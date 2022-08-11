ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Onondaga County, NY

waynetimes.com

Primary Day for Republican Congressional candidates is Tuesday, August 23rd

Even though voters recall casting ballots in a Primary in June, they should be aware that another Primary is coming. On Tuesday, August 23rd, registered Republicans in Wayne County will vote again. Three candidates are vying for the Republican line for the 24th Congressional District. This is the seat currently...
urbancny.com

New York State Attorney General Letitia James Announces “Utica” Community Gun Buyback

New York State Attorney General Letitia James Community Gun Buyback In collaboration with the City of Utica Police Department. When & Where: Saturday, August 27, 2022 10am-1pm Utica Recreation Center 220 Memorial Parkway Utica, NY 13501 Gun Buy Back to be held in the Upper Parking Lot off of Elm Street. “Click” on link for downloadable flier OAG-GunBuyback-Utica-August27.
UTICA, NY
Syracuse.com

Election 2022: Early voting starts today in Central NY

Early voting begins Saturday across Central New York. The races on the ballot are to decide which candidates will run in November for U.S. House of Representative and New York State Assembly for the Conservative, Democratic and Republican parties. Voters must be registered in those parties in order to vote.
SYRACUSE, NY
uticaphoenix.net

Local News: Statement from SUNY Polytechnic Institute Acting President Dr. Tod A. Laursen Regarding Gov. Hochul’s Signing of Green Chips Legislation

UTICA, NY — “The signing of New York State’s Green Chips legislation by Governor Kathy Hochul today at the Albany Nanotech Complex, home to SUNY Poly’s Albany campus, is a testament to the continued success of innovation-focused academic-industry-government collaborations. SUNY Poly, in partnership with NY CREATES and our many industry partners, has for years been honored to contribute to this ecosystem in the Capital Region and Mohawk Valley.
WKTV

2022 August Primary Voting Guide

Early voting for the August primaries begins on Saturday after some elections had to be postponed due to the lengthy redistricting process earlier this year. Three Congressional districts cover Oneida, Herkimer and Otsego counties and there are primary races in all of them. Below are the contested primary races and...
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
