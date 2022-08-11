ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Nike Air Max 97 Gets Repetitive, Literally

Christian Tresser revolutionized swoosh-branded footwear in 1997 when he designed the Nike Air Max 97. As the sneaker celebrates its 25th anniversary, the Swoosh has been dressing it up in dozens of compelling new styles. Recently, a kid’s-exclusive ensemble emerged pairing muted black, reflective silver and vibrant orange. Most of...
Sharp Black Leather Dresses This Nike Air Max 97

Compared to the Air Force 1’s 40th, the Nike Air Max 97‘s 25th Anniversary has been rather lackluster. Things are beginning to pick up, however, as the much-beloved “Silver Bullet” is slated to return later this year. And though it may lack the same legacy as said OG, this upcoming, black-on-white colorway is still a welcome addition to the shoe’s birthday festivities.
Where To Buy The JJJJound x ASICS GEL-Kayano 14

Originally launched in 2006, JJJJound has very quickly evolved from a humble digital mood board into a well-respected design studio, whose work ranges from premium basics to collaborations with some of the most important names in sneakers and beyond. And in 2022, Justin Saunders and team will be working with ASICS for the very first time, collaborating on not one but two colorways of the much-beloved GEL-Kayano 14.
Think About The Future You In This Nike ZoomX Vaporfly NEXT% 2

Every New Year’s Eve, we make a number of grand resolutions: some aspire for riches, others seek out success in their careers, and most attempt to become more active, fit individuals. And while we can’t predict what lies in the future, we can still take agency over our health, picking up new habits like going to the gym or out on a run. It’s clear someone at Nike is looking to do the very same thing, writing “for future me” across the heels of this upcoming ZoomX Vaporfly NEXT% 2.
Graffiti-Dressed Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Mid Sample Revealed

Virgil Abloh explored a wide range of techniques, styles, and motifs up to his unfortunate passing. And when he used the Air Force 1 to bridge the gap between Louis Vuitton and Nike, the designer dressed the much-beloved silhouette in graffiti. Abloh’s vandalism would not end there, evidently, as he’s also left his tag atop this Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Mid sample.
Another Batch Of NCAA x adidas Ultra Boost 1.0 Pairs Is On the Way

Despite losing out on a handful of important partnerships across global sports, adidas still has a large presence within the world of collegiate basketball within the United States. Recently, the Three Stripes unveiled the latest NCAA-inspired Ultra Boost collection, which features 11 sneakers commemorating sports programs across the country. Fan-favorites...
Official Images Of The Nike Air Max 90 Futura “Neapolitan”

Nike has reimagined many an Air Max icon over the course of 2022. And in the case of the Air Max 90, the silhouette has delivered both a Terrascape and Futura variant, the latter of which has just surfaced in yet another colorway, “Neapolitan.”. As its nickname suggests, this...
Warning Labels Hang Off The Side Of Nike SB’s Updated Blazer Mid

Back in July, Nike SB unveiled a brand new interpretation of the Blazer Mid, which could very well be a sequel to the Blazer Mid Edge that first released in 2019. And similar to its much older counterpart, this updated model is being affixed with its very own warning label.
Giannis Immortality 2 Mixes Up the Color Palette In This Grade School Exclusive

During a Eurobasket friendly between Greece and Spain, Giannis Antetokounmpo reminded us all of his sheer dominance in just 20 minutes of play, dropping 31 points and 10 boards while shooting 11-for-13 from the field. With the Summer winding down and the NBA season just a few short months away, Nike and The Greek Freak are keeping the young-in’s stocked with this Grade School exclusive “Yellow Strike” Giannis Immortality 2.
ASICS Covers The GEL-Lyte III In “Lilac Hint”

Despite being a year removed from its 30th anniversary, the ASICS GEL-Lyte III continues playing an important role in the Japanese institution’s lineup of products. Recently, the split tongue-donning silhouette emerged in a spring-appropriate “Lilac Hint” and “Lilac Opal” color combination. High quality suede makes up the entirety of the upper, with the tried-and-proven GEL-cushioning system underfoot deviating in both material and color arrangement. Together, each aforementioned component creates a compelling option for Spring 2023 (or the colder seasons for those who want some flair).
The Air Jordan 14 “Light Ginger” Releases Tomorrow

Iconized by “The Last Shot” in the 1996 NBA Finals, the Air Jordan 14 has slowly been turning more and more heads, and thus, receiving a contemporary slate of old hues and new shades gracing the Ferrari-inspired silhouette. The latest proposition of the 14 revisits the famed “Light Ginger” palette.
Official Images Of The Nike Air Force 1 Mid React “Summit White”

The Nike Air Force 1 Mid hasn’t trumped either it’s taller or shorter counterparts in popularity, but the oft-ridiculed trim of Bruce Kilgore’s creation from 1982 has recently had a surge in relevancy. For its latest proposition, the mid-top silhouette emerged in a rather “colorless” look that...
The Nike SB Blazer Mid Edge Receives A Dose Of Lilac

Deconstructing their most coveted kicks has quickly become a standout look for the Beaverton-based brand, but few have seen as long of a mainstay under the Swoosh’s crafting knife as the NIKE SB Blazer Mid Edge. In its latest variation, the mid-top model is doused with lilac. The patchwork...
Nike Flips A Modern Classic With The Dunk Low “Reverse Panda”

Due most in part to its overwhelming popularity, the Dunk Low “Panda” has very quickly become a modern classic, with wearers of the colorway continuing to multiply in droves. And this success has led Nike to create many an unofficial sequel, including but not limited to this newly-revealed “Reverse Panda” make-up.
ASICS Gets Colorful With The Upcoming GEL-KAYANO 14 “Marshmallow”

The GEL-KAYANO 14 has very quickly become one of ASICS’ flagship runners, receiving attention from the likes of Awake NY, JJJJound, and Ice Studios. But collaborations are not all the silhouette is known for, as its inline catalog is equally replete with attractive releases, such as this upcoming “Marshmallow” colorway.
Pyer Moss Covers The Reebok Experiment 4 In “Celadon Green”

Pyer Moss‘ designs may not be as ubiquitous as other brands operate by Black creatives, but the imprint continues to breathe fresh life into Reebok through the creation of pairs like the Experiment 4. Recently, Kerby Jean-Raymond outfitted the chunky future-forward design in a vibrant “Celadon Green” hue. A...
Official Images Of The Air Jordan 1 Low “Dare To Fly”

Throughout the Summer, we’ve enjoyed the appearance of several compelling Air Jordan 1 Lows, such as the “UNC/Grey” and the equally unique “Inside Out.” And though much more straightforward in its design, the newly-unveiled “Dare To Fly” colorway is just as interesting thanks most in part to its namesake.
