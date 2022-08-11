Read full article on original website
dotesports.com
Top Esports’ Knight wins worldwide Summer Split KDA title with only double-digit mark
All four major League of Legends regions saw their Summer Splits come to a close yesterday, and it was Top Esports mid laner Knight who took home the 2022 Summer Split KDA crown. Knight’s final KDA of 10.0 was the highest among all players across League’s major regions and was the only double-digit mark among qualified players in the world.
dotesports.com
Inspired punches through C9’s defenses to secure EG a first-place finish in the 2022 LCS Summer Split
Evil Geniuses are headed to the LCS Championship in sole possession of an uncontested first place, far and away from the other nine teams that trail them in the standings. With Inspired at the helm, EG had little to no difficulties running through a strong draft from Cloud9, bringing the reigning LCS champions one step closer to another championship reign.
dotesports.com
Wukong had the highest pick/ban rate among all champions during 2022 Summer Split
The League of Legends regular season wrapped up around the world yesterday across the game’s four major regions. This summer, a variety of champions were selected around the globe, but it was Wukong who was picked or banned more than any other champion in the game. Yes, you read...
dotesports.com
Build path switch-up: Riot aiming to make Diana less tanky, more AP-focused ahead of Worlds 2022
Riot Games has revealed the patch preview for League of Legends Patch 12.16, and one champion is receiving attention by way of an adjustment to their most viable build paths: Diana. Diana is the only champion being “adjusted” in Patch 12.16, meaning she’s receiving a combination of nerfs and buffs...
dotesports.com
Upset’s masterful Zeri sends Fnatic to 2022 LEC summer playoffs in do-or-die win over Misfits
Fnatic refused to roll over and die with their season on the line. In a must-win game against Misfits to cap off the LEC regular season, Fnatic played some of the best League of Legends they’ve played all year, taking down Misfits in a 36-minute thriller and securing their spot in the LEC postseason.
dotesports.com
The ‘overwhelming demand’ from teams to compete in VALORANT led to expanded VCT Challengers and tier 2 plans
With VCT Champions 2022 up ahead and the 2023 VCT partnership model looming just behind it, the interests of the VALORANT community have been firmly centered on the future of the tier-two scene. Whatever original plans Riot Games had have now been significantly expanded, and Riot credits teams’ desires to compete as the reason why.
dotesports.com
Zeri, Yuumi to receive nerfs in League Patch 12.16, 2022 season’s first ‘Worlds-focused patch’
Riot Games has revealed the first patch preview for the game’s next update, Patch 12.16, which is the first “Worlds-focused patch,” according to League of Legends lead designer Matt Leung-Harrison. With that in mind, most of the changes coming to the game with this patch will center around professional play.
dotesports.com
Cloud9 brush off FlyQuest in fifth-place tiebreaker, will face CLG in LCS Championship opening round
The playoff field for the LCS Championship is finally, officially set. Cloud9 finished the 2022 LCS Summer Split in fifth and bumped FlyQuest down to sixth with their tiebreaker win on Sunday night. The win felt as methodical and predetermined as a win can feel on the professional stage. Kills...
dotesports.com
2022 LPL Summer playoffs: Bracket, matchups, and format, explained
The LPL Summer Split came to a close earlier today and as the regular season reached the finish line, professional League of Legends in China firmly set its eyes on the playoffs. The LPL will be the first major region in the world to begin its postseason, with only 48 hours between the end of the Summer Split and the beginning of the playoffs.
dotesports.com
How to watch TFT Mid-Set Finale NA Dragonlands: Format and updates
The first half of Teamfight Tactics Set Seven Dragonlands will competitively come to an end with the Mid-Set Finale, providing four direct invites to the North American Regional Finals. Competitive TFT in North America has two major tournaments per set that feed into Worlds: the Mid-Set Finale and Regional Finals....
dotesports.com
Try this Madden 23 Expired Trial Fix for Xbox Series X
Madden 23 is set for an Aug. 19 release. Players who pre-ordered the game will get to start enjoying the new game a few days earlier than the rest, however. Madden 23’s early access went live on Aug. 16, and fans on Xbox Series X have been encountering the “Expired Trial Fix” error which has been negatively impacting their gaming experience.
dotesports.com
Riot are going to start deleting really old League of Legends accounts
Riot Games is set to start deleting accounts from League of Legends, but don’t worry—it probably won’t be yours. According to a new announcement by the developer, Riot will be putting an end to all “inactive accounts” across their roster of games. Accounts that have...
dotesports.com
How to catch every MTG Dominaria United spoiler during preview season
Wizards of the Coast will release eight days’ worth of Magic: The Gathering spoilers for Dominaria United leading up to the Standard-legal set’s release. The Dominaria United (DMU) spoiler season officially kicks off on Aug. 18 and will run until Aug. 25. Over 280 cards are in the MTG set that releases in conjunction with Standard 2022 rotation. The release of DMU also marks the beginning of Magic’s 30-year anniversary celebration that will carry over into 2023.
dotesports.com
Fortnite x Dragon Ball event, cosmetic details potentially leaked early
There has been a lot of hype surrounding the upcoming Fortnite and Dragon Ball collab, with the announcement tweet becoming the most liked post ever on Fortnite‘s Twitter. Many users have been very eager to get new information about the event since it was first found in the files late last month. Now the details of the event have been leaked early, and it looks to be impressive.
dotesports.com
How to play Jett in VALORANT: Ultimate, abilities, and tips
If you’re all about speed and precision when you play VALORANT, then Jett is the agent for you. She brings a ton of mobility and speed to any team and can pull off some incredible mechanical outplays—but only if you can master her abilities. In the right hands,...
dotesports.com
Bug or nerf? Apex Legends players melt down as tap strafing suddenly changes
While it hasn’t been a topic of great discussion lately, tap strafing was once one of the hottest issues debated in the Apex Legends community. The movement tech was reportedly going to be removed from the game several seasons ago after plenty of disagreements between players and developers, but the change didn’t end up coming to the game—until today. Sort of.
dotesports.com
Legends of Runeterra dev breaks down balance patch goals
Legends of Runeterra game designer Steve Rubin dropped five goals that he and the balance team have been working on over the course of the last year in the title. Balancing is a fickle process that varies from game to game. Without any form of rotation built into the Legends of Runeterra organized play format, balancing properly can make or break the meta quickly. Over the past year, Rubin has encouraged the team “to measure patch success more by overall metagame disruption.” And in staying open with LoR players about dev goals, Rubin provided five “best patch outcomes” on Twitter that he believes the team should aim for with each balance update.
dotesports.com
All Call of Duty Zombies Modes, Ranked
Call of Duty has been synonymous with its Zombies mode since they first added it in World At War. Zombies has become an expected mode with every entry in the series, and it’s been hit or miss. Obviously, players have liked to have doors that they can unlock and open spaces mixed between, but it’s the fact that these give them the sense of progression that they love. Every new space opens a new challenge and a new reward of a possible weapon.
