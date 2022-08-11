ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Oversized Load: Final beams for Fern Hollow Bridge start arriving at construction site

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- It's quite a sight Thursday in Regent Square as the final beams for the new Fern Hollow Bridge arrive at the construction site.It's a spectacle that brought out onlookers and major feat of logistics that also impacted traffic.Watch the arrival here >>What the crews from PennStress, which made the beams, are doing, is nothing short of amazing. The beams came down the Parkway East from Murrysville, "oversized load" signs on the tractor trailer.As well choreographed as a Broadway musical, the construction steps that have been taken in the last week have made incredible progress since the final...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

State officials: Bushy Run staff must consult with Native groups before staging reenactments

If historic Bushy Run Battlefield Park intends to host future reenactments or programs portraying Native Americans, park management first will have to consult with appropriate Native groups. That’s the policy of the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission, which oversees the Penn Township park. The commission says it also must approve...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Roaring Spring, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Traffic
State
Pennsylvania State
Pittsburgh, PA
Traffic
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Pittsburgh, PA
Government
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Greensburg Hose Company No. 1 to welcome car enthusiasts for 2nd annual cruise

There were 126 vehicles entered in last year’s inaugural car and bike cruise at the Greensburg Volunteer Fire Department’s Hose Company No. 1. “A bunch of our guys have some old cars, so we figured we’d have a cruise and try to raise some money for the fire station,” company Capt. Brian Turpin said of the event’s genesis.
GREENSBURG, PA
Tribune-Review

5 things to do in Westmoreland County: Aug. 12-14

The park naturalist will lead a free “Birds at Dusk” program from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Keystone State Park, 1150 Keystone Road, Derry Township. Evening provides prime bird-watching opportunities as they forage for food before bedding down for the night. Program participants will identify birds by their songs, look for blue herons hunting at the lake and scan the sky for birds of prey.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Train conductor, engineer sue Norfolk Southern over 2021 derailment

Two Norfolk Southern Railway employees who were controlling a train that derailed on East Carson Street in Baldwin in December are suing their company. Edward Mansfield, of Cranberry Township, was the conductor and Matthew Marchionda, of Ambridge, was the locomotive engineer during the Dec. 12 crash. A lawsuit filed Wednesday...
AMBRIDGE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beams#Infrastructure#South East#Prestressed Concrete#Urban Construction#Edgewood Swissvale
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

$20 million self-driving vehicle testing, training facility to be built in East Huntingdon

A $20 million facility for testing and research of self-driving vehicles will be built in Westmoreland County, state officials announced Thursday. The project unveiled by PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian will be built on about 100 acres of state-owned land at the Regional Industrial Development Corp. in East Huntingdon. Officials said it will feature a 3-mile test track and other facilities available for lease to private companies that build and test self-driving vehicles.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Woman dies after raft overturns at Ohiopyle

OHIOPYLE, Pa. — A woman died after the raft she was on overturned at Ohiopyle State Park Saturday in Fayette County afternoon. Park Operations Manager Ken Bisbee said that a 51-year-old woman from Ohio fell overboard when her raft overturned in one of the rapids on the Lower Youghiogheny River. She was rescued quickly by river guides, who began CPR on her.
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
CBS News

U.S. Postal Service hosting hiring event in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - If you're looking for work, the United States Postal Service is hiring!. Happening right now, the USPS is hosting a job fair at the post office on California Avenue until 2 p.m. They're looking to fill several positions including carriers and carrier assistants. City carriers can make...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

New Whole Foods opens in East Liberty, old store closes

Whole Foods Market replaced its grocery store in Pittsburgh’s East End with a new, larger space in East Liberty. The new grocery store opened Wednesday morning at the Liberty East development at 5700 Penn Ave. The new location will add more than 20,000 square feet of floor space compared to the former store on Centre Avenue, as well as more parking spaces in an attached garage.
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy