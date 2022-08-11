ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
WESH

Hurricane Charley made landfall 18 years ago in Florida

Fla. — Saturday marks 18 years since Hurricane Charley made landfall in Florida. Charley caused widespread damage across our area, and was one of four named storms to ravage the state back in 2004. It's been 18 years since Hurricane Charley, a major Category 4 storm, made landfall...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Winner and Loser of the Week in Florida politics — Week of 8.7.22

The Walt Disney Co. seems to have survived Ron DeSantis' rebuke quite well. State public schools began the new academic year an estimated 8,000 teachers short of what is needed to fill classrooms properly. Schools also need hundreds of bus drivers and support staff. Hillsborough County has about 800 teacher...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
State
Michigan State
State
Iowa State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Minnesota State
Palm Coast, FL
Business
State
Florida State
State
Indiana State
State
Missouri State
City
Palm Coast, FL
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
State
Illinois State
Tallahassee, FL
Business
State
Colorado State
State
Kentucky State
State
Virginia State
State
Louisiana State
City
Tallahassee, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metronet#Florida House#Fiber Optic#Central Florida#Politics Federal#Linus Business#Politics Whitehouse#Florida Markets#Fl#Floridians
click orlando

Florida Gov. DeSantis’ press secretary resigns, joins DeSantis reelection team

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s press secretary, Christina Pushaw, tendered her resignation, effective immediately, on Friday, announcing she will be joining DeSantis’ re-election campaign as Director of Rapid Response. Pushaw, who has made headlines in the past for her outspoken and controversial statements and tweets...
FLORIDA STATE
WFMJ.com

Florida Gov. DeSantis's family roots run deep in Valley

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will be coming to the Valley to show his support for J.D. Vance, the Ohio GOP Senate candidate during a rally in Liberty, but the Florida Governor won't need any time to get acquainted with our community, as his family tree has deep roots here. DeSantis,...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Business
First Coast News

Request made for state investigation into electric utility Florida Power and Light

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Four members of Florida's House of Representatives wrote a letter Thursday to Attorney General Ashley Moody asking her to investigate alleged corruption, bribery, fraud, fake candidate schemes and campaign-finance violations perpetuated by Florida's largest electric utility Florida Power and Light. In the letter, representatives Anna Eskamani,...
FLORIDA STATE
Toby Hazlewood

Florida Bans Medicaid Coverage for Gender Affirming Treatments After DeSantis Suggested Suing Doctors Who Provide It

Florida tackling rather than being supportive over gender issues. Gov. Ron DeSantisMatt Johnson, United States, CC BY 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. It was reported on August 11 that Florida's Agency for Healthcare Administration is introducing new rules for the application of the state's $36.2 billion Medicaid budget. From August 21, Medicaid providers will no longer fund gender affirming care which includes treatments such as puberty blockers, hormone therapies or surgical procedures as a treatment for gender dysphoria.
FLORIDA STATE
creators.com

Spike in COVID Cases Throughout Florida Panhandle Didn't Have to Happen

Recent reporting from the Pensacola News Journal's Emma Kennedy introduced readers to Sandy English, an Escambia County, Florida, resident who didn't decide to get a COVID-19 vaccination until recent weeks when her unvaccinated son and pregnant daughter-in-law, who are both in their 20s, fell extremely ill with COVID. "I kind...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Hurricane Center Watching Several Tropical Waves, Florida Under Control For Now

Forecasters Still Predict 3-5 Major Hurricanes This Season… BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Peak Hurricane Season is rapidly approaching, but all remains relatively calm in the Atlantic and Gulf, with the notable exception of a small system that is expected to bring heavy rain […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
FLORIDA STATE
rtands.com

STV begins work on SunRail Phase 2 North in central Florida

The engineering firm STV announced it has signed a contract to support the Florida DOT's commuter rail operation SunRail in the agency's Phase 2 North project. The project is a 12.2-mile, $34 million design-build commuter railroad extension and passenger station in DeLand, Fla., and Herzog is the prime contractor. The...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Republicans add to voter registration edge in Florida

TALLAHASSEE (CBS Miami) More than 14.31 million Floridians are eligible to cast ballots in the Aug. 23 primary elections, with Republicans holding a registration edge over Democrats of nearly 229,000 voters, according to newly posted data on the state Division of Elections website. The data, included in what is known...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy