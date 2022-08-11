Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Deerfield News
ATTEMPTED MURDER SUSPECT WHO FLED FROM DEPUTIES LAST MONTH WAS ARRESTED THIS WEEK
AN ATTEMPTED MURDER SUSPECT WHO FLED FROM DEPUTIES LAST MONTH WAS ARRESTED THIS WEEK. 2. Travis Hunt, 19,12/20/2002, male, 4210 N.W. 21st Ct., Lauderhill. 3. Travon Octelus, 19, 1/5/2003, male, 1341 N.W. 18th Dr., Pompano Beach. A man wanted for attempted murder, who fled from Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies last...
Click10.com
Woman pronounced dead after driving herself to hospital, deputies investigating multiple scenes
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Deputies in Broward County were observed Sunday morning investigating a scene in Pompano Beach. It’s located at the intersection of Northeast 23rd Court and Cypress Road. According to authorities, deputies were responding to the scene in regard to a possible shooting. While on the...
Click10.com
Victim grazed by bullet in Hollywood shooting, police say
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – A person suffered a graze wound to the leg after a shooting in Hollywood Saturday afternoon, police said. Hollywood police spokesperson Deanna Bettineschi said officers responded to reports of a shooting near Washington Street and South 21st Avenue at around 12:45 p.m. Police did not say...
Click10.com
Watch: Miami police sergeant punches parking machine in drunken rage
MIAMI – Surveillance video from inside of a Brickell hotel showed the moment a Miami police sergeant caused more than $1,400 worth of damage to an automated parking machine in a drunken moment of rage while off-duty. Another piece of video, from the same night in August 2021, shows...
Click10.com
Detectives find 2 dead in parked car at resort in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Detectives were investigating how two people ended up dead in a parked car on Friday in Fort Lauderdale. According to Casey Liening, a spokeswoman for the Fort Lauderdale Police Department, detectives responded to the Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort by VRI Americas, at 909 Breakers Ave.
1 dead, 1 wounded in SW Miami-Dade overnight shooting
MIAMI - Miami-Dade Police say an 18-year-old man lost his life outside a Southwest Miami-Dade home early Friday after an exchange of gunfire with his step-father.It happened at 12:28 a.m. on a swale outside the home at 26204 S.W. 128th Court after an argument, according to Miami-Dade Police. They say the teenager pulled out his weapon and then his step-father did the same thing and they fired at each other.Police say the teenager was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital but did not survive and his 17-year-old girlfriend was taken to HCA Florida Kendall Hospital where her condition has stabilized. The...
Click10.com
Man extradited to Miami following fatal shooting on transit bus
MIAMI – A man who was arrested in December 2020 in Atlanta for a fatal shooting that occurred onboard a Miami-Dade Transit bus was finally extradited to Miami on Wednesday. Malik Osiris Horton, now 22, is charged with one count of second-degree murder in the killing of 33-year-old Brandon Lamar Bennett on Oct. 21, 2020.
Click10.com
Deputies: Broward suspect leaves behind trail of evidence
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies said a suspect left behind a trail of evidence that made it easier for them to find him. Detectives arrested Kevin Raglin on Thursday after the residents of an Oakland Park community at Northeast 43 Street and First Terrace reported oil was leaking from a dumpster and into a storm drain.
NBC Miami
‘Took My Kid Away': 18-Year-Old Was Fatally Shot by Stepdad in Miami-Dade, Mom Says
A mother said her estranged husband fatally shot her son and injured the teen's girlfriend during a dispute inside a home in southwest Miami-Dade. The incident happened shortly before 1 a.m. Friday in the 12800 block of Southwest 263rd Terrace. "I wish this was a nightmare and I could wake...
NBC Miami
Man Arrested After Ring Video Captures Him Trying to Break Into Homes, Cars in Homestead
A man was arrested after RIng camera footage showed him trying to break into homes and cars in a Homestead neighborhood, according to a news release from Homestead Police. Detectives arrested 18-year-old Omaris James Walton after he was seen approaching the front door of a residence in Homestead while holding a firearm, according to the arrest report.
NBC Miami
Two People Found Dead Inside Car in Fort Lauderdale
Two people were found dead inside of a car Friday in Fort Lauderdale, police said. The two were found at around 6:15 p.m. in the 900 block of Breakers Avenue, near the Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort, according to the Fort Lauderdale Police Department. Police didn't release details on how they...
Click10.com
Another business owner accuses Miami Commissioner Joe Carollo of misusing power
MIAMI – Another business owner accuses Miami Commissioner Joe Carollo of misusing his power. Esther Alonso doesn’t want the city to turn Virginia Key — enjoyed by nature lovers who rented paddle boards, kayaks, and bicycles from her business — into a homeless camp. Surveillance video...
WSVN-TV
Officials: Social media model had history of domestic violence prior to murder of boyfriend in Miami
MIAMI (WSVN) - Officials said a social media model who has been charged with the murder of her boyfriend in Miami had a history of domestic violence, months before the victim’s death. In a news conference held Thursday afternoon, the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office released a video of a...
NBC Miami
Plea Deal Struck in 2018 Murder of Rapper XXXTentacion in Pompano Beach
One of four suspects in the murder of local rapper XXXTentacion has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge in exchange for testimony against the other three co-defendants, according to his lawyer. “Robert Allen… entered a guilty plea,” attorney Jim Lewis said Friday. “He pled to a lesser included offense of...
850wftl.com
Influencer’s attorney fuming over state’s release of elevator assault video
(MIAMI, FLA) — Miami State Prosecutor, Katherine Fernandez Rundle, released a video of influencer, Courtney “Tailor” Clenney apparently assaulting her boyfriend on an elevator in Miami Thursday. Now, the OnlyFans model’s attorney is accusing the state of trying to “deny a murder suspect a fair trial.”...
Two bodies found in car near Fort Lauderdale beach
Two dead bodies were discovered in a car near Fort Lauderdale beach Friday night, officials said. Officers responded to a call about 6 p.m. in the 900 block of Breakers Avenue regarding what appeared to be two bodies inside a car, Fort Lauderdale police said. After arriving, officers confirmed both people were dead. Police said the situation is considered an “ongoing death investigation” while ...
Click10.com
Police officers find man injured after shooting in Miami-Dade
GLADEVIEW, Fla. – Police officers found a man injured after a shooting on Thursday in Miami-Dade County’s Gladeview neighborhood. Officers responded to a report of a shooting shortly after 7 p.m., near the intersection of Northwest 19 Avenue and 67 Street, according to Detective Alvaro Zabaleta, a spokesman for the Miami-Dade Police Department.
4 Months after crash, MDPD motorman Matthew Larsh walks out of hospital
MIAMI - After four months of extensive rehabilitation and multiple surgeries, Miami-Dade Motorman Matthew Larsh walked out of the rehab center on Friday ready to go home. It was a very emotional day for the officer after months of treatment to get him to this point. He says he woke up two days after the crash with no recollection of what happened.The video is shocking to see as Larsh collides head on with an SUV and is sent flying through the air. Larsh tells us after watching the video, he can't believe he survived. Today he took his first steps out of the rehab center and was surrounded by family and dozens of fellow officers. Larsh says it was a mentally and physically traumatic experience, but he knew he'd recover and walk again."Four months ago, I woke up after two and a half days of not even knowing what had happened. After almost losing my life. I was in a bed and completely broken. I'm a United States Marine. We go forward. We get up and we keep moving," he says.As far as if he'll get back on a bike again, Larsh says that's a question for another day.
Click10.com
Burglar steals $4,000 in tools preventing Hollywood man from going to work
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Stephen Homer said he watched his whole livelihood going down the drain. A burglar stole from his truck near the intersection of Park Street and North 64 Avenue in Hollywood. “Everything I worked for, everything I built these last few years was gone,” Homer said adding...
calleochonews.com
Environmental violations fines in Miami-Dade County have been raised substantially
Environmental violations on Biscayne Bay will now face stricter charges and penalties. As of mid June 2022, Miami-Dade ounty raised penalties on environmental violations that pollute Miami-Dade's waters, particularly in Biscayne Bay. After two decades, these fines will be changed after adjusting for inflation and the severity of the violations.
