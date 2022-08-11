Read full article on original website
Northwest Missouri Steam and Gas Engine Association to hold annual show beginning August 19th
The Northwest Missouri Steam and Gas Engine Association will hold its 59th annual show next weekend. The event will be at 834 Northwest Osage Drive of Hamilton from August 19th through 21st. August 19th will include a tractor cruise, threshing, and an uptown parade. The Stanley Steamers Band will perform...
Grundy County youth wins “Best of Show” in woodworking at Missouri State Fair
Grundy County 4-H reports a county resident won Best of Show in woodworking at the Missouri State Fair. Owen Sharp’s entry is titled Country Side Intarsia. A North Central Missouri Fair spokesperson says Sharp’s woodworking was entered in the junior division at the fair in Trenton and was displayed at the Rock Barn.
Audio: Serve Trenton Promotional Sunday is August 14th
August 14th is Serve Trenton Promotional Sunday. Spokesperson Doctor Kevin Harris says Serve Trenton ambassadors in local churches will discuss the initiative to be held on September 24th and 25th. Spokesperson Kasey Bailey explains about half of the churches in Trenton have an ambassador who is a point of contact...
Obituary & Services: Bonnie Lea Maulsby
Bonnie Lea Maulsby, 90 years old, of Milan, Missouri, passed away Thursday, August 11, 2022, at Putnam County Memorial Hospital in Unionville. Bonnie was born October 5, 1931, in Pollock, Missouri to John William and Gladys Ann (Morlan) Sears. Cal Hubbard played matchmaker, introducing Bonnie to Ed. She married Grover Edwin Maulsby on October 4, 1951, in Unionville, he preceded her in death in 2011. She was also preceded in death by her parents, and a son in infancy, Stephen Lee Maulsby.
Trenton Rotary Club hears presentation from THS student on preparations for student exchange program
At the Trenton Rotary Club meeting on August 11th, a Trenton High School sophomore discussed her preparations for the Rotary Student Exchange program. Sophia Currie will leave for Spain on September 3rd. She will live and attend school there for the 2022-2023 school year. She will live with two families...
Obituary & Services: Don “Ed” Stiles
Don Edward “Ed” Stiles, 66, Princeton, MO, passed away Thursday, August 11, 2022, at KU Medical Center. He was born on September 27, 1955, in Milan, MO, the son of Harley Edward and Amber (Haley) Stiles. Ed was a graduate of Princeton R-V School in 1974. He farmed...
Missouri State Fair announces Grand Champion and Reserve Grand Champion Bacon
Grant Owen, son of Laura and Abe Owen, is the exhibitor of the 2022 Grand Champion Bacon at the Missouri State Fair. Grant is from Carrollton and is a member of the Bosworth Fireballs 4-H Club. Grant‘s prize-winning bacon weighed 9.16 pounds. The Reserve Grand Champion honor went to...
Janice Vandevender resigns from Spickard Special Road District Board
The Spickard Special Road District Board accepted the resignation of President Janice Vandevender at a special meeting on August 11th. Removing Vandevender from the checking account and adding Board Member Tyler Etter was approved. Approval was also given to advertising in the paper for a new board member. The board...
The Farmer's Bank Building in Norborne, Missouri was built in 1892
Farmers Bank Building in Carroll County, Missouri is on the list of historic places.Keith Snyder, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Farmers Bank Building also referred to as the Citizens Bank of Norborne is a historic bank building that was built in 1892. It's located in Norborne, Missouri in Carroll County. It's a two-story cut-stone building and an architectural design known as Romanesque Revival. Norborne is about 65 miles to the northeast of Kansas City and 12 miles west of the county seat of Carrollton.
Obituary & Services: Carolyn Joyce Butts
Carolyn Joyce Butts, age 81, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Thursday, August 11, 2022, at her residence. Carolyn was born the daughter of Harold and Wilhelmine (Becker) Hanna on October 7, 1940, in St. Joseph, Missouri. She was a 1958 graduate of Central High School, St. Joseph, Missouri. Carolyn met the love of her life, Garland “Leroy” Butts at a basketball game. They were united in marriage on August 8, 1959, in St. Joseph, Missouri. He survives of the home. She worked as a meat wrapper at A&P for many years. Carolyn then worked as a dietician for Hedrick Medical Center for several years. She attended the United Methodist Church, Chillicothe, Missouri. Carolyn enjoyed antiques, playing bridge, flowers and plants, and her trip to Kauai. She loved sports and was an avid Kansas City Chiefs and Royals fan, and especially Kansas Jayhawks basketball.
Two pickups collide in Gentry County, one person flown to St. Joseph hospital
One person was injured when two pickups collided late Thursday afternoon on a rural Gentry County road. Forty-five-year-old Jill Daly of Fredericktown, Missouri received serious injuries and was flown by a medical helicopter (Life Net) to Mosiac Health Care in St. Joseph. She was riding in a pickup driven by 52-year-old Jerry Mercer of Bethany. The other driver was listed as 29-year-old Skylar Hamilton of Albany. Neither driver was injured.
Thousand Hills State Park re-opens as hunt for murder suspect continues
Missouri State Parks reports that, after consultation with law enforcement officials, Thousand Hills State Park near Kirksville reopened on August 12th at 8 am. This includes the campground, store, marina, dining, and lodging operations. The park had been closed due to law enforcement searching for Jesse Rongey, a Kirksville man...
Mercer County Public Water Supply District issues boil advisory for portion of Mercer County
The Mercer County Public Water Supply District has issued a precautionary boil advisory for a portion of western Mercer County. The boundaries of the precautionary boil advisory are the Iowa state line on the north, the Weldon Fork of the Grand River on the east, Highway 136 on the south, and the Thompson River on the west.
Mo-Dot Planned Roadwork for Northwest Missouri, August 15-21
Route K – Resurfacing project from Interstate 29, north of Amazonia, to U.S. Route 59 in St. Joseph (Buchanan County) through August. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.) Route E – CLOSED around-the-clock for permit work/pipeline repairs at the Long Branch Bridge, through Aug. 19. Route Z – CLOSED for...
Overland Park woman injured in crash on Highway 36 west of Brookfield
An Overland Park, Kansas resident received serious injuries when a car went off Highway 36 near Brookfield striking a utility pole. Twenty-three-year-old Meghana Doram was taken to Pershing Memorial Hospital in Brookfield. She was a passenger in a car driven by 23-year-old Mohan Gampala of Overland Park, who was not reported hurt.
Court news for Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court for Thursday, August 11, 2022
Several defendants were sentenced to prison and/or probation when they appeared Thursday in Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court. A Trenton resident, John Mayes Burman, pleaded guilty to 2nd-degree domestic assault and unlawful possession of a firearm as of July 25th. Burman was sentenced to seven years on each count with the Department of Corrections. The terms would run concurrently. Execution of the sentence was suspended and Burman was placed on five years of supervised probation. He’s to enter and successfully complete the Salvation Army adult rehab substance abuse program in Kansas City and follow all recommendations.
Princeton Board of Education to hear ball field updates at meeting on Monday
The Princeton R-5 Board of Education will hold a tax rate hearing and its regular meeting next week. Both will be held in the high school library on August 15th. The hearing will start at 5:15 in the evening. The proposed tax rate is $5.2445 per $100 of assessed valuation, which is an increase of $.0688 from last year.
Busy Day For The Chillicothe Police Department
The Chillicothe Police Department had a busy day, responding to 137 calls for service on Thursday. 8:20 am, Report of subject jumping out of a car somewhere on US 36 by Chillicothe and the subject tried to get back into the vehicle. Officers and Deputies checked and were unable to locate them.
Mazzie Boyd notches big victory in state representative’s race
Harrison County, MO: Mazzie Boyd, a newcomer from Hamilton, ran away with Harrison County’s vote over current state representative Randy Railsback in the Republican 2nd District state representative’s race on Tuesday. How useful was this post?. Click on a star to rate it!
Newtown-Harris Board of Education approves increase in substitute teacher pay, transportation drivers approved
The Newtown-Harris R-3 Board of Education approved increasing substitute teacher pay and set the tax rate on August 10th. The substitute teacher’s pay will be $85 per day. It was previously $75 per day. The substitute teacher list was approved, which included Cindy Hartman. Superintendent Doctor Matt Copeland reported...
