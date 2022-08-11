Read full article on original website
Primary Day for Republican Congressional candidates is Tuesday, August 23rd
Even though voters recall casting ballots in a Primary in June, they should be aware that another Primary is coming. On Tuesday, August 23rd, registered Republicans in Wayne County will vote again. Three candidates are vying for the Republican line for the 24th Congressional District. This is the seat currently...
Onondaga County lawmakers should have heard public before aquarium vote (Editorial Board Opinion)
Onondaga County legislators were feeling the heat before a controversial vote for the $85 million aquarium earlier this month. They should have had the fortitude to hear from constituents who showed up at midday on a Tuesday to register their viewpoints, mostly in opposition. Instead, legislators stuck to its 30-minute...
Why Super PACs are a crisis for democracy and an issue in NY-22 (Guest Opinion by Sarah Klee Hood)
Sarah Klee Hood, of DeWitt, is an Air Force veteran, mother and an elected Town Councilor. She is running as a Democrat for Congress in the 22nd Congressional District, which includes Onondaga, Oneida, and Madison counties. “What is the most immediate issue you would prioritize if elected to Congress?”. That’s...
With less than 3 months to go, Hochul leads Zeldin in NY governor's race
With a little less than three months until Election Day in New York, Governor Kathy Hochul is comfortably ahead of her challenger, Lee Zeldin. But, in a volatile political climate, nothing is for certain. Hochul has held the office of governor for slightly less than a year, after Andrew Cuomo...
New York State Attorney General Letitia James Announces “Utica” Community Gun Buyback
New York State Attorney General Letitia James Community Gun Buyback In collaboration with the City of Utica Police Department. When & Where: Saturday, August 27, 2022 10am-1pm Utica Recreation Center 220 Memorial Parkway Utica, NY 13501 Gun Buy Back to be held in the Upper Parking Lot off of Elm Street. “Click” on link for downloadable flier OAG-GunBuyback-Utica-August27.
Cuomo suing Attorney General over legal counsel denial
Former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has filed a lawsuit against Attorney General Letita James for the denial of state-paid defense during his sexual harassment case.
Election 2022: Early voting starts today in Central NY
Early voting begins Saturday across Central New York. The races on the ballot are to decide which candidates will run in November for U.S. House of Representative and New York State Assembly for the Conservative, Democratic and Republican parties. Voters must be registered in those parties in order to vote.
The New, NY Gun Laws; How to Enforce Them and Should Automatic Weapons be Banned?
For a long time in New York State, it was very difficult to obtain a concealed carry gun permit. I can remember my dad, a retired NYPD Lieutenant, talk about how tough it was and how that was a GOOD thing, and a way to protect the public, and law enforcement, from armed and dangerous persons.
Gov. Hochul announces 93% increase in Red Flag applications
Governor Kathy Hochul announced today, that within the past three months, there has been a significant rise in Red Flag, or Extreme Risk Protection Order, applications.
Onondaga County Legislators sound off on aquarium vote
ONONDAGA COUNTY — Last week, the Onondaga County Legislature narrowly approved a proposal to build a 600,000-gallon aquarium on Syracuse’s Inner Harbor. The 9-8 vote was a victory for Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon, who has advocated for the $85 million project for about a year. The Aug....
Local News: Statement from SUNY Polytechnic Institute Acting President Dr. Tod A. Laursen Regarding Gov. Hochul’s Signing of Green Chips Legislation
UTICA, NY — “The signing of New York State’s Green Chips legislation by Governor Kathy Hochul today at the Albany Nanotech Complex, home to SUNY Poly’s Albany campus, is a testament to the continued success of innovation-focused academic-industry-government collaborations. SUNY Poly, in partnership with NY CREATES and our many industry partners, has for years been honored to contribute to this ecosystem in the Capital Region and Mohawk Valley.
New York state restricts families from sending packages to prison inmates
Albany, N.Y. — As part of an effort to keep illegal drugs and other contraband out of state prisons, New York is taking away one of the few pleasures of life behind bars: It will no longer let people send inmates care packages from home. Under the new policy,...
Activists continue to occupy demolished Cayuga Nation home in protest of tribe leader Clint Halftown
About a dozen protestors are occupying the site of a partially demolished Gayogo̱hó꞉nǫʼ, or Cayuga Nation, home in the rural Seneca County. The house is one of three buildings demolished last Wednesday by the tribe’s controversial federal representative, Clint Halftown. Activists, including some from...
NY Governor Hochul: Florida "Overrated"
Hochul Goes off Script--Says "Just Look at the Governor"
New York To Crackdown On ‘Domestic Terrorism, White Supremacists’
New York State is taking new steps in hopes it will stop domestic terrorism and white supremacy. On Tuesday, Gov. Kathy Hochul released guidance for all counties in New York State and New York City. The guidance will support the development of Domestic Terrorism Prevention Plans. New Guidance To Support...
Governor Hochul signs new street safety laws
The two new mandates will allow communities to reduce speed limits to 25 miles per hour.
New York State is enacting new traffic safety laws
New York State is enacting new traffic safety laws that will address speeding and hit and run fines.
Message to Seneca Supervisors: “Do Something Before Someone Gets Hurt”
Two top employees of the Cayuga Indian Nation addressed the Seneca County Board of Supervisors Tuesday night asking the county leaders to recognize the Cayuga’s 64,000 acre reservation; recognize there is no leadership dispute as Clint Halftown is the recognized leader; and uphold the law. Missy Barringer is the...
Salman Rushdie ‘on the road to recovery’ after Western NY stabbing, agent says
Mayville, N.Y. — Salman Rushdie is “on the road to recovery,” his agent confirmed Sunday, two days after the author of “The Satanic Verses” suffered serious injuries in a stabbing at a lecture in upstate New York. The announcement followed news that the lauded writer...
2022 August Primary Voting Guide
Early voting for the August primaries begins on Saturday after some elections had to be postponed due to the lengthy redistricting process earlier this year. Three Congressional districts cover Oneida, Herkimer and Otsego counties and there are primary races in all of them. Below are the contested primary races and...
