Every New Year’s Eve, we make a number of grand resolutions: some aspire for riches, others seek out success in their careers, and most attempt to become more active, fit individuals. And while we can’t predict what lies in the future, we can still take agency over our health, picking up new habits like going to the gym or out on a run. It’s clear someone at Nike is looking to do the very same thing, writing “for future me” across the heels of this upcoming ZoomX Vaporfly NEXT% 2.

LIFESTYLE ・ 2 DAYS AGO