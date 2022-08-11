As a recipient of three degrees at UNL, I have loved the University of Nebraska — Big Red — for well over 40 years. In that love, I feel led to express my deep sadness and disappointment to see that “Dear Old Nebraska U” is promoting and inviting the segment of our society called LGBTQ — the politically correct term for homosexual sexual deviation — to join a university universally known to stand not just for excellent undergraduate and post graduate education, but also to reflect and appeal to Midwestern families who are the bulwark of traditional family values as well as the primary source of student enrollment.

KEARNEY, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO