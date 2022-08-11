Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
The Largest Polar Bear Habitat in North America is Located Right Here in MichiganTravel MavenRoyal Oak, MI
Detroit Lions make debut on HBO's Hard KnocksMatthew DonnellonDetroit, MI
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Michigan this monthKristen Walters
Related
ClickOnDetroit.com
Biking event raises over $55K for Detroit’s homeless community
From the east to the west side, a bike tour was crisscrossing the city to raise money for the homeless. According to David Rudolph, the founder of Handlebars for the Homeless, the 15-mile bike ride that returned to being in person after a three-year hiatus raised more than $55,000. For...
6 desirable homes in Detroit
Set on 1.36 acres along Fox Creek, this four-bedroom home is surrounded by parks and minutes from Grosse Pointe, the Detroit River, and Lake St. Clair. The 1905 Craftsman has the original wood built-ins, oak-beamed ceilings, picture rails, Pewabic-tile fireplace, and hardwood floors throughout. Outside are a covered Pewabic-tile porch,...
thevarsitynews.net
29685 Farmbrooke Villa Ct
SOUTHFIELD CONDOMINIUM COMING SOON- 5/31/2022 - Three bedroom colonial townhouse style condominium located in Chelsea Crossings of Franklin Road . Water, Trash and two carport spaces included. Online application and showing scheduling available by contacting our Leasing Team at 313-349-2990 ext 1 during business hours (Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.). Must provide 30 days proof of income reflecting 3x's the monthly rent. Landlord, Employment and Background check verification required. Security deposit equal to 1 1/2 month's rent. All adult leaseholders must complete a background screening. Non-refundable application and background screenings are $50/applicant. Pets are negotiable and must be approved, additional fees and requirements may apply.
Crain's Detroit Business
Tel-Twelve mall's surprisingly colorful history
The former Tel-Twelve Mall — no longer a mall, but a power center (the fancy name for a biggish outdoor shopping center) — sold yesterday to a Chicago-based private equity firm. And while the shopping destination has changed beyond recognition since it was developed in 1968, it notably...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ribs RnB Music Festival Kicks Off This Weekend In Downtown Detroit
(CBS DETROIT) — The Ribs RnB Music Festival kicked off Friday at Hart Plaza in downtown Detroit. Organizers say the event includes more than 20 food vendors and eight full service bars, along with shopping. The festival will be from 11:30 a.m. until 11:30 p.m. through Sunday. Admission is free until 2 p.m., which there will then be a $10 admission. For more information, visit ribsrnbmusicfestival.com. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
City of Detroit to host the inaugural SummerFest family fun day on August 13
Join Detroit Parks and Recreation for summer fun at the City’s inaugural SummerFest. The event will take place at Brennan Pool at Rouge Park on Saturday, August 13 from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
2022 Kimmie Horne Jazz Festival features fun, fitness, food, and great music
Kimmie sings locally, nationally, and all over the world and she wanted to bring her talented friends here to perform and give back to the community at the same time.
MetroTimes
Everyone we saw partying at Charivari Detroit Music Festival 2022 at Fort Wayne
This annual techno, dance, and house fest celebrates Detroit’s contributions to the electronic music world by featuring local DJs. As with previous years, the 2022 lineup features Detroit pioneers like DJ Minx, Moodymann, and Juan Atkins. The four-day gathering takes place on the green space at Historic Fort Wayne with a killer panoramic view of the Detroit River and Canada as the backdrop.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kirk Mayes, ‘visionary’ at helm of Forgotten Harvest, wins Shining Light Award 2022
When Kirk Mayes' mom goes to Jamaica each year, she takes cardboard barrels full of everything from baby clothes and shoes to canned goods and rice for family and people who are like family. She packs those barrels to the point of having to sit on them to close them. When his mom goes shopping, she catalogs what the kids in Jamaica need. ...
thevarsitynews.net
Horizon Villages Lofts / Apartments
Enjoy Loft Living in beautiful downtown West Dearborn, starting at only $1,495! New: Free Parking! Each Loft comes with a fully equipped kitchen with newer GE appliances, as well as a full size washer and dryer. Every loft boasts a master bedroom with a private bath and spacious walk in closet. Each has a unique floor plan. Free Trash Removal! Brand New Renovated, Heated & Cooled Hallways with LED Lighting. Brand New Lobby. Must See!
Tv20detroit.com
Spotlight on the News: Otis Williams, Shelly Berger & The Temptations; WDC 2022
WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, August 14, Spotlight on the News will interview The Temptations' Otis Williams and Shelly Berger about their "Ain't Too Proud" Broadway musical hit in Detroit. Find out why it's sweeping the country. And, Spotlight will also take viewers inside the 2022 Woodward Dream Cruise.
Detroit News
How police plan to keep attendees safe at the Woodward Dream Cruise
Law enforcement in charge of the Woodward Dream Cruise meet several times a year to change their security plans based on mass casualty and mass injury incidents around the world, Bloomfield Township Police Department Chief James Gallagher said. They review incidents such as the one in Highland Park, Illinois, where...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Event in Ypsilanti provides free car repairs to decrease interactions with law enforcement
During the whirlwind of a year that was 2020, organizations in Ypsilanti came together to create a safe space for people across the state to come and receive car repairs, with a mission of reducing unnecessary traffic stops. Now celebrating the event's two-year anniversary, Pull Over Prevention (POP) Clinics has...
thevarsitynews.net
The Lofts @ West Village - Dearborn Apartments
"Luxury Loft Apartments in Dearborn MI. Brand new and equipped with smart home technology. Located in the heart of the Downtown and walking distance to all shops, bars, restaurants, and offices. Minutes away from Ford Motor Co, Beaumont Hospital and other major corporations in the Dearborn area. These are the...
Red Hot Chili Peppers tickets for Comerica Park going for under $100: Get them here
DETROIT - Red Hot Chili Peppers are currently on their first ever U.S. stadium tour. The Rock and Roll Hall of Famers will perform at Comerica Park in Downtown Detroit tonight, Sunday, August 14 with the Strokes and Thundercat as openers. We found numerous last-minute tickets going for under $100 at these sites:
The Oakland Press
Kids Night of the Stars on tap in Pontiac
Forty six Pontiac teens will receive $802,000 in scholarships during the Kids Night of the Stars event on Sunday, Aug. 14. A diverse range of scholarships in academics, sports, arts and community service match the diverse dreams of the students. The event will be hosted by the Clarence E. Phillips...
Detroit News
Child actress returns home to Metro Detroit to host 'Beast' movie screening
Royal Oak — A transplanted Metro Detroit actress got to live out a dream Saturday night by hosting the screening of her first big screen movie back in the Detroit area. Leah Jeffries, a 12-year-old actress who once lived in Novi but now resides in Los Angeles, hosted a screening of "Beast" at the Emagine Royal Oak so her friends and family could watch her latest role.
hourdetroit.com
13 Spots to Feast on Barbecue in Metro Detroit
Specializing in halal barbecue, this family-owned business began with Ali Bazzy, aka AB himself, sharing his ribs, brisket, and barbecue recipes with friends and family. All the meats are halal and the sides like mac and cheese, coleslaw, and baked beans as well as the sauces are made in house. AB Amazing Ribs, 27310 Ford Road, Dearborn Heights; 313-914-2159; abamazingribs.com.
Crain's Detroit Business
Couple to build shipping-container dream home, mixed-use development in Corktown
When Nicole Stopka-Nichols moved to Detroit from Germany seven years ago to marry Chris Nichols, she knew it would be home. "When we moved to the city in 2015 we knew we wanted a piece for ourselves," the 35-year-old said. The couple immediately began looking for a home, but couldn't...
‘A Blessing’: Expungement Fair Held In Detroit As Attendees Hope For A Fresh Start
(CBS DETROIT) — A second chance for over 100 people who registered for an expungement fair in Detroit Friday. It was a day Jerel Davis will never forget. “It’s been a rough journey,” he said. “It’s just been a blessing, a tremendous blessing for me to have this opportunity.” The father of six is getting a second chance. Davis’ felony is in the process of being expunged It’s something that’s haunted him for the past seven years. “It just seem like people look at you a little different when you got something carrying with your name everywhere you go,” he said. Davis is among 150 people...
Comments / 1