ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concordia Parish, LA

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office arrest Mississippi man for allegedly possessing multiple files of child porn

By Kevin Dudley, Jr.
MyArkLaMiss
MyArkLaMiss
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15430A_0hDaxqx800

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

VIDALIA, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On August 8, 2022, the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office began an investigation after receiving a report regarding a male adult possibly in possession of child sexual abuse material stored on a cell phone device. According to deputies, the device was recovered, a search warrant was obtained, and a forensic exam was conducted.

Upon analysis of the data extracted, detectives recovered a total of six video files with children engaging in sexual activity. Deputies identified the male adult as 35-year-old Jackson Gordon of Natchez, Miss.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LiSmB_0hDaxqx800

On Wednesday, August 10, 2022, with the assistance of the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, deputies located Gordon and placed him under arrest. He was charged with six counts of Possession of Child Pornography.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Natchez, MS
City
Natchez, LA
State
Mississippi State
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Natchez, MS
Crime & Safety
Concordia Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
County
Concordia Parish, LA
City
Vidalia, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

12 From Louisiana Arrested for Narcotics and Other Crimes in Connection with Drug Trafficking Organization

12 From Louisiana Arrested for Narcotics and Other Crimes in Connection with Drug Trafficking Organization. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on August 12, 2022, that in December of last year, Troopers assigned to the LSP Criminal Investigations Division, Baton Rouge Field Office (LSP CID BRFO) began an investigation into allegations that 43-year-old Elie Edwards of New Roads, Louisiana, was selling heroin and methamphetamine in Pointe Coupee Parish. LSP led a seven-month cooperative investigation with several federal, state, and local law enforcement organizations. Troopers found several members of a Drug Trafficking Organization (DTO) led by Edwards.
NEW ROADS, LA
kalb.com

Two hours into testimony during murder trial, Ebony Sonnier changes plea

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Two hours into testimony of the first full day of her trial, Ebony Sonnier, 36 of Alexandria, decided to change her plea. Sonnier, who had been charged in an amended indictment with two counts of first-degree murder and a count of accessory after the fact, entered an Alford plea to two counts of manslaughter and a count of accessory after the fact. Essentially, the plea meant that she was not admitting guilt, but accepting the offer because it was in her best interest.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Molestation#Child Pornography#Violent Crime
MyArkLaMiss

High school teacher arrested; tried to date 15-year-old Concordia Parish minor, deputies say

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. VIDALIA, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On August 7, 2022, the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office began an investigation into a male adult who allegedly initiated online contact with a 15-year-old minor for sexual purposes. According to deputies, the conversations consisted of the male adult discussing “dating” the minor […]
CONCORDIA PARISH, LA
WAFB

School mourns loss of beloved employee killed in crash

EAST FELICIANA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The Zachary High School community is mourning the loss of a beloved staff member killed in a crash in East Feliciana Parish. According to the school, Stacey Hornsby, 53, served as a school clerk for many years. Counselors and social workers are being made available to help students and employees.
EAST FELICIANA PARISH, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
kalb.com

Pregnant woman injured, unborn baby dies following Bunkie shooting

BUNKIE, La. (KALB) - Two people have been arrested following a shooting in Bunkie that left a woman in critical condition and resulted in the death of her unborn baby. The Bunkie Police Department said they received a call on August 4 around 10:07 p.m. about a shooting at the intersection of Ebony Street and South Chestnut Street. Police said they heard several gunshots being fired in the area prior to the call.
BUNKIE, LA
Natchez Democrat

State issues medical marijuana dispensary license for Adams County

NATCHEZ — The Highest Care LLC has been granted a license to operate as a dispensary for medical marijuana in Adams County, the first such issued in the county. Tabitha Wroten, a real estate agent with River Park Realty and a registered nurse, is the sole owner of The Highest Care. The state granted the license to The Highest Care on July 26.
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
Natchez Democrat

LDWF updates Chronic Wasting Disease control area

BATON ROUGE — Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries issued a Declaration of Emergency on August 10, 2022 to extend the Chronic Wasting Disease Management Zone. This zone was amended on August 3, 2022 to exclude portions of Franklin Parish and Madison Parish. LDWF has published a map of the CWD Control area which remains under a feeding and carcass export ban.
MADISON PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Winnsboro men greet students as they return to school

WINNSBORO, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On August 12, 2022, around 7 AM, Winnsboro Mayor Alice Wallace, “Winnsboro Elementary Proud,” local fathers, coaches, pastors, and City of Winnsboro employees joined together to greet students as they return to school. According to reports, approximately 50 men were at the event.
WINNSBORO, LA
listenupyall.com

Natchez mayor scolds aldermen for leaking confidential information

NATCHEZ, Miss. – Mayor Dan Gibson said he’ll pursue legal charges against any Natchez alderman who “leaked” information discussed at board meetings closed to the public. “If it is found that any of you — in coming out of that executive session — have shared that...
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

Peré resigns from school board, withdraws from November election

VIDALIA, La. — “Nicky” Peré has resigned from the District 5B seat on the Concordia Parish School Board. A letter from Peré’s attorney Andy Magoon, which was read aloud at Thursday’s board meeting, states his resignation is “effective immediately due to ongoing family and health issues. Mr. Peré appreciates the opportunity to serve his district as part of the board and intends to remain active in community activities that favor education and the development of children’s educational and athletic opportunities.”
CONCORDIA PARISH, LA
kalb.com

Tackling the nursing shortage in Cenla

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Hospitals around the nation are feeling the effects of the nursing shortage after the past two years of dealing with the pandemic caused many of them to leave the career field. In Central Louisiana, the CHRISTUS Cabrini Foundation has partnered with the Central Louisiana Community Foundation...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss

56K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.

 https://www.myarklamiss.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy