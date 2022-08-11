ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Norfolk, VA
Sports
Local
Virginia Sports
City
Norfolk, VA
WAVY News 10

No injuries after fire in Cavalier Manor area of Portsmouth

The call for the fire came in just after midnight in the 700 block of Dorset Avenue. Read more: https://bit.ly/3Agl919. No injuries after fire in Cavalier Manor area of …. Woman faces child abuse, cruelty charges after fire …. ‘We are very concerned’: Family of missing Norfolk …. On...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
247Sports

Old Dominion OC Dave Patenaude resigns during fall camp

In three weeks, Old Dominion will welcome Virginia Tech back to Norfolk to kick off the 2022 season. They will do it without their offensive coordinator/quarterback coach Dave Patenaude, Jami Frankenberry of the Virginian-Pilot and the Daily Press reports. “Old Dominion University Offensive Coordinator Dave Patenaude has resigned, head coach...
NORFOLK, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Odu#Alcoholic Beverages#Big Blue#Old Dominion University#Tiki Bar#The Tiki Bar Band
Channelocity

Top 10 Oceanfront Dining Restaurants in Virginia Beach, VA

( jomo333/Adobe Stock Images) Located right on the boardwalk is Waterman’s Surfside Grille. Waterman's is known all over the Beach for their fresh seafood, house-smoked baby back ribs, tender steaks, ocean views, signature cocktails especially Virginia's Original Orange Crush, our CrushFest events, large party accommodations, and private banquets.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Virginia Beach teen defying odds, will walk in local event

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach teen who has been defying odds his whole life is preparing to do it again this weekend. Born at 26 weeks, William Yancey weighed just 1 pound, 14 ounces. Doctors said he wouldn’t live past three days, then they predicted he would never eat, never speak, never walk.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Sports
WAVY News 10

In the Kitchen: Jumbalaya Pasta

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Executive Chef Lawrence Patterson and Bar Manager Tom Kendrick from Decoy’s Seafood in Suffolk made Jambalaya pasta and a Pineapple Paloma cocktail. Decoys Seafood. 3305 Ferry Road, Suffolk. 757-977-1081. This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Decoys Seafood.
SUFFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

In The Kitchen: Sweet and Savory Tarts

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Our friends from Southern Flair Pub House joined us in the kitchen today for National Tart Day and they made three tarts! Mark made a sweet and savory tart and Shani made a sweet tart to help wash it down. Southern Flair Pub House. 1400...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WAVY News 10

Spirit Cruises return to the Elizabeth River

Spirit Cruises are returning to the Elizabeth River two months after a fire that started in the engine room burned for hours and destroyed the beloved Spirit of Norfolk. This weekend, another Spirit will set sail from Otter Berth in downtown Norfolk.
NORFOLK, VA
sancerresatsunset.com

Raleigh Tavern in Colonial Williamsburg

It was 1769, and members of Virginia’s colonial legislature, the. House of Burgesses in Williamsburg, were chafing against the Royal Governor, Lord Botetourt. He dissolved their assembly, so they took a short walk from the Capitol down Duke of Gloucester Street to the Raleigh Tavern. It wouldn’t be the last time Members met there, openly or otherwise.
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
13News Now

Mathews High School cancels football season

MATHEWS COUNTY, Va. — Mathews High School announced it is canceling its football season this school year. On Wednesday, the high school announced on Facebook that the season is canceled because the "numbers were not there." The school said the decision did not come lightly, but the decision was...
MATHEWS, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy