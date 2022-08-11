Read full article on original website
Kearney Hub
McKewon: O-line is key, but it's not Donovan Raiola's job to fix Nebraska's offense
Those little data trackers embedded into compression jerseys don’t fib, and the truths they tell about Nebraska’s offensive line are ones Scott Frost wants to hear. Truths he sought on the hiring trail that led him to one Donovan Raiola. He’s the mystery man in a sense of...
Kearney Hub
Scott Frost, Bryan Applewhite set to sort top running backs after 'giant leap' in camp
Nebraska plans to fly all 110 of its training camp participants to Ireland. Since it’s a Big Ten game, some of those players won’t suit up. That means hard choices for playing time — none tougher than the one Scott Frost and Bryan Applewhite face with NU’s running backs.
Kearney Hub
Q&A with Gary Pepin: Why he retired, the best athlete he ever coached at Nebraska and more
Gary Pepin never won the state championship he coveted as a high school track coach in Missouri. Instead, Pepin made a habit of winning championships at the college level as a coach at Kansas and Nebraska. He helped make the Huskers a conference power in three different leagues — the Big Eight, Big 12 and Big Ten.
Kearney Hub
Grand Generation Center hosts a Husker pep rally
There is no place like the Grand Generation Center. The senior center hosted a pep rally Thursday afternoon, when five Husker cheerleaders and Herbie Husker himself made the trip from Lincoln. The cheerleaders consisted of three women and two men. They are natives of Elkhorn, Wahoo, Lincoln and Omaha. Close...
Kearney Hub
Letter: Husker U needs courageous leaders
As a recipient of three degrees at UNL, I have loved the University of Nebraska — Big Red — for well over 40 years. In that love, I feel led to express my deep sadness and disappointment to see that “Dear Old Nebraska U” is promoting and inviting the segment of our society called LGBTQ — the politically correct term for homosexual sexual deviation — to join a university universally known to stand not just for excellent undergraduate and post graduate education, but also to reflect and appeal to Midwestern families who are the bulwark of traditional family values as well as the primary source of student enrollment.
Kearney Hub
Watch now: Demo starts on historic Lincoln home; plans for new house revealed
The long-awaited and hotly debated demolition of one of Lincoln’s most historic homes has started. An excavator tore into 2636 Woodscrest early Thursday, beginning the razing and removal of the 5,500-square-foot Norman Revival so its owners can build a new home. John and Ella Wirtz bought the property near...
Kearney Hub
Man accused of firing officer's gun during attempted bank robbery in Omaha
A man accused of taking an off-duty police officer’s gun and firing it during an attempted bank robbery in Omaha was taken into custody. Shortly before 3 p.m. Wednesday, Omaha police responded to a “help an officer” call at the First National Bank branch, 5006 Ames Ave. They found that a 41-year-old man had handed a bank employee a note indicating that there was a bomb in the building.
