Environment

TheDailyBeast

Russia Vows Revenge at the Latest Country to Cross Putin

Latvia’s parliament has moved to designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism over Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine—and the Kremlin does not appear to be taking it well. Russia is committing a “genocide against the Ukrainian people,” Latvian MPs said in a statement Thursday,...
POLITICS
The Independent

Scottish salmon industry facing ‘acute’ labour shortages, bosses warn

Scotland’s salmon industry is facing “acute” labour shortages due to Brexit, business chiefs have warned.In letters to candidates in the Tory leadership contest, Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss, Salmon Scotland has called for a more “enlightened” approach to immigration to assist businesses.The body says the industry does not have enough staff across key skill areas due to workers returning to their homes in Eastern Europe as a result of Brexit.Very low unemployment and extremely limited labour availability in areas where our businesses have processing facilities, namely Rosyth near Edinburgh, Argyll, Fort William, Stornoway, Dingwall and three separate sites in Shetland...
IMMIGRATION
The Guardian

Number of EU citizens moving to UK plunges post-Brexit – report

The number of EU citizens moving to the UK has plunged since Brexit closed the doors to low-paid workers, according to a report. The dramatic decline in migration from the EU has hit hospitality and support services hard. But the Migration Observatory (MO) at the University of Oxford and ReWage, a group of independent experts, have said that while Brexit “exacerbated” chronic labour shortages in Britain, it was not the only cause.
ECONOMY
The Independent

Greenpeace planning ‘boulder barrier’ in Cornish marine protected zone

Environmental activists are preparing to drop boulders into waters off the coast of Cornwall in a bid to protect rare sea-bed habitat from bottom trawler fishing.Greenpeace UK wants to create a barrier in South West Deeps, a designated marine protected area 200 miles off the Land’s End peninsula.Despite being recognised as sites of special ecological importance, marine protected areas are not automatically granted any additional legal protection from fishing.Conservationists want trawling banned in protected areas because it indiscriminately tears up delicate ecosystems such as seagrasses to catch species such as cod, squid and flatfish.Greenpeace announced on Monday that its ship Arctic...
ENVIRONMENT
