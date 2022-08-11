ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Takeaways from Minneapolis' new gun violence report

By BringMeTheNews
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 5 days ago

A report presented to Minneapolis officials this week offers a new look at gun violence trends in the city.

The Minneapolis Police Department shared the data with the Public Health & Safety Committee on Wednesday.

Here's some of the report's key findings:

Violent crime trends

Violent crime in Minneapolis this year is up significantly compared to figures from 2019, a trend which has been seen in much of the U.S. since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rVqzg_0hDax3E800
Source: Minneapolis Police Department. 

However, compared to the same time last year, the frequency of violent crime appears to be plateauing.

There's no change in homicides, for example, with 56 homicides reported as of Aug. 8 both this year and last.

Carjackings have shown an increase (up 21% compared to the same time last year), but shooting related calls and the number of shooting victims are trending downward with a 9% and 11% decrease compared to last year, respectively.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W3ISZ_0hDax3E800
Source: Minneapolis Police Department. 

The emergence of fully-automatic gunfire

Fully-automatic gunfire in was first detected in the city in August of 2020 in a SpotSpotter activation in South Minneapolis.

Since then, there've been 390 activations detecting fully-automatic gunfire with 4,138 rounds detected.

Read more about the rise of fully-automatic gunfire in Minneapolis here.

Disparities in shooting victim demographics

Fewer shooting victims and fewer individuals arrested for firearm offenses in Minneapolis live within the city compared to 2019, although Minneapolis residents still account for more than half of the individuals in both groups.

Of those arrested for firearms offenses in the city, 46% live somewhere other than Minneapolis.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1659X2_0hDax3E800

Data continues to show major disparities is shooting victim demographics by race.

So far this year, 83% of shooting victims in Minneapolis have been Black, while 9% are white. In instances where a description of a shooter is given, 89% of them have been described as Black.

In 2021, data showed there was 1 Black shooting victim for every 150 Black residents compared to 1 white shooting victim for every 3,768 white residents.

Around 2/3 of shooting victims in Minneapolis this year have been under the age of 31.

Gun violence hotspots

MPD calls related to gun violence and firearm crimes are concentrated within certain hotspots.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CH5C0_0hDax3E800
A map showing clusters of firearm and gun crime related calls for service (including ShotSpotter activations) in 2022 through Aug. 8. Source: Minneapolis Police Department. 

So far this year, gun-related police responses have been the densest in the Jordan Neighborhood within the Near North community, the Broadway Avenue corridor, Lowry Ave. and Knox Ave., 27th Ave. and Bloomington Ave., Franklin Ave. and Chicago Ave., 19th Ave. and Nicollet Ave. and 15th Ave. and Nicollet Ave.

Firearms reported stolen on the rise

Through Aug. 8 this year, there've been 282 firearms reported stolen in Minneapolis — that's an increase of 36% compared to last year and 75% compared to 2020.

Nearly half of those stolen this year were reported stolen from vehicles.

Tracing guns

So far this year, 68% of guns recovered by police were purchased in Minnesota.

Straw purchases — a federal crime in which someone purchases a firearm for an ineligible person — account for some of the guns within the city, but not many.

Gun tracing is a method used by law enforcement to gather data on where guns were originally purchased.

Gun tracing data collected over the past two years showed nearly 70% of firearms recovered in Minneapolis were originally purchased in Minnesota. However, 45 states were represented in total.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LfO3b_0hDax3E800
 Source: Minneapolis Police Department. 

There have been 624 guns recovered this year city-wide, a 3% rise on 2021. There were 13 guns recovered that had been used in a crime within 30 days of purchase and 30 guns used in a crime within 90 days.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CA9G6_0hDax3E800

Fentanyl as a gun violence indicator

MPD analysis found the neighborhoods with the highest number of shooting-related calls for service this year also had the highest totals of fentanyl pills recovered.

Analysis found a 100% positive correlative relationship between the two factors.

Heroin, meth, cocaine and other substances had a significantly weaker correlation.

Comments / 7

Nick Bondgien
5d ago

I think it's a misrepresentation of violent crime to be honest. Every last row and column is skewed. If this were an honest Violent Crime Report it would also unequivocally have to show the numbers of Repeat Violent Offenders. It's failed policies, leadership, and direction of City, County, State, and Fed Prosecutors and Judges. Let's be honest. We have Repeat Violent Offenders because they allow it. Why? I haven't got a clue

Reply(1)
8
Jay L
4d ago

Do you have a problem with not enough policeman, and a DA that won’t prosecute gun crimes. This gives the criminals no fear of law. The Democrats have done a great job in that city. I mean after they burned it down they’re doing a good job I meant

Reply
3
Heather Adel
4d ago

The violence is consistently growing because the Walz administration has since the death of the Saint George not taken a stand against the criminals or criminal activity so no one fears repercussions or any type prosecution

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bring Me The News

15,000 Minnesota nurses 'overwhelmingly' authorize strike

Minnesota Nurses Association on the picket line at Allina Health's Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis, Minn. on June 1. Photo courtesy of Minnesota Nurses Association. The Minnesota Nurses Association has authorized a strike in their fight for better contracts and putting "patients before profits." The union, home to approximately 15,000...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
mspmag.com

By the Numbers: Guns in Minnesota

As the nation grieved the mass shootings in Buffalo and Uvalde, it also took pause to consider the role easily accessible, assault-style weapons played in the carnage. While new bipartisan gun legislation worked its way through Capitol Hill, we wondered exactly where Minnesota fit on the gun spectrum. As it...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Charges: Perishea Young shot woman "at close range" on Minneapolis's Nicollet Mall

MINNEAPOLIS – A West St. Paul woman faces decades in prison for allegedly shooting a woman in the chest last week in downtown Minneapolis.The Hennepin County Attorney's Office says 23-year-old Perishea Laray Young is charged with second-degree attempted murder and first-degree assault in the shooting that happened early last Wednesday evening on South 9th Street and Nicollet Mall, near the Target store.The criminal complaint states that surveillance footage from several angles shows Young and the victim arguing. A woman tries to intervene at one point, before Young is seen removing a gun from her purse, "taking several steps toward the Victim," and...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minneapolis, MN
Crime & Safety
State
Minnesota State
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
fox40jackson.com

‘Defund the police’ advocate Ilhan Omar’s city experiences sharp increase in majority of crimes, data shows

This is the first part of a Fox News Digital series about ‘defund the police’ politicians and crime in the areas they represent. ‘Defund the police’ supporter Rep. Ilhan Omar’s city is experiencing a sharp increase in most crimes, data shows. The spike comes just one year after she backed a failed campaign to dismantle and replace the Minneapolis Police Department.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

2 shot, 1 fatally, at George Floyd Square in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS -- A man is dead and another is badly injured after a shooting at George Floyd Square in Minneapolis Sunday afternoon.Police say they responded to reports of gunfire at East 38th Street and Chicago Avenue at about 12:50 p.m., where they found one injured man in the middle of the street, and another in a nearby alley. Both victims were in their 20s.Both were taken to Hennepin Healthcare, where one of the men died. He is the city's 58th homicide victim of 2022. The other man is fighting life-threatening injuries.Just a week earlier, 29-year-old Mohamed Omar was shot to death near...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Man stabbed to death in his Minneapolis home identified

The man stabbed to death by a suspect who broke into his Northeast Minneapolis home has been identified. The Hennepin County Medical Center says 32-year-old Ryan Peterson died from "multiple sharp force injuries" following the attack Friday morning according to the medical report. He was found in the home with a knife in his neck, according to the criminal complaint.
fox9.com

What to do in Minnesota: 10 things happening this weekend (Aug. 19-21)

(FOX 9) - Stargazing, artwork at the Arboretum, and local music are all options this weekend!. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com. The Como Park Japanese Obon Festival is a family-friendly event reminiscent of Japan’s annual Obon holiday. Bonsai, martial arts, singing, dancing, drumming, delicious food, and other aspects of Japanese culture will be featured at the festival. The day will culminate at dusk with a lantern lighting.
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Gun Violence#Shooting#Minneapolis Police#Violent Crime
CBS Minnesota

Hopkins man, 25, drowns in northern Minnesota lake

AITKIN, Minn. – The body of a Hopkins man was recovered from a northern Minnesota lake Saturday evening three hours after he fell overboard.The Aitkin County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to Elm Island Lake in Nordland Township at about 4 p.m. after 25-year-old Daniel Thomas Nelson fell into the water while fishing. One of his friends jumped in to rescue him but the "murky water" made it impossible.Friends told investigators "the victim had been drinking and was sitting on the edge of the boat" without a life jacket when he "suddenly fell into the water."The Crow Wind County Dive team found Nelson just before 8 p.m. with the help of marine electronics, and recovered his body.
HOPKINS, MN
Bring Me The News

Comedian claims bed bug at Minneapolis hotel ruined his Twin Cities visit

A comedian in town for the MLS All-Star week in the Twin Cities says his stay was ruined by bed bugs in his downtown Minneapolis hotel. Alexis Guerreros, who voices three characters on Netflix's Bojack Horseman and has a web series on Complex, was in town hosting events and performing stand-up comedy. His brief stay at the Hilton Garden Inn was documented on Twitter.
CBS Minnesota

Gov. Walz ready to extradite suspects in Mall of America shooting

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Gov. Tim Walz on Friday announced he is prepared to immediately extradite suspects arrested in connection to a shooting at the Mall of America last week. The suspects, Shamar Lark, 21, and Rashad May, 23, were arrested Thursday afternoon in Chicago and are awaiting extradition at the Cook County Jail in Illinois."Minnesotans deserve to know that people who commit brazen acts like the shooting at the Mall of America will be held accountable by Minnesota prosecutors and courts," said Walz.Walz will coordinate the process with Attorney General Keith Ellison and Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman.The interstate extradition process...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
nypressnews.com

White teachers would be laid off first under Minnesota teachers contract

Minneapolis public school teachers of color will have additional job protections this upcoming school year under a new contract that would allow them to keep their jobs in favor of white instructors with more seniority. The labor agreement’s intent was to protect “underrepresented populations” and keep the district’s predominantly white...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Homeowners out money for backyard pool react to developments since WCCO launched investigation

MINNEAPOLIS -- The pool contractor at the center of a WCCO investigation is being sued by the Attorney General's office."This is deceptive trade practice, this is fraud, this is, it's morally wrong but it's also illegal," Attorney General Keith Ellison said.Ellison's office sued Charles, or Charlie, Workman less than two months after WCCO began an investigation. He's the swimming pool contractor accused of taking more than a million dollars collectively from at least 17 Minnesota families and abandoned the job.WCCO's Jennifer Mayerle talked with families about all of the developments since a viewer tip launched our investigation.Hiring the same contractor...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

First Black Hennepin County Sheriff imminent; Omar barely holds seat & more

Dawanna Witt and Mary Moriarty were among the top vote-getters for their respective races for Hennepin County Sheriff and Hennepin County Attorney. In November, both will face moderate candidates who received the second-most votes, Joseph Banks and Martha Holton Dimick. Meanwhile, Rep. Ilhan Omar barely held onto her congressional seat...
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Woman shot outside downtown Minneapolis Target store

MINNEAPOLIS – Police say an argument led to a woman being shot Wednesday evening on Nicollet Mall in downtown Minneapolis.Officers rushed to the corner of the mall and 9th Street at about 5:45 p.m., where they found a woman in her mid-20s suffering from a "potentially life-threatening gunshot wound" near the Target store. She is being treated at a local hospital. Police say no arrests have been made.  Less than three hours later, two men were shot in the city's Cedar-Riverside neighborhood.Four people were shot in three separate shootings in the city Tuesday, including a 14-year-old boy who was seriously hurt due to the accidental discharge of a firearm.
fox9.com

Man seriously hurt in shooting at Minnehaha Regional Park

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A man is seriously hurt after a shooting Sunday night at Minnehaha Regional Park, park officials report. Police responded around 8:40 p.m. for the reports of a shooting in the lower Wabun Picnic Area in the park. Our crews saw police tape up along a pavilion at the picnic area.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Man stabbed to death in Minneapolis, suspect arrested in Wisconsin

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A 31-year-old man was arrested in connection to the fatal stabbing of a man in Minneapolis Friday morning, according to Minneapolis Police. Speaking to reporters at the scene, Minneapolis Public Information Officer Garrett Parten said police responded to a home on the 1800 block of Northeast Arthur Street around 7:40 a.m. after a 911 caller said someone she knew was attempting to break into their house.
Bring Me The News

Charges: Man attacked Mystic Lake security with 2x4

Employees at Mystic Lake Casino were injured last week when a man allegedly attacked security personnel with large pieces of wood, saying he was "fed up with the system." Trevor E. Will, 49, of Eagle Lake, is charged in Scott County District Court with two counts of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon.
EAGLE LAKE, MN
Bring Me The News

SWAT presence in Eagan neighborhood Tuesday morning

Law enforcement personnel with South Metro SWAT at Willow Way and Silver Bell Road in Eagan on Tuesday, Aug. 16. Submitted photo. Law enforcement with the multi-agency South Metro SWAT stationed in an Eagan neighborhood Tuesday morning. Around 9:45 a.m. Tuesday, witnesses said an armored vehicle and squad cars could...
EAGAN, MN
Bring Me The News

Bring Me The News

Minneapolis, MN
74K+
Followers
12K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, weather, lifestyle and sports from Minnesota.

 https://bringmethenews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy