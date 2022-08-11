Florida tackling rather than being supportive over gender issues. Gov. Ron DeSantisMatt Johnson, United States, CC BY 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. It was reported on August 11 that Florida's Agency for Healthcare Administration is introducing new rules for the application of the state's $36.2 billion Medicaid budget. From August 21, Medicaid providers will no longer fund gender affirming care which includes treatments such as puberty blockers, hormone therapies or surgical procedures as a treatment for gender dysphoria.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO