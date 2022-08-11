Read full article on original website
3 Great BYOB Restaurants In Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
The Fast-Food Chain With the Best Mexican Food According to New Survey (and It’s Not Who You Think)Let's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Most romantic restaurants in Los Angeles to wine and dine Your dateVivid SnacksLos Angeles, CA
The Old Becomes New Again: The Hermosa Beach Historical Society Aims to Recruit Fresh FacesLindsey Rowe ParkerHermosa Beach, CA
University of La Verne Professor Inducted Into Royal Academy of Economics and Financial SciencesUniversity of La VerneLa Verne, CA
Carlos Correa has made major free agency decision?
Carlos Correa has a big free agency decision pending in the upcoming offseason, and it sounds like he already knows what his plans are. Correa is likely to opt out of his contract with the Minnesota Twins, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post. A significant injury is essentially the only factor that could complicate Correa’s decision.
Carlos Correa rumors: 5 teams that can steal him from the Twins this offseason
Prepare for another winter of Carlos Correa rumors as these five clubs look to steal him from the Minnesota Twins. Carlos Correa rumors helped to headline the most recent MLB offseason. When it was the Minnesota Twins who eventually signed him, the baseball world was stunned. Correa settled on a...
Dodgers News: Catcher Tony Wolters Called Up While Barnes Deals with Family Issue
Ahead of Friday night’s game in Kansas City, the Dodgers made a series of unexpected roster moves. First, the club placed catcher Austin Barnes on the family emergency list. In his place, catcher/infielder Tony Wolters was selected from triple-A Oklahoma City and added to the active roster. The recently...
Seager, Sborz lead Rangers past Mariners 5-3
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Corey Seager doubled twice and scored twice, including the tiebreaking run in the seventh inning, as the Texas Rangers beat the Seattle Mariners 5-3 on Sunday to win the three-game series. Josh Sborz (1-0) struck out five of the seven batters he faced in the seventh and eighth innings, including all three in the eighth, and allowed only one walk. The five strikeouts were a career high, and the two innings matched his career-long outing through four seasons. “He’s got closer stuff,” Texas manager Chris Woodward said. “That second inning was about as good as you can execute.” The Rangers won two straight over the Mariners after losing nine consecutive games to Seattle.
Padres: 3 immediate roster moves to replace Fernando Tatis Jr.
The San Diego Padres will be without Fernando Tatis Jr. for the rest of the 2022 season and the first month of the 2023 season due to a PED suspension. Who will replace him?. The San Diego Padres were hit with the crushing news that they will be without Fernando Tatis Jr. for the rest of the season, for the playoffs, and into the 2023 season due to an 80-game PED suspension.
Sky polish off stellar regular season by trouncing Mercury
Azura Stevens scored 17 points off the bench as the visiting Chicago Sky defeated the Phoenix Mercury 82-67 in the
Dodgers' visit to NLBM a home run with players
KANSAS CITY -- The Dodgers had the chance to learn about an important part of baseball history at the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum on Saturday morning in Kansas City. Pitchers Clayton Kershaw and David Price were among a group of players, along with manager Dave Roberts, who took time to check out the museum, which was founded in 1990.
Massive Report About Carlos Correa's Future With The Twins
According to Jon Heyman of The New York Post, Carlos Correa "will likely opt out of his deal" at the end of the season. Correa is on the Minnesota Twins, and before that he played for the Houston Astors.
Fernando Tatis Jr. popped for PEDs: Best memes & tweets
Fernando Tatis Jr. popped for PEDs: Best memes & tweets. It was shaping up to be a quiet Friday night and then BAM, news broke that Fernando Tatis Jr. had been popped for Clostebol and suspended a whopping 80 games. The man who many feel to be one of the...
