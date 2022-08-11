Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Best Seafood Restaurants in Chesapeake, Virginia (Opinion)Terry MansfieldChesapeake, VA
Virginia Beach rapper without hands lifts othersAccording to StephVirginia Beach, VA
Top 3 Most Romantic Restaurants in Virginia BeachChannelocityVirginia Beach, VA
Chesapeake, VA Comedian Donates Game Show Winnings to Children's HospitalChannelocityChesapeake, VA
2 Virginia Cities Named on List of 25 Best Places to Live on the East Coast in 2022-2023ChannelocityVirginia State
Related
Hundreds of runners take over Old Dominion University for Big Blue 5K
NORFOLK, Va. — Running onto Kornblau Field at Old Dominion University’s S.B. Ballard Stadium is usually reserved for ODU’s football players. But Saturday morning, hundreds of people crossed the 50 yard line to finish the Big Blue 5K, and the weather couldn’t have been better. “Unbelievable!"...
Norfolk girl brought to tears after meeting her idol at Richmond Raceway
RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) – A young race fan from Norfolk was brought to tears before the start of Sunday’s NASCAR cup race at Richmond Raceway. Cheyenne Elise Bell posed for a picture with Denny Hamlin, unable to contain her joy after meeting her idol. “I love it so much,” she said. “Literally every time he […]
ricentral.com
Virginia Artist IamDerby Performs at a “Stop The Violence” Festival and Says This!
Portsmouth, Virginia, 14th August 2022, ZEXPRWIRE, IamDerby performs at “Tre Day” Stop The Violence Event hosted by Promo Kings Radio Podcast’s very own Travis Moore (aka Tre’ Stylez). The event took place at Poplar Hall Park in Norfolk, Virginia on July 4, 2022. WTKR News 3 (@wtkr3 on instagram) was seen covering the event on live television.
Downtown Norfolk Civic League wants downtown bars to close at midnight
Downtown Norfolk Civic League wants downtown bars to close at midnight. Plans to present to city council their concerns about crime in the area.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Family, friends search again for missing Norfolk teen Kadence Morrell on Saturday
Family and friends of missing 15-year-old Kadence Morrell gathered in Norfolk on Saturday afternoon to continue searching for her.
Hudson the Labrador puppy will train with ODU football until he goes to live with a veteran
NORFOLK, Va. — The Old Dominion University football program is gaining an adorable new friend, and helping veterans while they're at it. He's sleepy, tumbly, and covered in soft fur. His jersey number is "1/2." Hudson, a 9-week-old yellow Labrador, is going to be socialized with the team for...
WAVY News 10
No injuries after fire in Cavalier Manor area of Portsmouth
The call for the fire came in just after midnight in the 700 block of Dorset Avenue. Read more: https://bit.ly/3Agl919. No injuries after fire in Cavalier Manor area of …. Woman faces child abuse, cruelty charges after fire …. ‘We are very concerned’: Family of missing Norfolk …. On...
Old Dominion OC Dave Patenaude resigns during fall camp
In three weeks, Old Dominion will welcome Virginia Tech back to Norfolk to kick off the 2022 season. They will do it without their offensive coordinator/quarterback coach Dave Patenaude, Jami Frankenberry of the Virginian-Pilot and the Daily Press reports. “Old Dominion University Offensive Coordinator Dave Patenaude has resigned, head coach...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Top 10 Oceanfront Dining Restaurants in Virginia Beach, VA
( jomo333/Adobe Stock Images) Located right on the boardwalk is Waterman’s Surfside Grille. Waterman's is known all over the Beach for their fresh seafood, house-smoked baby back ribs, tender steaks, ocean views, signature cocktails especially Virginia's Original Orange Crush, our CrushFest events, large party accommodations, and private banquets.
vt.edu
Virginia Tech Board of Visitors to meet Aug. 21-23 in Hampton, Newport News, and Virginia Beach
Editors note: Due to technological limitations at the initial site selected, the Virginia Tech Board of Visitors' full meeting and information session have been moved. The story has been updated to reflect the new location. The Virginia Tech Board of Visitors will hold its quarterly board meeting on Tuesday, Aug....
WAVY News 10
Virginia Beach teen defying odds, will walk in local event
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach teen who has been defying odds his whole life is preparing to do it again this weekend. Born at 26 weeks, William Yancey weighed just 1 pound, 14 ounces. Doctors said he wouldn’t live past three days, then they predicted he would never eat, never speak, never walk.
13newsnow.com
ODU linebacker Ryan Henry has come a long way from not even playing high school football
NORFOLK, Va. — Is experience really everything? Well, that doesn't seem to be the case for ODU linebacker, Ryan Henry. There’s no doubt the Monarchs are motivated to prove themselves as members of a new conference this season, but there’s a different sort of fire lit under Henry, who began his football career later than most.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local track athletes shine at national, world championships
Some legendary names in track and field call Hampton Roads home. Now, the next generation is ready to make a mark of their own.
WAVY News 10
In the Kitchen: Jumbalaya Pasta
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Executive Chef Lawrence Patterson and Bar Manager Tom Kendrick from Decoy’s Seafood in Suffolk made Jambalaya pasta and a Pineapple Paloma cocktail. Decoys Seafood. 3305 Ferry Road, Suffolk. 757-977-1081. This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Decoys Seafood.
WAVY News 10
In The Kitchen: Sweet and Savory Tarts
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Our friends from Southern Flair Pub House joined us in the kitchen today for National Tart Day and they made three tarts! Mark made a sweet and savory tart and Shani made a sweet tart to help wash it down. Southern Flair Pub House. 1400...
Spirit Cruises return to the Elizabeth River
Spirit Cruises are returning to the Elizabeth River two months after a fire that started in the engine room burned for hours and destroyed the beloved Spirit of Norfolk. This weekend, another Spirit will set sail from Otter Berth in downtown Norfolk.
sancerresatsunset.com
Raleigh Tavern in Colonial Williamsburg
It was 1769, and members of Virginia’s colonial legislature, the. House of Burgesses in Williamsburg, were chafing against the Royal Governor, Lord Botetourt. He dissolved their assembly, so they took a short walk from the Capitol down Duke of Gloucester Street to the Raleigh Tavern. It wouldn’t be the last time Members met there, openly or otherwise.
ODU men to play NSU, Va. Tech, ECU, W&M, Va. Wesleyan, CNU in 2022
They've got plenty of local teams and interesting regional matchups on the docket, including games against Virginia Tech, ECU and George Mason.
Mathews High School cancels football season
MATHEWS COUNTY, Va. — Mathews High School announced it is canceling its football season this school year. On Wednesday, the high school announced on Facebook that the season is canceled because the "numbers were not there." The school said the decision did not come lightly, but the decision was...
Spirit of Norfolk’s replacement starting cruises Friday
The Spirit of Mount Vernon, the ship that will replace the Spirit of Norfolk, will start cruises from Norfolk on Friday.
Comments / 0