin receiving his MD degree followed by a residency in family practice

Now, retired from a busy medical practice, he is continuing to provide care and guidance in elder care at the Stockbridge-Munsee Health & Wellness Clinic.

Turnbull’s lifelong interest in natural processes has roots in the family gardens of his grandmother and mother and is continually being refined while supporting the vision of his wife, Mary’s, gardens. He has a strong background in entomology with a focus on lepidoptera. This, going back to his youth and coupled with an interest in native plants, was the impetus to join the Wild Ones organization. He is also a longtime member of the Wisconsin Entomological Society.

Turnbull’s presentation will focus on awareness of some health dangers in the gardening avocation and ways to prevent these threats from becoming a problem.

Meet your native bee neighbors

Presenter Nicole Shutt did research on bumble bees in pine barrens and graduated this spring from UW-Green Bay with a master of science degree in environmental science and policy—ecosystems studies.

She’s worked in natural resource management with a variety of species and habitats for more than 20 years, has helped find rare bees in northeast Wisconsin, and is passionate about conservation biology, stewardship, restoration ecology, regenerative agriculture and sustainable landscape design using native plants.

Attendees are invited to meet some of the 400-plus native bee species that live in Wisconsin, and learn about their lifestyles, the benefits they provide to us (many native bees are better pollinators than honey bees), and how we can help them survive.

The talk will feature local bee specimens on loan from Dr. Amy Wolf’s bee lab at UW-Green Bay, and include practical tips for any yard, garden, farm, lot, park or natural area.

Bring a chair and a refreshment as well. View the butterfly garden and berm where Wild Ones members showcase a selection of native wildflowers (many are currently at their peak), and then sit back to listen to the speakers.

In the event of rain, meet at Northcentral Technical College, 312 Forrest Ave., Antigo.

For more information, visit northwoodsgateway.wildones.org or the Wild Ones Northwoods Gateway Chapter’s Facebook page.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
Local
Wisconsin Pets & Animals
City
Antigo, WI
State
Wisconsin State
Antigo, WI
Lifestyle
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gardening Tips#Honey Bees#Native Plants#Dirt Dr#Uw Milwaukee
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Antigo Daily Journal

Antigo Daily Journal

Antigo, WI
134
Followers
476
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

Antigo Daily Journal has been serving the Antigo community and surrounding area since 1905. Published Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and 24/7 online at www.antigojournal.com

 https://www.antigojournal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy