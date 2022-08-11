Read full article on original website
Related
nwestiowa.com
Manfred House gets protection, not immunity
LUVERNE, MN—It’s still there, for now, and the fight to restore a historic home of an Iowan author has reached what appears to be a stalemate. The Manfred House is perched on the edge of Blue Mounds State Park, just outside Luverne in southwest Minnesota. The bespoke residential structure cuddles into one of the rock faces that gives the park its name.
nwestiowa.com
Genealogy society meeting to be Aug. 15
SIOUX CENTER—The Greater Sioux County Genealogical Society will welcome members of the Hospers-Newkirk Historical Society at 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 15, at the Sioux Center Public Library for a program highlighting the early settlers of Hospers. The presentation is part of the society’s “Early Sioux County Pioneers” series that...
nwestiowa.com
Relay For Life crosses finish line with $28,000 raised
SIBLEY—A small but mighty group of cancer survivors and their supporters made their way to the Sibley-Ocheyedan High School track to celebrate, remember, continue the fight during the annual Relay For Life last Wednesday. Luminaries lined the track in Sibley. The names of dozens of individuals impacted by cancer...
nwestiowa.com
Voices on Grand
Arts on Grand hosts program to feature storytelling. Writers are being given a platform to share their stories with other writers with a new series being offered by Arts on Grand in Spencer. Voices on Grand is a series focused on giving writers a chance to share and connect with...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nwestiowa.com
Vos: Early Iowa development
This article will take us back billions of years ago before man occupied the earth. We are starting with a layer of earth under Sheldon that was first molten magma that cooled and hardened. This layer of earth can be seen at Gitchie Manitou State Preserve in the northwestern corner of Lyon County. This area of land was pushed up when there were mountains on earth. This rock layer has been called Sioux Falls granite or Sioux Falls quartzite. The Time After Time building on the southwestern corner of Ninth Street and Third Avenue in Sheldon was built with this granite, the oldest and hardest rock in the world. This historic building is located in the center of Sheldon and is rightly placed.
nwestiowa.com
Rock Valley to vote on school bond again
ROCK VALLEY—At least 200 Rock Valley School District voters are hoping second time’s the charm when it comes to advancing a general bond referendum to finance a high school expansion project. The school district’s board of education approved a resolution at its July 18 meeting that sets the...
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Center Christian receives city aid
SIOUX CENTER—The Sioux Center City Council approved giving $750,000 toward Sioux Center Christian School’s proposed expansion project. At is Aug. 3 meeting, the council unanimously voted to make the financial contribution over five years through an economic development agreement. The centerpiece of the school’s $14 million project is...
nwestiowa.com
O'Brien County to hire extra IT employee
PRIMGHAR—Tony Untiedt’s bandwidth as O’Brien County’s information technology director has stretched considerably since he started six years ago due to an ever-growing list of responsibilities. That’s why Untiedt asked for the county’s blessing during the Tuesday, Aug. 9, board of supervisors meeting to hire another IT...
RELATED PEOPLE
nwestiowa.com
Sheldon student earns Iowa biliteracy seal
Maria Hererra, who graduated from Sheldon High School in May, has been speaking Spanish and English for nearly her entire life. She has spent so much time code-switching, she hardly has to think about it. “Switching back and forth is pretty easy for me,” the 18-year-old said. Still, sometimes...
nwestiowa.com
George nurse wins DAISY Award
Connie Van Bruggen of George has been a nurse for almost 40 years, but she has always been a caregiver at heart. The fourth of eight children, Connie grew up on a dairy farm in rural Rock Rapids. She remembers when she was just a girl, caring for her mother after she had broken some ribs.
nwestiowa.com
Rock Rapids driver charged for OWI, more
ROCK RAPIDS—A 57-year-old Rock Rapids man was arrested about 10:25 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence, operation without a registration card or plate, failure to transfer the title on a motor vehicle, driving without required high-risk insurance, and failure to provide proof of vehicle liability insurance.
nwestiowa.com
Rock Rapids man jailed for OWI after crash
ROCK RAPIDS—A 71-year-old Rock Rapids man was arrested about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Gary Lee Vogel stemmed from the investigation of a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Highway 9 and Greene Street in Rock Rapids, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
IN THIS ARTICLE
nwestiowa.com
Sheffield man hurt in motorcycle crash
SHELDON—A 41-year-old Sheffield man was injured in a motorcycle accident about 6:05 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 7, on Highway 18, about two miles west of Sheldon. Matthew John Lane was driving east when he lost control of his 2017 Harley-Davidson and was ejected from it, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
nwestiowa.com
Rock Valley man charged for OWI and more
ROCK VALLEY—A 31-year-old Rock Valley man was arrested about 1:50 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 4, on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence, possession of an open container of alcohol and no valid driver’s license. The arrest of Sergio Anival Ramos Perez stemmed from the stop of a...
nwestiowa.com
Sibley man jailed for disorderly conduct
SIBLEY—A 52-year-old Sibley man was arrested about 8:15 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, on charges of disorderly conduct — loud raucous noise and disorderly conduct — abusive epithets/threatening gesture. The arrest of Edward Mahlon Gonshorowski stemmed from a report of harassment at his apartment at 612 Eighth St.,...
nwestiowa.com
Sibley man arrested on OWI, drug warrants
SHELDON—A 35-year-old Sibley man was arrested about 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, on O'Brien County warrants for first-offense operating while under the influence and possession of a controlled substance — third or subsequent offense. The arrest of Joseph Lee Daggett stemmed from a welfare check after he appeared...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nwestiowa.com
Hartley man pleads to illegally having gun
SIOUX CITY—A 34-year-old Hartley man pleaded guilty Aug. 1 in federal court to being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm. Joe Edward Ripka previously was convicted of failure to affix drug stamp on Oct. 23, 2017, in Emmet County District Court in Estherville. The conviction prohibits a person from possessing a firearm.
nwestiowa.com
Five charged for being at meth gathering
PAULLINA—Five people were arrested Thursday, Aug. 4, on a charge of gathering where controlled substances are used at 4480-D Silver Ave. about four miles northeast of Paullina. Arrested were:. Cynthia Marie Godfrey, 51, who rents the residence. Tiffany Virjean Kollasch, 40, Spencer. Gary Ulyssess Stallings II, 42, Sibley, who...
nwestiowa.com
Harris man jailed for false assault report
HARTLEY—A 41-year-old Harris man was arrested about 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, on a charge of false report of an indictable offense to public entity. The arrest of Matthew Loren Speer stemmed from calling the O’Brien County Communications Center in Primghar to report that he had been assaulted in Hartley, according to the Hartley Police Department.
Comments / 0