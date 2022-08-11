Read full article on original website
Related
Russia Vows Revenge at the Latest Country to Cross Putin
Latvia’s parliament has moved to designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism over Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine—and the Kremlin does not appear to be taking it well. Russia is committing a “genocide against the Ukrainian people,” Latvian MPs said in a statement Thursday,...
Scottish salmon industry facing ‘acute’ labour shortages, bosses warn
Scotland’s salmon industry is facing “acute” labour shortages due to Brexit, business chiefs have warned.In letters to candidates in the Tory leadership contest, Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss, Salmon Scotland has called for a more “enlightened” approach to immigration to assist businesses.The body says the industry does not have enough staff across key skill areas due to workers returning to their homes in Eastern Europe as a result of Brexit.Very low unemployment and extremely limited labour availability in areas where our businesses have processing facilities, namely Rosyth near Edinburgh, Argyll, Fort William, Stornoway, Dingwall and three separate sites in Shetland...
Number of EU citizens moving to UK plunges post-Brexit – report
The number of EU citizens moving to the UK has plunged since Brexit closed the doors to low-paid workers, according to a report. The dramatic decline in migration from the EU has hit hospitality and support services hard. But the Migration Observatory (MO) at the University of Oxford and ReWage, a group of independent experts, have said that while Brexit “exacerbated” chronic labour shortages in Britain, it was not the only cause.
Greenpeace planning ‘boulder barrier’ in Cornish marine protected zone
Environmental activists are preparing to drop boulders into waters off the coast of Cornwall in a bid to protect rare sea-bed habitat from bottom trawler fishing.Greenpeace UK wants to create a barrier in South West Deeps, a designated marine protected area 200 miles off the Land’s End peninsula.Despite being recognised as sites of special ecological importance, marine protected areas are not automatically granted any additional legal protection from fishing.Conservationists want trawling banned in protected areas because it indiscriminately tears up delicate ecosystems such as seagrasses to catch species such as cod, squid and flatfish.Greenpeace announced on Monday that its ship Arctic...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
England ‘failing to invest in water networks to avoid future droughts’
England is failing to invest in the water networks needed to avoid a future of recurrent serious droughts, with current policies amounting to the government “keeping [its] fingers crossed”, the UK’s infrastructure chief has warned. The current drought was a warning that water systems could not cope...
Amazon could avoid UK tax for two more years thanks to Rishi Sunak’s tax break
Firm increased business expenses in 2021 after former chancellor introduced 130% ‘super-deduction’ relief scheme
U.S. lawmakers arrive in Taiwan with China tensions simmering
TAIPEI/WASHINGTON, Aug 14 (Reuters) - A delegation of U.S. lawmakers arrived in Taiwan on Sunday for a two-day trip during which they will meet President Tsai Ing-wen, the second high-level group to visit while there are military tensions between the self-ruled island and China.
IBTimes
New York City, NY
81K+
Followers
55K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT
Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.https://www.ibtimes.com
Comments / 0