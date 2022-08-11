ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moffat County, CO

Comments / 0

Related
Craig Daily Press

1966 El Camino wins grand prize at Colorado Cruisers Car Show

With 90 vehicles entered in the show, Mark Boss’ 1966 El Camino garnered the grand prize at the Colorado Cruisers Car Show on Saturday, Aug. 6, during the Moffat County Hot Air Balloon Festival. The car show featured everything from Colorado Department of Transportation snow removal equipment to semi...
MOFFAT COUNTY, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy