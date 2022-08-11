ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Idaho's Newschannel 7

More than 100 march through Boise to protest Idaho abortion laws

BOISE, Idaho — More than 100 Idahoans marched through the streets of Boise to protest against the state’s abortion laws that restrict accessibility. The Idaho State Supreme Court announced Friday they will not continue to play a stay – effectively a pause – on Idaho’s abortion laws while Planned Parenthood challenges the legality of the same laws in court.
BOISE, ID
eastidahonews.com

It’s been a rough year for berry picking in eastern Idaho, but it is improving

Living the Wild Life is brought to you by Paragon Men's Health, which offers men with erectile dysfunction new hope for a more satisfying life. Its pulse wave therapy is proven to have an 87% success rate. Paragon Men's Health focuses on caring for your needs, earning your trust and doing it privately for you with dignity. If you or someone you love would like to learn more, schedule a free consultation today. Locations in Idaho Falls, Boise, Lubbock, Texas, and Phoenix.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Idaho reservoir produces third record catch this summer

BRUNEAU – Well, it’s happened again!. C.J. Strike Reservoir in southwestern Idaho – typically known for abundant crappie and smallmouth bass – has once again produced an eye-popping state record fish. Although, this time it’s not a catfish. Greg and Angie Poulsen of Eagle Mountain,...
IDAHO STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

Idaho Climbs onto List of Top 3 States Everyone Loves

It’s official. The secret is out. Everyone is looking our way, Idaho, and there’s no denying we’re growing rapidly. The Manual recently published a list called, “Where Should I Move? 3 States Everyone Loves (And 3 People Can’t Wait to Leave),” and let’s just say the results weren’t all that shocking — the gist is people hate California and are moving to Idaho and 2 other states — Florida and South Carolina.
IDAHO STATE
105.5 The Fan

Whacky Laws That Prove Wyoming is Like Idaho’s Crazy Aunt

C'mon, you know it's true. Every family has a crazy aunt! Let's call her "Aunt Shelly." Always the center of attention, Aunt Shelly is a free-spirited woman-child with a colorful reputation at the local watering hole. Her bleach-blonde perm is straight outta 1989, and so is her taste in music, men, and makeup. Even though she lives next door, she's the guest who shows up five hours early or five hours late, empty-handed with a hot but sketchy new boyfriend. Despite her wild ways and your wild disbelief, she's held down the same HR job on a cube farm for the last 18 years. And despite your best advice, Aunt Shelly does what Aunt Shelly wants. It's her world, and we're all just livin' in it. Auntie's motto was YOLO before it was cool, and it was more than likely seasoned with a dash of an illicit substance back in the day.
95.7 KEZJ

What Do You Think About Mandatory Tipping in Idaho?

We all know that living in the Treasure Valley isn’t easy. Don’t get me wrong, it’s absolutely worth it but I’m sure we can all agree that it’s expensive. While gas prices have come down a little bit, there is still the matter of rising housing costs, groceries becoming more expensive, and so many other financial factors I’m likely forgetting.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Unprecedented victory: Conservation groups stop Idaho natural gas pipeline

It’s taken two long years of litigation to force the U.S. Forest Service to follow the law, but at long last the Alliance for the Wild Rockies and Yellowstone to Uintas Connection have been rewarded with a hard-fought victory in their legal challenge against the proposed Crow Creek natural gas pipeline that was to run in from Bear Lake County, Idaho, to Afton, Wyoming.
BEAR LAKE COUNTY, ID
98.3 The Snake

Three Solutions That Could Fix Idaho’s Teacher Shortage

It’s no secret that Idaho has struggled with education. Idaho ranks dead last of all the states in student spending. If you ask any teacher, they’ll tell you at length that Idaho teachers are not paid enough when compared to their counterparts in other states. Add that to the fact that the overall job market is more competitive, it’s no surprise that Idaho is short on teachers in both the public and private sectors. This shortage is only expected to grow in the coming years, as more and more baby boomers retire from their teaching positions. We know what the problem is, so what might we do to fix it?
IDAHO STATE
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Idaho's Newschannel 7

Boise, ID
Boise local news

