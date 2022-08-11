Carolyn Joyce Butts, age 81, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Thursday, August 11, 2022, at her residence. Carolyn was born the daughter of Harold and Wilhelmine (Becker) Hanna on October 7, 1940, in St. Joseph, Missouri. She was a 1958 graduate of Central High School, St. Joseph, Missouri. Carolyn met the love of her life, Garland “Leroy” Butts at a basketball game. They were united in marriage on August 8, 1959, in St. Joseph, Missouri. He survives of the home. She worked as a meat wrapper at A&P for many years. Carolyn then worked as a dietician for Hedrick Medical Center for several years. She attended the United Methodist Church, Chillicothe, Missouri. Carolyn enjoyed antiques, playing bridge, flowers and plants, and her trip to Kauai. She loved sports and was an avid Kansas City Chiefs and Royals fan, and especially Kansas Jayhawks basketball.

CHILLICOTHE, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO