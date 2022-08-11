Read full article on original website
Related
Massive fire erupts near I-182 E in Queensgate area of Richland
RICHLAND, Wash. — First responders from across the Tri-Cities region are responding to a massive blaze sending plumes of smoke through the Queensgate area of Richland on Saturday, Aug. 13. It’s unclear what caused the fire, but the video provided by Maggie Call Ayling was taken on the eastbound lane of I-182 in Richland. Please avoid the area. Details are...
FOX 11 and 41
Back-to-school drive at Rattlesnake Mountain all month long
KENNEWICK, Wash.- Rattlesnake Mountain Harley Davidson is teaming up with Soul Patrol Ministry for their second annual Back To School Backpack Drive. The drive is going from July 26-August 26 off of 3305 W 19th Ave. Kennewick, WA 99338. All supplies received will then be donated to Vista Elementary and...
nbcrightnow.com
South Columbia Basin Irrigation end-of-season shutoffs
PASCO, Wash. — The South Columbia Basin Irrigation District has announced its water shutoff dates and scaled back services for the end of the 2022 season. Its ditchrider service will scale back from six days of service to five days. The scale back happens each year in response to...
tricitiesbusinessnews.com
STCU hits $5 billion, eyes more branches in the Tri-Cities
Five years after it expanded into the Tri-Cities, STCU reports it has hit important milestones on its way to becoming a $5 billion institution, making it Washington’s third largest credit union after Boeing Employees and Gesa. STCU, for Spokane Teachers Credit Union, has more than 250,000 members and 875...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yakima Herald Republic
Yakima Valley news in review
The following stories first appeared in the Yakima Herald-Republic’s eEdition. To access the eEdition, go to replica.yakimaherald.com. Suspect in 2021 Sunnyside drive-by sentenced on manslaughter charge. Victor Javier Ramos’ family wanted to see one of the men responsible for his killing spend as much time as possible behind bars....
nbcrightnow.com
Car rollover causes large fire off I-182
RICHLAND, Wash. - A car rollover caused a large fire near I-182 headed east, according to the Richland Police Department. The fire is spreading over the Queensgate overpass. According to one officer, a car rolled on the side of the freeway, starting the fire. It spread dangerously close to a the Richland Church of Nazarene. Evacuations are in place for all of Jason Loop and several roads are closed as crews work to contain it.
tricitiesbusinessnews.com
More big developmentcoming to Pasco’s east side
Pasco’s not-so-sleepy east side is getting yet another massive new development. Tarragon LLC, a Seattle development firm that builds industrial, residential, retail and mixed-use projects, submitted plans for an industrial complex with eight buildings totaling 2.1 million square feet on South Road 40 East, near Sacajawea State Park, to the city of Pasco.
nbcrightnow.com
UPDATE: Canyon Rd Fire Near Grandview Expands
GRANDVIEW, Wash. - UPDATE: 10:15 a.m. State fire mobilization has been approved to send more firefighters to the Canyon Rd fire in Yakima County near Grandview. The fire is spreading rapidly and is currently burning 1,500 acres. Homes, infrastructure, and the treatment plant are currently threatened. Level 2: GET SET...
IN THIS ARTICLE
inlander.com
Seeds of change are being planted in Washington's largest cannabis desert
At a Pasco City Council meeting in late July, David Morgan, an owner of downtown Spokane's Lucky Leaf, gave a presentation about the benefits cannabis retailers can bring to a blighted or overlooked area within a city. He had to give the presentation because before Morgan can open a new...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Unsecured load leads to motorcycle accident
WALLA WALLA – A Walla Walla man was injured Friday night when his unsecured luggage on his motorcycle became caught between the the back tire and frame causing him to lose control. The Washington State Patrol said Omar Carrillovillegas, 24, was traveling eastbound on U.S. 12 approaching milepost 343,...
‘My biggest idol:’ Tri-Cities mother and daughter firefighters reunite at Cow Canyon wildfire
ELLENSBURG, Wash. — Firefighting is in Katie Jo Benitz’s blood. Ever since she grew up with her mother fighting fires and doing EMS, when she graduated high school in 2021, she said she had to try it out. To run into her mom at the Cow Canyon fire, she said, was a very special moment for both of them.
COVID takes a turn in Tri-Cities. Here’s the latest on infections and deaths
CDC revises COVID community ratings for Tri-Cities area.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yakima Herald Republic
Friday fire update: Evacuation notices lifted near Grandview; Wenas Wildlife Area reopens
Wildfires burning north of Naches and south of Grandview were in mop-up status on Friday morning, with the Forest Service tackling several small lightning-caused fires on the Cle Elum Ranger District. Evacuation notices were lifted near Grandview, and the Wenas Wildlife Area has reopened. Here’s a roundup:. Canyon Road...
rmef.org
Volunteers Get to Work in Oregon Elk Country
Below is a post from the Oregon Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation Facebook page. Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation volunteers from Oregon and Washington have been busy getting their boots dirty and helping enhance and improve elk country in NE Oregon. In 2015, the Grizzly Bear Fire Complex in NE Oregon charred...
KUOW
Invasive Japanese beetles devouring Eastern Washington crops
Invasive Japanese beetles are devouring crops and gardens in Eastern Washington. The small and shiny invasive Japanese beetles were first spotted in Washington in the 1980s. Adult beetles devour fruits, flowers, and plants, leaving ghost leaves behind, says Amber Betts, who works for the Washington state Department of Agriculture. “It’s...
Grandview Canyon Road Fire Keeping Firefighters Busy
Firefighters in the lower valley are battling flames of the Canyon Road Fire near Grandview but it's at 60% containment. The fire was last estimated at 300 acres. Level 2 evacuation notices have been issued for homes near the fire in the 1800 block of Canyon Road. The fire started Wednesday afternoon and officials from the Yakima County Fire District 5 have requested state help in fighting the blaze.
Kennewick woman still missing 3 weeks after car abandoned on Hanford highway
There is interest in her disappearance because of her connection to a Mesa murder suspect.
tricitiesbusinessnews.com
Building Permits – August 2022
Miles Jackson, 34101 N. Demoss Road, Benton City, $66,000 for commercial addition. Contractor: Jackson Dean Construction. New Cingular Wireless, 4771 W. Lattin Road, West Richland, $100,000 for new commercial. Contractor: Ascendtek Holding LLC. Crown Castle Tower, 174502 Jump Off Joe Road, Kennewick, $25,000 for antenna/tower. Contractor: Legacy Telecom. FRANKLIN COUNTY.
nbcrightnow.com
Fire Destroys Flour Mill
PENDLETON, Ore.- UPDATE: 9:55 a.m. According to Grain Craft, the company that operates the flour mill in Pendleton, there were no injuries reported in the blaze. The mill is completely destroyed. UPDATE: 8:20 a.m. According to a press release from the Pendleton Police Department, the fire at the Grain Craft...
tricitiesbusinessnews.com
Einan’s launches alternative funeral home to bridge gap in death care
The funeral industry can be slow to change. But that didn’t stop Einan’s at Sunset Funeral Home in Richland from offering the alternatives customers were seeking. “The majority of people want customization, and they want unique options. The percentage of funeral homes that actually provide that is less than it should be,” said Holley Sowards, director of funeral operations at Einan’s.
Comments / 0