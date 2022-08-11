Read full article on original website
Related
Colorado Communities Awarded $8.5 Million Grant
The U.S. Department of Commerce awarded northwest Colorado an $8.5 million grant for economic diversification following the closure of mines and power plants in the region.
Grumpy Colorado Elk Won’t Stop Harassing Man
There are hikes for people of all skill levels throughout the state of Colorado. The trail-picking options are endless, from flat loops filled with wildflowers to famous 14ers, there's something for everyone to enjoy. One of Colorado's most heart-pounding hikes can be found in the Flat Tops Wilderness in Steamboat...
Daily Record
Opinion: Colorado’s wild horses need protection from the BLM
The agency entrusted for a half-century to protect our wild equines — the Bureau of Land Management — has completed three large-scale helicopter roundups of Colorado mustangs since last summer, removing 2,000 wild horses from their rangelands and separating highly social animals from their bonded, familial herds, forever.
Craig Daily Press
1966 El Camino wins grand prize at Colorado Cruisers Car Show
With 90 vehicles entered in the show, Mark Boss’ 1966 El Camino garnered the grand prize at the Colorado Cruisers Car Show on Saturday, Aug. 6, during the Moffat County Hot Air Balloon Festival. The car show featured everything from Colorado Department of Transportation snow removal equipment to semi...
Comments / 0