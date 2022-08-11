‘The Electric State’: Michelle Yeoh, Stanley Tucci, Jenny Slate & More Join The Russos’ Next Netflix Film

Read full article on original website
theplaylist.net
‘She-Hulk’: Series Creator Jessica Gao Reveals She Was Rejected By Marvel On Three Other Projects
“She-Hulk: Attorney At Law” is the next Marvel property to release this year, coming out next week on August 18. And the nine-episode series may be the most original and unlikely MCU content yet: a legal drama, but with superheroes. Series creator Jessica Gao is confident the project will find an audience, though, and a lot of that has to do with the source material she used from original Marvel comics.
theplaylist.net
‘The Fall Guy’: Emily Blunt Joins David Leitch’s Take On The Classic TV Series With Ryan Gosling
Ryan Gosling has no plans of exiting the action genre after “The Gray Man.” David Leitch doesn’t either after “Bullet Train.” The pair team up soon for their adaptation of the 1980s stunt-man/bounty hunter TV series “The Fall Guy.” The movie won’t be out until March 1, 2024, but Universal Pictures knows who’ll star across from Gosling, and Deadline has the scoop.
Anne Heche's Cause Of Death Explained
Actor Anne Heche, star of "Donnie Brasco," "Wag the Dog," and "Six Days, Seven Nights," died on Friday after a serious car crash on August 5.
theplaylist.net
Michelle Visage Teases ‘Secret Celebrity Drag Race’ & Reacts To The Surprise Emmy Nod For ‘Watcha Packin’ [Interview]
There are a lot of hard-working people in Hollywood both in front of and behind the camera. It’s hard to find one as busy as Michelle Visage, however. The star of late 80’s girl group Seduction spent over a decade in morning radio gigs until 2011 when she became a permanent judge on the third season of “RuPaul’s Drag Race.” Since then she’s toured the world, won an Emmy Award, won a PGA Award, appeared on “Celebrity Big Brother UK,” co-hosted “Drag Race” franchises on the BBC and “Down Under,” and, frankly, that’s just the tip of the iceberg. Last month, she saw herself earning another Emmy nomination not just for her contributions to “Drag Race” season 14, but for the program’s official interview aftershow, “Watcha Packin’.” A sign of just how much the Television Academy loves and respects the World of Wonder production.
theplaylist.net
‘The Princess’ Review: Engrossing New Princess Diana Documentary Plays Out Like a Thriller
With the sheer onslaught of material based around Princess Diana’s life — “The Crown,” “Spencer,” “Diana: The Musical” — the thought of another film taking her famous life is, honestly, a bit draining. What more can one say about the world’s most famous Princess? Her relationships with Prince Charles, her children, Dodi Al Fayed, and the media have been covered so exhaustively that it comes as something of a surprise that Ed Perkins’ HBO documentary “The Princess” manages to be surprising and novel, if not exactly revelatory. Eschewing the traditional talking-head approach that so many others have taken, Perkins’ film instead is constructed entirely of contemporaneous footage. No narrator to guide, no one to contextualize or historicize. Instead, we are given news reporters, home videos, tabloid headlines, and talk show hosts.
Anne Heche taken off of life support
Aug. 14 (UPI) -- Anne Heche was taken off of life support Sunday, two days after she was declared legally brain dead. The New York Post and Entertainment Tonight confirmed the news with Heche's representative. "Anne Heche has been peacefully taken off life support," the spokesperson told TMZ. Known for...
Anne Heche, star with troubled life, dies of crash injuries
LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Anne Heche, the Emmy-winning film and television actor whose dramatic Hollywood rise in the 1990s and accomplished career contrasted with personal chapters of turmoil, died of injuries from a fiery car crash. She was 53. Heche was “peacefully taken off life support," spokeswoman...
theplaylist.net
David Lindelof Thinks Less Marvel Movies Would Make Each Of Them “A Little Bit More Special”
“Watchmen” showrunner Damon Lindelof has an easy solution to the abundance of movies in the MCU: less is more. Variety reports that when Lindelof dropped in on Vulture’s “Into It” podcast, he offered his antidote as to why moviegoers and Disney+ subscribers feel like Marvel movies have grown stale. And it’s the antithesis of Kevin Feige‘s current model. In short, the spate of Marvel properties works against the brand.
theplaylist.net
‘Saloum’ Trailer: IFC Midnight Gives Senegalese Thriller A Limited Release On September 2, Hits Shudder September 8
Few films at TIFF 2021 were as genre-bending and defiantly original as the Senegalese thriller “Saloum.” Congolese director Jean Luc Herbulot mixes styles as diverse as spaghetti westerns, monster movies, and samurai dramas in the movie without overshadowing the story’s West African backdrop. Sound exciting to anyone else? Well, IFC Midnight thinks so. They’re so high on the film that they’re giving it a theatrical run in NYC and Los Angeles.
theplaylist.net
Don’t Look For A Rivalry Between ‘Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ & ‘House of Dragons’ [TCA]
There are few series that have been cloaked in as much secrecy as “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.” Amazon Prime Video acquired the rights in 2017 for a massive $250 million and in the years since all of Hollywood (and “LOTR” fandom) have been curious about the creative direction for the prequel to J.R.R. Tolkien’s seminal masterwork. Those details will slowly come to light once the program finally has its moment in the sun on Sept. 2. In the meantime, the large ensemble cast and its creators are in the early days of a massive press tour which continued this morning with a virtual Television Critics Association panel.
theplaylist.net
Elizabeth Meriwether Says ‘The Dropout’ “Scared The Pants” Off Her [Interview]
Elizabeth Meriwether is no stranger to success. She wasn’t even 30 when she created “New Girl,” one of the seminal comedy shows of the past 15 years. Her most recent endeavor, “The Dropout,” about the rise and fall of Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes, rewarded her with the first two Emmy nominations of her career, Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series and Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology series or Movie. It’s an experience she’s not sure she’ll have again.
theplaylist.net
Mark Ruffalo Defends Marvel Output: “You Get The Same Version Of ‘Star Wars’ Each Time” But Not In The MCU
“She-Hulk: Attorney At Law” premieres on Disney+ next week, and it’s the latest of almost a dozen MCU series to hit the streamer in less than two years. It begs the question: is Marvel releasing too much content? MCU mainstay Mark Ruffalo doesn’t think so and even took a dig at the rival “Star Wars” universe to explain why.
