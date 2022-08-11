ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soaps In Depth

Soap Star Robyn Griggs Dead at 49

Just days after her family announced that Robyn Griggs had entered hospice care, the actress has sadly passed away from cancer at the age of 49. “With a heavy heart, I am saddened to announce Robyn’s passing,” read an August 13 post shared on her Facebook page as well as by her publicist, Lisa Rodrigo, on Instagram. “However, she is no longer suffering and would want us to remember that and the good memories.”
yankodesign.com

This Norwegian wooden tiny home on wheels was built for a flexible + nomadic life

David and Jeanette Reiss-Andersen, cofounders of the Oslo-based tiny home company Norske Mikrohus, decided to build an eco-friendly and affordable alternative to the pricier standard-size homes available on the market.” We wanted to create something for people looking for a way out of the rental and mortgage markets—something for those who want easy access to nature and to live with fewer possessions,” said David. And their efforts led to the birth of ‘Tind’ – a beautiful wood-wrapped tiny home built in Norwegian style.
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: A Blogger Turns a Wonky Kitchen into a Warm, Welcoming Cook Space

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Blogger Kat Jamieson of ”With Love From Kat” knew the kitchen was going to be the heart of her Connecticut home. Having relocated from a Soho apartment in New York City, she and her husband, Thomas, were jazzed to have more room for cooking, hosting, and entertaining. Even though the couple loved the location and size of the cook space, they knew it could be better suited to their design tastes and needs.
