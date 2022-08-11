ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

ClickOnDetroit.com

Biking event raises over $55K for Detroit’s homeless community

From the east to the west side, a bike tour was crisscrossing the city to raise money for the homeless. According to David Rudolph, the founder of Handlebars for the Homeless, the 15-mile bike ride that returned to being in person after a three-year hiatus raised more than $55,000. For...
The Week

6 desirable homes in Detroit

Set on 1.36 acres along Fox Creek, this four-bedroom home is surrounded by parks and minutes from Grosse Pointe, the Detroit River, and Lake St. Clair. The 1905 Craftsman has the original wood built-ins, oak-beamed ceilings, picture rails, Pewabic-tile fireplace, and hardwood floors throughout. Outside are a covered Pewabic-tile porch,...
thevarsitynews.net

29685 Farmbrooke Villa Ct

Crain's Detroit Business

Tel-Twelve mall's surprisingly colorful history

The former Tel-Twelve Mall — no longer a mall, but a power center (the fancy name for a biggish outdoor shopping center) — sold yesterday to a Chicago-based private equity firm. And while the shopping destination has changed beyond recognition since it was developed in 1968, it notably...
CBS Detroit

Ribs RnB Music Festival Kicks Off This Weekend In Downtown Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) — The Ribs RnB Music Festival kicked off Friday at Hart Plaza in downtown Detroit. Organizers say the event includes more than 20 food vendors and eight full service bars, along with shopping. The festival will be from 11:30 a.m. until 11:30 p.m. through Sunday. Admission is free until 2 p.m., which there will then be a $10 admission. For more information, visit ribsrnbmusicfestival.com. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. 
MetroTimes

Everyone we saw partying at Charivari Detroit Music Festival 2022 at Fort Wayne

This annual techno, dance, and house fest celebrates Detroit’s contributions to the electronic music world by featuring local DJs. As with previous years, the 2022 lineup features Detroit pioneers like DJ Minx, Moodymann, and Juan Atkins. The four-day gathering takes place on the green space at Historic Fort Wayne with a killer panoramic view of the Detroit River and Canada as the backdrop.
thevarsitynews.net

thevarsitynews.net

The Oakland Press

Kids Night of the Stars on tap in Pontiac

Forty six Pontiac teens will receive $802,000 in scholarships during the Kids Night of the Stars event on Sunday, Aug. 14. A diverse range of scholarships in academics, sports, arts and community service match the diverse dreams of the students. The event will be hosted by the Clarence E. Phillips...
Detroit News

Child actress returns home to Metro Detroit to host 'Beast' movie screening

Royal Oak — A transplanted Metro Detroit actress got to live out a dream Saturday night by hosting the screening of her first big screen movie back in the Detroit area. Leah Jeffries, a 12-year-old actress who once lived in Novi but now resides in Los Angeles, hosted a screening of "Beast" at the Emagine Royal Oak so her friends and family could watch her latest role.
hourdetroit.com

13 Spots to Feast on Barbecue in Metro Detroit

Specializing in halal barbecue, this family-owned business began with Ali Bazzy, aka AB himself, sharing his ribs, brisket, and barbecue recipes with friends and family. All the meats are halal and the sides like mac and cheese, coleslaw, and baked beans as well as the sauces are made in house. AB Amazing Ribs, 27310 Ford Road, Dearborn Heights; 313-914-2159; abamazingribs.com.
CBS Detroit

‘A Blessing’: Expungement Fair Held In Detroit As Attendees Hope For A Fresh Start

(CBS DETROIT) — A second chance for over 100 people who registered for an expungement fair in Detroit Friday. It was a day Jerel Davis will never forget. “It’s been a rough journey,” he said. “It’s just been a blessing, a tremendous blessing for me to have this opportunity.” The father of six is getting a second chance. Davis’ felony is in the process of being expunged It’s something that’s haunted him for the past seven years. “It just seem like people look at you a little different when you got something carrying with your name everywhere you go,” he said. Davis is among 150 people...
