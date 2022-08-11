Learn about gardening's hidden risks, native bees

Members of the Northwoods Gateway Chapter of the Wild Ones invite everyone to an evening at the butterfly garden where the group will feature two speakers who will talk about hidden risks when gardening. and about native bees and why they are important to us.

The program will be held from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at the garden on Second Avenue west of the Springbrook Trail entrance.

Hurt by dirt?Dr. Jay Turnbull received his bachelor’s degree in biological sciences from UW-Milwaukee. Post-graduate work was done at UW Milwaukee in cooperation with the Milwaukee Museum Department of Invertebrate Zoology. He then studied at the Medical College of Wisconsin receiving his MD degree followed by a residency in family practice

Now, retired from a busy medical practice, he is continuing to provide care and guidance in elder care at the Stockbridge-Munsee Health & Wellness Clinic.

Turnbull’s lifelong interest in natural processes has roots in the family gardens of his grandmother and mother and is continually being refined while supporting the vision of his wife, Mary’s, gardens. He has a strong background in entomology with a focus on lepidoptera. This, going back to his youth and coupled with an interest in native plants, was the impetus to join the Wild Ones organization. He is also a longtime member of the Wisconsin Entomological Society.

Turnbull’s presentation will focus on awareness of some health dangers in the gardening avocation and ways to prevent these threats from becoming a problem.

Meet your native bee neighbors

Presenter Nicole Shutt did research on bumble bees in pine barrens and graduated this spring from UW-Green Bay with a master of science degree in environmental science and policy—ecosystems studies.

She’s worked in natural resource management with a variety of species and habitats for more than 20 years, has helped find rare bees in northeast Wisconsin, and is passionate about conservation biology, stewardship, restoration ecology, regenerative agriculture and sustainable landscape design using native plants.

Attendees are invited to meet some of the 400-plus native bee species that live in Wisconsin, and learn about their lifestyles, the benefits they provide to us (many native bees are better pollinators than honey bees), and how we can help them survive.

The talk will feature local bee specimens on loan from Dr. Amy Wolf’s bee lab at UW-Green Bay, and include practical tips for any yard, garden, farm, lot, park or natural area.

Bring a chair and a refreshment as well. View the butterfly garden and berm where Wild Ones members showcase a selection of native wildflowers (many are currently at their peak), and then sit back to listen to the speakers.

In the event of rain, meet at Northcentral Technical College, 312 Forrest Ave., Antigo.

For more information, visit northwoodsgateway.wildones.org or the Wild Ones Northwoods Gateway Chapter’s Facebook page.