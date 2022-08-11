ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Comments / 0

Related
Kearney Hub

Grand Generation Center hosts a Husker pep rally

There is no place like the Grand Generation Center. The senior center hosted a pep rally Thursday afternoon, when five Husker cheerleaders and Herbie Husker himself made the trip from Lincoln. The cheerleaders consisted of three women and two men. They are natives of Elkhorn, Wahoo, Lincoln and Omaha. Close...
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Sports
Local
Nebraska College Sports
Local
Nebraska Football
Lincoln, NE
Sports
Lincoln, NE
College Sports
City
Lincoln, NE
Lincoln, NE
Football
State
Nebraska State
Kearney Hub

Letter: Husker U needs courageous leaders

As a recipient of three degrees at UNL, I have loved the University of Nebraska — Big Red — for well over 40 years. In that love, I feel led to express my deep sadness and disappointment to see that “Dear Old Nebraska U” is promoting and inviting the segment of our society called LGBTQ — the politically correct term for homosexual sexual deviation — to join a university universally known to stand not just for excellent undergraduate and post graduate education, but also to reflect and appeal to Midwestern families who are the bulwark of traditional family values as well as the primary source of student enrollment.
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

Man accused of firing officer's gun during attempted bank robbery in Omaha

A man accused of taking an off-duty police officer’s gun and firing it during an attempted bank robbery in Omaha was taken into custody. Shortly before 3 p.m. Wednesday, Omaha police responded to a “help an officer” call at the First National Bank branch, 5006 Ames Ave. They found that a 41-year-old man had handed a bank employee a note indicating that there was a bomb in the building.
OMAHA, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy