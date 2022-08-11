Read full article on original website
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
$3.5M purchase of bridge, rail line, opens path to Armstrong trail expansion
An old railroad bridge spanning the Kiski River that kids double-dog dared each other to cross is now a critical link to hundreds of miles of hiking and cycling trails — and potential economic development. Armstrong County purchased the bridge, erected in 1899 over the Kiski River, and 14...
Oversized Load: Final beams for Fern Hollow Bridge start arriving at construction site
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- It's quite a sight Thursday in Regent Square as the final beams for the new Fern Hollow Bridge arrive at the construction site.It's a spectacle that brought out onlookers and major feat of logistics that also impacted traffic.Watch the arrival here >>What the crews from PennStress, which made the beams, are doing, is nothing short of amazing. The beams came down the Parkway East from Murrysville, "oversized load" signs on the tractor trailer.As well choreographed as a Broadway musical, the construction steps that have been taken in the last week have made incredible progress since the final...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
State officials: Bushy Run staff must consult with Native groups before staging reenactments
If historic Bushy Run Battlefield Park intends to host future reenactments or programs portraying Native Americans, park management first will have to consult with appropriate Native groups. That’s the policy of the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission, which oversees the Penn Township park. The commission says it also must approve...
wtae.com
Grand plans for the grand reopening of Pittsburgh's August Wilson House
PITTSBURGH — It has been almost four years since plans were launched for a major renovation of the historic August Wilson House in Pittsburgh. The building on Bedford Avenue in the Hill District now houses an arts center and community space. See the renovated August Wilson House: Click the...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Greensburg Hose Company No. 1 to welcome car enthusiasts for 2nd annual cruise
There were 126 vehicles entered in last year’s inaugural car and bike cruise at the Greensburg Volunteer Fire Department’s Hose Company No. 1. “A bunch of our guys have some old cars, so we figured we’d have a cruise and try to raise some money for the fire station,” company Capt. Brian Turpin said of the event’s genesis.
5 things to do in Westmoreland County: Aug. 12-14
The park naturalist will lead a free “Birds at Dusk” program from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Keystone State Park, 1150 Keystone Road, Derry Township. Evening provides prime bird-watching opportunities as they forage for food before bedding down for the night. Program participants will identify birds by their songs, look for blue herons hunting at the lake and scan the sky for birds of prey.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Train conductor, engineer sue Norfolk Southern over 2021 derailment
Two Norfolk Southern Railway employees who were controlling a train that derailed on East Carson Street in Baldwin in December are suing their company. Edward Mansfield, of Cranberry Township, was the conductor and Matthew Marchionda, of Ambridge, was the locomotive engineer during the Dec. 12 crash. A lawsuit filed Wednesday...
Emergency crews fight flames on roof, solar panels catch fire in Munhall
MUNHALL, Pa. — Emergency crews in Munhall fought flames on the roof of a house where some solar panels had caught on fire. Munhall Central Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company said they were called to the 100 block of Lawrence Avenue at around 2 p.m. When crews arrived on...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Eastern Pittsburgh suburban real estate transactions for the week of Aug. 18, 2022
Thomas Foster sold property at 1068 Black Forest Drive to Joshua and Rachel Clay for $187,000. Clarence Gillcrese sold property at 2039 Hampstead Drive to Michele Boyd for $192,000. Michael Connors sold property at 2200 William Penn Highway to Vusala Snyder for $265,000. Forest Hills. Barbara Bridge sold property at...
Self-driving vehicle facility planned for Westmoreland County
EAST HUNTINGDON (KDKA) - A new self-driving vehicle facility is coming to Westmoreland County. The East Huntingdon location will have a three-mile test track. PennDOT is building the facility on state-owned land at RIDC Westmoreland. Once finished, companies developing self-driving vehicles can rent the facility for testing. It's expected to open in 2024.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
$20 million self-driving vehicle testing, training facility to be built in East Huntingdon
A $20 million facility for testing and research of self-driving vehicles will be built in Westmoreland County, state officials announced Thursday. The project unveiled by PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian will be built on about 100 acres of state-owned land at the Regional Industrial Development Corp. in East Huntingdon. Officials said it will feature a 3-mile test track and other facilities available for lease to private companies that build and test self-driving vehicles.
Woman dies after raft overturns at Ohiopyle
OHIOPYLE, Pa. — A woman died after the raft she was on overturned at Ohiopyle State Park Saturday in Fayette County afternoon. Park Operations Manager Ken Bisbee said that a 51-year-old woman from Ohio fell overboard when her raft overturned in one of the rapids on the Lower Youghiogheny River. She was rescued quickly by river guides, who began CPR on her.
Officials announce $11.3 million plan for Pittsburgh’s Hill District
PITTSBURGH — Safer streets, better transit and more accessibility — that’s the end goal for the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity grant, which will provide $11.3 million in federal funding for Pittsburgh’s Hill District. “It’s been the goal of city leaders for some time...
pghcitypaper.com
Stay Weird, Pittsburgh: Eulogy for a local pool, a catfish driver, and more
Hello, and welcome back to Stay Weird, Pittsburgh – a column providing you with Pittsburgh’s greatest hits of the week. I’m your host Hannah, and today we’ve got a doozy, starting off with:. not having a hot girl summer instead i am having a highland park...
CBS News
U.S. Postal Service hosting hiring event in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - If you're looking for work, the United States Postal Service is hiring!. Happening right now, the USPS is hosting a job fair at the post office on California Avenue until 2 p.m. They're looking to fill several positions including carriers and carrier assistants. City carriers can make...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
New Whole Foods opens in East Liberty, old store closes
Whole Foods Market replaced its grocery store in Pittsburgh’s East End with a new, larger space in East Liberty. The new grocery store opened Wednesday morning at the Liberty East development at 5700 Penn Ave. The new location will add more than 20,000 square feet of floor space compared to the former store on Centre Avenue, as well as more parking spaces in an attached garage.
cranberryeagle.com
Program to disperse grants, loans of up to $50K to homeowners, landlords in county
As part of this year’s budget, Pennsylvania legislators included a new funding source to benefit the state’s housing market while maintaining the status quo in other areas. Folded into the state government’s budget this year came a new program, the Whole Home Repairs and Homeownership Affordability Program.
Washington County Fair kicks off Saturday, Aug. 13
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. — The Washington County Agricultural Fair is back!. Over 2,000 animals, 2,600 agricultural exhibits and 6,600 youth and craft exhibits are expected to be shown at the 224th annual fair. The fair runs from Aug. 13 to Aug. 20. Trolleys will drop off visitors to the...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Authorities identify Michigan man found dead in the Allegheny River on Thursday, no manner of death released
The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office has released the name of the man who was found dead Thursday afternoon in the Allegheny River off the East Deer shore. The medical examiner identified the man as Tirrell Lamont Smith, 40. Inspector Mike Peairs of the Allegheny County Police said Smith...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Allegheny Township homeowners plead for help with dilapidated neighboring properties
Several Allegheny Township residents want to know what township officials can do about ongoing problems associated with rundown, neglected and vacant properties next to their homes. Three people attended this week’s supervisors meeting, all voicing their frustrations about living next to what they said are unsightly and unsafe structures and...
