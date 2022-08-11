Read full article on original website
Santa Barbara Independent
Summer Sets at Buellton’s Hitching Post Wines
Winemakers Frank Ostini and Gray Hartley have kicked-off their “Summer Sets” of weekly musical performances at Hitching Post Wines. The Buellton winery is hosting live performances starring local musical artists every Sunday in August from 2 – 4 p.m. The winery is giving out a 10% discount...
Little known El Sol Beach could be opened to the public
Another legal battle could be brewing against the Mountains Recreation and Conservation Authority over public beach access. The MRCA has plans to open access to a little-known beach called El Sol, west of Broad Beach. Access to the little cove would be via a to- be-built staircase on land owned by real estate developer Richard […] The post Little known El Sol Beach could be opened to the public appeared first on The Malibu Times.
sitelinesb.com
The Hilton Santa Barbara Has Big Expansion Plans
••• It’s like hyperlocal HGTV: “My name is Laura Rice. I was a product development designer and trend analyst for a large corporation. I recently purchased this home in Montecito [above] for 2.675 over FaceTime with no contingencies! Follow along as I flip this house into my dream Mediterranean styled home!”
santabarbaraca.com
20+ Best Burgers in Santa Barbara
Burgers are the ultimate crowd-pleasing, American comfort food. The traditional hamburger has evolved significantly over the decades, between gourmet spins on the classic beef sandwich, the infusion of globally inspired toppings, and the tasty variety of nutritious meat alternatives. Being the renowned culinary destination it is, the Santa Barbara South Coast has no shortage of amazing burgers to get your hands messy digging into—no judgment if you prefer to use a knife and fork! Think bison burgers and truffle fries paired with a local craft beer. Vegan “cheese” burgers, sriracha-spiced burgers and ahi tuna burgers … perhaps washed down with a Happy Canyon Sauvignon Blanc or Sta. Rita Hills Chardonnay. You can also go for basic burgers with something bubbly by the beach. We’ve rounded up a guide to the best burgers in the Santa Barbara South Coast, covering the full spectrum from elevated fast food and refined fare to smash burgers, veggie burgers and cult favorites.
Santa Barbara Independent
Pluto and King
Pluto is a one good-looking tabby boy. And his huge round eyes surrounded with the purr-fect eyeliner make him especially handsome. His luck turned around recently … and for the better. Pluto was one of EIGHT kittens stuffed in a box and left in a shopping cart behind a Walmart in McFarland, CA. And it was over 100 degrees! Just imagine that and the fear he must have felt.
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara’s Emma Trelles Named Academy of American Poets’ Poet Laureate Fellow
The Academy of American Poets recently named Santa Barbara Poet Laureate Emma Trelles as one of the 22 awarded 2022 Poet Laureate Fellows, which includes a $50,000 award to honor poets of literary merit appointed to serve in civic positions and to enable them to undertake meaningful, impactful, and innovative projects.
Noozhawk
Heat-Illness Trail Tragedy Shows Signs of Bringing Vital Information to Hikers, Solace to Family
The death of 17-year-old Jake Parks from heat illness after a hike in the mountains above Santa Barbara earlier this year was an incalculable loss for his family. Jenni and Todd Parks’ son was stricken during the May 14 outing, and died a few hours later at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.
visitventuraca.com
Where Can I Find a Great Happy Hour in Ventura?
Ah, Happy Hour. Two simple words that cue, well, so much happiness. Happily, Ventura has more than its share of happiness – and great Happy Hour discounts. Places where you can get delicious food and Happy Hour drinks for, yes, less. And Ventura’s Happy Hours, like Ventura, aren’t confined to tradition. Most Happy Hours offer a narrow window and hours that expect you to leave work early, or quit work entirely. But not Ventura.
7 Fun Things to do in Santa Barbara
Looking for something fun to do in Santa Barbara? If you need a place to relax and enjoy- here are seven things to do in Santa Barbara:. Founded in 1941, located on State Street in downtown Santa Barbara, the Santa Barbara Museum of Art has been collecting art for over 70 years. It now houses a collection of over 27,000 pieces of American art.
Santa Barbara Independent
Coast Village Road Parklets in the Crosshairs
A large group of Coast Village Road merchants and landlords is imploring the Santa Barbara City Council to remove outdoor dining parklets along the main Montecito drag to free up much-needed parking. “The rationale for this is simple,” states a letter signed by 25 business and seven property owners. “The conditions that created parklets’ temporary existence, namely indoor dining restrictions, haven’t been present since June 15, 2021, and thus are no longer required.”
Santa Barbara Independent
Introducing Turning Tide’s Organic Cabernet Sauvignon
After nearly two decades of building Joel Gott Wines from an idea to a powerhouse producer of affordable cabernet sauvignon, sauvignon blanc, and more, Alisa Jacobson made happy waves by starting her own brand, Turning Tide, last year. (Read my story from last year here.) This year, she combined her...
Downtown Santa Barbara events this week
There are a few events happening in Downtown Santa Barbara this week. There are a variety of options such as live music performances and a comedy show.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Fiesta 2022 Photos and Videos
If you can stand more photos and videos from Fiesta, I am offering some of my own. Starting with La Boheme performing in De La Guerra Plaza on opening night:. For the parade, our friend Pali suggested getting to the parade staging area near the Carriage Museum about an hour before the parade to catch the performers up close in person. He was correct! Spirit of Fiesta Tara Mata and Junior Spirit of Fiesta Layla Gocong were very kind to pose with us before their big performance.
tornadopix.com
11 stops on a royal road trip around Montecito and Santa Barbara
While the village of Montecito gained notoriety when Oprah and Elaine moved to the area years ago, curiosity about this affluent enclave has risen since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made it their home a few years ago. The royal couple is said to have chosen Montecito because of its small-town feel and proximity to Los Angeles, which is about 90 miles south. It doesn’t hurt that most of the hillside mansions of the Santa Ynez Mountains include stunning views of the Pacific Ocean.
The Beach Boys featuring John Stamos bring “Good Vibrations” to Ventura County Fair
VENTURA, Calif.-The Beach Boys featuring Mike Love and John Stamos attracted the largest crowd so far this summer to The Ventura County Fairgrounds. Fans of all ages arrived early and waited for the grandstand to open on Monday. Love opened the show by saying, "Thank you for coming out, Ventura County Fair, oh yes, what The post The Beach Boys featuring John Stamos bring “Good Vibrations” to Ventura County Fair appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Goleta's Dam Dinner returns after three-year hiatus
There are ten days left until Goleta’s Dam Dinner returns after a three-year hiatus. It will take place at Lake Los Carneros Dam on Saturday, August 20th.
Noozhawk
U-2 Training Flight Provides Unique Glimpse of Spy Plane in Santa Barbara County Skies
Some Santa Barbara County residents caught a rare glimpse of a U-2 spy plane last month. A Dragon Lady conducted low passes over the Santa Barbara and Santa Maria airports on July 27, thrilling and intriguing residents curious about the visits. Observers said the aircraft made a gear-down, low-approach flight...
Santa Barbara Independent
Tiny Houses Open Doors to Santa Barbara Homeless Guests
After hosting three gala ribbon-cutting events since last November, DignityMoves finally began admitting the first homeless clients into its groundbreaking new tiny-home village located at 1016 Santa Barbara Street early this Monday, August 8. As openings go, this one was softer than cats’ paws. As of day one, six...
calcoastnews.com
Injured hunter rescued after plunging off Santa Barbara County cliff
A deer hunter crashed an ATV and plunged 80 to 100 feet off a cliff in Santa Barbara County, resulting in a serious leg injury. The hunter crashed in the Upper Oso area of the Los Padres National Forest, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. Sometime late Late Friday night or early Saturday morning, the injured hunter shot a gun to call for help.
Santa Barbara Independent
‘Girls Inc. Is Alive and Well in Santa Barbara,’ Says CEO Jen Faust
On this episode of The Indy: A Podcast, we sit down with Jen Faust, CEO of Girls Inc. of Greater Santa Barbara, to discuss the future of their community programs as well as to clear up any confusion about the recent closure of their Eastside center. Faust shares Girls Inc. of Greater Santa Barbara’s plan to restructure their outreach and bring long-time favorites as well as new specialized programs directly to schools in the district.
