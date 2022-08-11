Read full article on original website
More than 100 march through Boise to protest Idaho abortion laws
BOISE, Idaho — More than 100 Idahoans marched through the streets of Boise to protest against the state’s abortion laws that restrict accessibility. The Idaho State Supreme Court announced Friday they will not continue to play a stay – effectively a pause – on Idaho’s abortion laws while Planned Parenthood challenges the legality of the same laws in court.
It’s been a rough year for berry picking in eastern Idaho, but it is improving
Living the Wild Life is brought to you by Paragon Men's Health, which offers men with erectile dysfunction new hope for a more satisfying life. Its pulse wave therapy is proven to have an 87% success rate. Paragon Men's Health focuses on caring for your needs, earning your trust and doing it privately for you with dignity. If you or someone you love would like to learn more, schedule a free consultation today. Locations in Idaho Falls, Boise, Lubbock, Texas, and Phoenix.
Idaho reservoir produces third record catch this summer
BRUNEAU – Well, it’s happened again!. C.J. Strike Reservoir in southwestern Idaho – typically known for abundant crappie and smallmouth bass – has once again produced an eye-popping state record fish. Although, this time it’s not a catfish. Greg and Angie Poulsen of Eagle Mountain,...
Idaho Climbs onto List of Top 3 States Everyone Loves
It’s official. The secret is out. Everyone is looking our way, Idaho, and there’s no denying we’re growing rapidly. The Manual recently published a list called, “Where Should I Move? 3 States Everyone Loves (And 3 People Can’t Wait to Leave),” and let’s just say the results weren’t all that shocking — the gist is people hate California and are moving to Idaho and 2 other states — Florida and South Carolina.
Whacky Laws That Prove Wyoming is Like Idaho’s Crazy Aunt
C'mon, you know it's true. Every family has a crazy aunt! Let's call her "Aunt Shelly." Always the center of attention, Aunt Shelly is a free-spirited woman-child with a colorful reputation at the local watering hole. Her bleach-blonde perm is straight outta 1989, and so is her taste in music, men, and makeup. Even though she lives next door, she's the guest who shows up five hours early or five hours late, empty-handed with a hot but sketchy new boyfriend. Despite her wild ways and your wild disbelief, she's held down the same HR job on a cube farm for the last 18 years. And despite your best advice, Aunt Shelly does what Aunt Shelly wants. It's her world, and we're all just livin' in it. Auntie's motto was YOLO before it was cool, and it was more than likely seasoned with a dash of an illicit substance back in the day.
BLM Schedules Public Meeting on Proposed Idaho Wind Farm
The Bureau of Land Management will be taking more public comments on the proposed Lava Ridge Wind Project. The meeting is scheduled for Thursday, August 25th. It will be conducted as a Zoom session. It will be a day-long event, it begins at 9:00 a.m. and concludes at 5:00 p.m.
Southwest Idaho weather: Hot and sunny, with more triple-digit days in the forecast
The weekend continues to be sunny and dry for southwest Idaho. Highs on Sunday will be a bit warmer than Saturday; in the mid to upper 90's.
What Do You Think About Mandatory Tipping in Idaho?
We all know that living in the Treasure Valley isn’t easy. Don’t get me wrong, it’s absolutely worth it but I’m sure we can all agree that it’s expensive. While gas prices have come down a little bit, there is still the matter of rising housing costs, groceries becoming more expensive, and so many other financial factors I’m likely forgetting.
Little appoints leaders from Shoshone and Clayton to Serve Idaho Commission
Gov. Brad Little appointed two new commissioners to Serve Idaho, the Governor’s Commission on Service and Volunteerism. The post Little appoints leaders from Shoshone and Clayton to Serve Idaho Commission appeared first on Local News 8.
Western Idaho Fair sets up avian flu precautions prior to competitions
BOISE, Idaho — The Western Idaho Fair (WIF) is putting a few precautions in place as a response to concerns surrounding the avian flu outbreak earlier this year throughout Idaho. The fair opens its gates August 19. They expect to see around 150 birds enter for competitions, according to...
Unprecedented victory: Conservation groups stop Idaho natural gas pipeline
It’s taken two long years of litigation to force the U.S. Forest Service to follow the law, but at long last the Alliance for the Wild Rockies and Yellowstone to Uintas Connection have been rewarded with a hard-fought victory in their legal challenge against the proposed Crow Creek natural gas pipeline that was to run in from Bear Lake County, Idaho, to Afton, Wyoming.
August 30 elections in Idaho: What's on the ballot and where
BOISE, Idaho — Multimillion-dollar bond measures for two Canyon County school districts top the list of items up for a vote in the election scheduled for August 30, one of four dates on the State of Idaho's consolidated election calendar. Ada County, Idaho's largest county, is not participating in...
They make ‘the heart beat faster.’ How Idaho preserved Sawtooth mountains 50 years ago
In the late ’60s and early ’70s, Bill Platts’s job was to survey dozens of lakes in and around Central Idaho, examining their water quality and the suitability of their fish habitat. One day in August 1969, while deep in the White Cloud Mountains, he heard a...
US launches process to set Idaho mercury pollution standards
BOISE, Idaho — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is developing proposed aquatic life water quality standards for mercury pollution in Idaho that could have statewide ramifications. The agency on Wednesday made public a proposed remedy resulting from a federal court’s 2021 ruling in a lawsuit by the Portland, Oregon-based...
Idaho health care providers receive federal funding for rural communities
BOISE, Idaho — The federal government is funding rural health care in Idaho. Altogether, five health care providers received over $3.5 million to improve health care access in various communities around the state. 37 states are getting money through the American Rescue Plan Act, which the United States Congress...
Google Fiber is finally coming to Idaho. Here’s what it is and what to expect
BOISE (Idaho Statesman) – Over a decade after Google announced Kansas City as the first city to receive Google Fiber broadband internet, the high-speed service is finally coming to Idaho. Google announced in a press release earlier this week that it’s talking to city officials in five states about...
Idaho Department of Correction searching for walkaway inmate
BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Department of Correction (IDOC) is searching for a Treasure Valley Community Reentry Center inmate who walked away from his job Saturday morning. Michael Frangesh, IDOC #113000, was last seen at his job site around 8 a.m. Saturday, near the Boise Airport. Frangesh is a...
16 Idaho cities decline federal coronavirus relief money
BOISE, Idaho — Sixteen Idaho cities have rejected a combined $700,000 in federal coronavirus rescue money, and one city that accepted $550,000 might have to return it if it doesn't approve spending it. It’s a small part of the $5.74 billion Idaho received in the $1.9 trillion American Rescue...
Three Solutions That Could Fix Idaho’s Teacher Shortage
It’s no secret that Idaho has struggled with education. Idaho ranks dead last of all the states in student spending. If you ask any teacher, they’ll tell you at length that Idaho teachers are not paid enough when compared to their counterparts in other states. Add that to the fact that the overall job market is more competitive, it’s no surprise that Idaho is short on teachers in both the public and private sectors. This shortage is only expected to grow in the coming years, as more and more baby boomers retire from their teaching positions. We know what the problem is, so what might we do to fix it?
Unforgettable Overnights in Idaho Hotel with Secret Rooms, Two Way Mirrors and More
If you're looking for a cool new place to have a getaway, without having to go too far, check out the Lions Gate Manor in Lava Hot Springs, Idaho. Constantly a recommendation from locals and visitors and only about four hour drive from Boise. Lava Hot Springs Idaho has a...
