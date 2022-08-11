ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larry Brown Sports

Carlos Correa has made major free agency decision?

Carlos Correa has a big free agency decision pending in the upcoming offseason, and it sounds like he already knows what his plans are. Correa is likely to opt out of his contract with the Minnesota Twins, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post. A significant injury is essentially the only factor that could complicate Correa’s decision.
The Associated Press

Seager, Sborz lead Rangers past Mariners 5-3

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Corey Seager doubled twice and scored twice, including the tiebreaking run in the seventh inning, as the Texas Rangers beat the Seattle Mariners 5-3 on Sunday to win the three-game series. Josh Sborz (1-0) struck out five of the seven batters he faced in the seventh and eighth innings, including all three in the eighth, and allowed only one walk. The five strikeouts were a career high, and the two innings matched his career-long outing through four seasons. “He’s got closer stuff,” Texas manager Chris Woodward said. “That second inning was about as good as you can execute.” The Rangers won two straight over the Mariners after losing nine consecutive games to Seattle.
FanSided

Padres: 3 immediate roster moves to replace Fernando Tatis Jr.

The San Diego Padres will be without Fernando Tatis Jr. for the rest of the 2022 season and the first month of the 2023 season due to a PED suspension. Who will replace him?. The San Diego Padres were hit with the crushing news that they will be without Fernando Tatis Jr. for the rest of the season, for the playoffs, and into the 2023 season due to an 80-game PED suspension.
MLB

Dodgers' visit to NLBM a home run with players

KANSAS CITY -- The Dodgers had the chance to learn about an important part of baseball history at the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum on Saturday morning in Kansas City. Pitchers Clayton Kershaw and David Price were among a group of players, along with manager Dave Roberts, who took time to check out the museum, which was founded in 1990.
