radionwtn.com
Vincent “Truck” Bolden
Vincent “Truck” Bolden, 59, of Paris, Tennessee, died at his aunt’s residence Monday, August 8, 2022. Vincent was born Friday, March 22, 1963 in Paris, Tennessee, to Thomas Adel Bolden and Carol Faye Sanders-Johnson, who both preceded him in death. His grandparents: Homer Sanders, Sr., Minnie Mae Edwards, and Marie Bolden, also preceded him in death.
radionwtn.com
Darby2Darby Basketball Clinic Draws Crowd
Paris, Tenn.–Two members of the University of Tennessee’s Lady Vols basketball team were in Paris Thursday night for the Darby2Darby basketball clinic sponsored by the Paris-Henry County Industrial Committee. Tess and Edie Darby from Greenfield are currently preparing for the upcoming season but carved out time to come to Henry County to host the clinic for grades 3rd through 8th.
wpsdlocal6.com
Top 10 Players: #6 Hayden Smith
PADUCAH, KY -- Local high school football coaches voted Westview's Hayden Smith the #6 Player of Gridiron Glory in 2022. Here's what they had to say about him:
Murray Ledger & Times
Obituaries, August 11, 2022
Guy Cunningham, 93, of Ocala, Florida, formerly of Murray, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, at the Canterfield Assisted Living Center in Ocala. He was born Dec. 29, 1928, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to Albert Cunningham and Ruth Colley Cunningham. He worked at the Tappan Stove Plant for 25 years...
radionwtn.com
Tickets On Sale For Tribute To Elvis At KPAC
Paris, Tenn.–Travis LeDoyt returns to Krider Performing Arts Center with his fabulous Tribute to Elvis on August 27, 2022. His uncanny resemblance to the “King of Rock & Roll” has audiences gasping when he takes the stage. Fans are truly captivated by the authenticity of LeDoyt’s performance, even garnering high praise from those who knew Elvis personally. Sold-out shows and repeated engagements around the world further attest to LeDoyt’s impeccable ability to capture the very essence of “The King” and leave fans wanting more.
radionwtn.com
UT Martin Athletics Hall of Fame Class of 2022 Announced
MARTIN, Tenn. – The University of Tennessee at Martin Athletics Hall of Fame Class of 2022 has been announced as five former student-athletes will officially be inducted at the 39th annual Letter Winner’s Breakfast on Saturday, Oct. 1. Andreika Jackson (women’s basketball, 2003-07), Chelsea Jones Farmer (softball, 2009-12),...
radionwtn.com
Middle Of Everywhere Podcast Focuses On Area Waterways
Murray, Ky.–Murray State University’s non-commercial National Public Radio-affiliated station, WKMS-FM, honored the Middle of Everywhere (MOE) podcast team including Ariel Lavery, Austin Carter, Dixie Lynn and Murray State student Annie Davis for finishing the second season of the podcast, focusing on rivers and waterways. On July 26, the...
radionwtn.com
70 Hummingbirds Banded During Event At Refuge
Springville, Tenn.–A large crowd of 268 people gathered Saturday to watch the hummingbird banding process at the Tennessee National Wildlife Refuge. Ranger Joan Howe said 70 hummingbirds were banded during the day. Cyndi Routledge of the Southeastern Avian Research conducted the banding along with her crew, Mitz and LoraAnn Bailey, with local volunteers assisting. Visitors could ‘adopt’ a hummingbird and release it again to the wild. Programs and activities were also ongoing at the refuge during the day. In photo, Mitz Bailey holds a hummingbird while a visitor takes a close-up photograph. (Shannon McFarlin photo).
wkdzradio.com
Names Released In Lafayette Road Wreck
Police have released the name of a Hopkinsville man severely injured in a crash Wednesday morning on Lafayette Road in Hopkinsville. Police say a car driven by 87-year-old Raymond Whitney was exiting the Holiday Burger parking lot and collided with a southbound car driven by 52-year-old Jeanie Jones of Clarksville.
radionwtn.com
2022 UC Football Season Looks Promising
Union City, Tenn.–If Friday night’s dress rehearsal at Covington is any indication, the 2022 football season holds significant promise for Union City. Both the Tornado high school and middle school teams held their own against a pair of deep and talented Covington squads in the inaugural Purple and Gold Jamboree played on the Chargers’ new artificial turf.
radionwtn.com
Weakley County Schools Food Pantry Open
Dresden, Tenn.–The Weakley County Schools Food Pantry is again open for the school year to provide food at no charge for families of students and staff who need it. Established in 2020 as an expansion of the Backpack Program, the Pantry is open during the school year to ensure that food is on the table for the families of students and staff. The food is supplied through Second Harvest Food Bank, and any family with children in school is eligible to receive food.
harlanenterprise.net
KSP asks for help in western Kentucky cold case
Kentucky State Police at the Mayfield Post are asking for the public’s help in solving a 37-year-old cold case murder that took place in Hickman County in western Kentucky. On the evening of January 7, 1985, grocer Duane W. Caldwell and his wife, Betty, had closed their market in Clinton for the night and were walking to their vehicle. As they approached it, which was parked in the parking lot of First Federal Savings and Loan, an unknown male individual appeared from a nearby alley.
radionwtn.com
Carroll Co. Imagination Library Sends Out Thousands Of Books
Approximately 1,229 children in Carroll County ages 0-5 received books from the Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library in July 2022. If you know a child not receiving books please visit https://governorsfoundation.org or call the Carroll County Chamber of Commerce at 731-986-4664 to enroll.
radionwtn.com
Pet Pantry Opens At Paris-Henry Co. Animal Shelter
Paris, Tenn.–The Paris-Henry County Animal Shelter staff has opened a pantry which contains dog food, cat food and supplies for the pets of people in need. Ricky Anderson of the Animal Shelter said, “We’re hoping the community gets involved and helps keep it stocked.”. As is the...
WBBJ
Identities released of three killed on Tennessee River
DECATUR COUNTY, Tenn. — The identities of three people killed in a boating incident on the Tennessee River on Saturday have been released. According to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, the individuals have been named as 57-year-old Cherie Denise Arnold from Bath Springs, 19-year-old Bryan Chayse Linton from Scotts Hill, and 18-year-old Chase Rushing Wulfert from Morris Chapel.
wpsdlocal6.com
Demolition of commercial buildings to start in downtown Mayfield
MAYFIELD, KY — Demolition in the heart of downtown Mayfield is set to start in the next few days. Some of the historic buildings destroyed by the Dec. 10 tornado are scheduled to come down. Broadway Street was home to many modern day businesses before the tornado. Exactly eight months later, they're going to be demolished.
wkdzradio.com
Two Injured In Princeton Road Single-Vehicle Crash
A single-vehicle crash on Princeton Road near the Cerulean Princeton Road intersection in Christian County sent a woman and child to the hospital Saturday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say an SUV driven by Kiera Catlett of Cerulean was northbound when it ran off the road and into a ditch.
wkdzradio.com
Woman Injured In Fort Campbell Boulevard Crash
A woman was injured in a wreck on Fort Campbell Boulevard in Hopkinsville Monday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say a car was northbound when the driver attempted to turn onto Elmo Road and hit two signs and a guy-wire for a utility pole. A passenger in the car was taken by...
