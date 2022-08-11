Read full article on original website
Related
WESH
Hurricane Charley made landfall 18 years ago in Florida
Fla. — Saturday marks 18 years since Hurricane Charley made landfall in Florida. Charley caused widespread damage across our area, and was one of four named storms to ravage the state back in 2004. It's been 18 years since Hurricane Charley, a major Category 4 storm, made landfall...
Florida cities among those with fastest-growing housing prices, according to Redfin
Most of the cities on the list are located in just one state, too.
calleochonews.com
Florida property insurance market gets an unprecedented boost that could aid thousands
Florida property insurance regulators are taking extraordinary action in case rating agency Demotech downgrades numerous Florida carriers. What would a downgrade of Demotech signify for the Florida property insurance market?. To avoid tens of thousands of homeowners being forced to hunt for new property insurance coverage if rating agency Demotech...
floridapolitics.com
Winner and Loser of the Week in Florida politics — Week of 8.7.22
The Walt Disney Co. seems to have survived Ron DeSantis' rebuke quite well. State public schools began the new academic year an estimated 8,000 teachers short of what is needed to fill classrooms properly. Schools also need hundreds of bus drivers and support staff. Hillsborough County has about 800 teacher...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Florida Mentioned in List of States with the Worst Early Education Systems
Few question that high school education is important. High school is often a prerequisite to college acceptance, technical school acceptance, or, in some cases, the start of a career. However, there has been data to suggest that early education at the pre-k level can also be a contributing factor to student success.
floridapolitics.com
Charlie Crist embarks on ‘Hope For Florida’ tour to close out Primary
The tour is his 25th statewide trip this Primary cycle. With less than two weeks left before the Democratic Primary Election, U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist is embarking on an expansive, 10-day tour across Florida to energize voters and convince them he’s their best chance to beat Gov. Ron DeSantis.
WCTV
The future of hauling freight: new electric semi unveiled in North Florida
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Performance Peterbilt of Tallahassee unveiled the company’s newest creation Friday, the 579 class eight electric semi-truck. It’s one of two of its kind built by the American truck manufacturer and purchased by Quantix Supply Chain Services to haul tank containers and dry boxes 20 to 40 feet long.
Florida Wants to Increase Amount of Renewable Energy Used by the State 100 Percent by 2050
This week, Commissioner Nikki Fried and the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS) announced the finalization of the new statewide renewable energy rules. Florida statute authorizes FDACS, which oversees Florida’s Office of Energy, to establish goals and rules to increase the use of renewable energy in the state....
IN THIS ARTICLE
cltampa.com
Florida Secretary of State Cord Byrd is upset over the 'Promoting Access to Voting' order
Florida Secretary of State Cord Byrd joined 14 other Republican secretaries of state in requesting the White House rescind a 2021 executive order labeled “Promoting Access to Voting.”. A letter signed by Byrd and the other state elections officials said the March 7, 2021, executive order, would “duplicate voter...
Hillsborough among top counties in Florida for STDs, health data shows
Hillsborough County is among Florida's top ranks for sexually transmitted infections, but two other counties rank higher when it comes to numbers and rates.
click orlando
Florida Gov. DeSantis’ press secretary resigns, joins DeSantis reelection team
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s press secretary, Christina Pushaw, tendered her resignation, effective immediately, on Friday, announcing she will be joining DeSantis’ re-election campaign as Director of Rapid Response. Pushaw, who has made headlines in the past for her outspoken and controversial statements and tweets...
WFMJ.com
Florida Gov. DeSantis's family roots run deep in Valley
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will be coming to the Valley to show his support for J.D. Vance, the Ohio GOP Senate candidate during a rally in Liberty, but the Florida Governor won't need any time to get acquainted with our community, as his family tree has deep roots here. DeSantis,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Request made for state investigation into electric utility Florida Power and Light
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Four members of Florida's House of Representatives wrote a letter Thursday to Attorney General Ashley Moody asking her to investigate alleged corruption, bribery, fraud, fake candidate schemes and campaign-finance violations perpetuated by Florida's largest electric utility Florida Power and Light. In the letter, representatives Anna Eskamani,...
click orlando
Florida has the most overvalued rental markets in the nation, FAU study shows
ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida is a boom state when it comes to rental rates. “I’m not shocked that rents went up. I am shocked by how much they went up,” said Ken H. Johnson, a real estate economist with Florida Atlantic University’s College of Business. [TRENDING:...
Florida Bans Medicaid Coverage for Gender Affirming Treatments After DeSantis Suggested Suing Doctors Who Provide It
Florida tackling rather than being supportive over gender issues. Gov. Ron DeSantisMatt Johnson, United States, CC BY 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. It was reported on August 11 that Florida's Agency for Healthcare Administration is introducing new rules for the application of the state's $36.2 billion Medicaid budget. From August 21, Medicaid providers will no longer fund gender affirming care which includes treatments such as puberty blockers, hormone therapies or surgical procedures as a treatment for gender dysphoria.
wuwf.org
Report shows majority of Florida hospitals are not complying with the federal price transparency law
A new report shows that 18 months after a law went into effect that requires hospitals to post prices online, most hospitals continue to hide the cost of care from patients. The report from PatientRightsAdvocate.org shows that 80% of the hospitals surveyed in Florida are not complying with the law.
creators.com
Spike in COVID Cases Throughout Florida Panhandle Didn't Have to Happen
Recent reporting from the Pensacola News Journal's Emma Kennedy introduced readers to Sandy English, an Escambia County, Florida, resident who didn't decide to get a COVID-19 vaccination until recent weeks when her unvaccinated son and pregnant daughter-in-law, who are both in their 20s, fell extremely ill with COVID. "I kind...
Hurricane Center Watching Several Tropical Waves, Florida Under Control For Now
Forecasters Still Predict 3-5 Major Hurricanes This Season… BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Peak Hurricane Season is rapidly approaching, but all remains relatively calm in the Atlantic and Gulf, with the notable exception of a small system that is expected to bring heavy rain […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
rtands.com
STV begins work on SunRail Phase 2 North in central Florida
The engineering firm STV announced it has signed a contract to support the Florida DOT's commuter rail operation SunRail in the agency's Phase 2 North project. The project is a 12.2-mile, $34 million design-build commuter railroad extension and passenger station in DeLand, Fla., and Herzog is the prime contractor. The...
WINKNEWS.com
Republicans add to voter registration edge in Florida
TALLAHASSEE (CBS Miami) More than 14.31 million Floridians are eligible to cast ballots in the Aug. 23 primary elections, with Republicans holding a registration edge over Democrats of nearly 229,000 voters, according to newly posted data on the state Division of Elections website. The data, included in what is known...
Comments / 0