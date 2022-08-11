Read full article on original website
Dallas County Health and Human Services Helping Those Who Can't Afford High Electric BillsLarry LeaseDallas County, TX
These yummy foods are the Big Tex Choice Awards finalists for the upcoming State Fair of TexasKristina Rowe - Just Me in Big DTexas State
Richardson ISD's New Superintendent Wants Phones Out of the ClassroomLarry LeaseRichardson, TX
Ted Cruz says, "I'm standing up and fighting every dumbass idea that comes out of Biden, Harris, Schumer and Pelosi."Ash JurbergTexas State
Donor Group to Pay SMU Student-Athletes Through NILLarry LeaseUniversity Park, TX
Plano News Roundup: Park improvements, meal plans and more
The Plano City Council approved improvements to Caddo Park with an allocated $1.4 million. The funding will replace the existing playground and pavilion. This project also includes new trails, lighting, park amenities, irrigation and landscape. These improvements will bring the park up to state and federal requirements and reduce the...
Mesquite Business briefs: See what volunteer opportunities are available in the community
The Mesquite Chamber of Commerce is hosting a senior laundry day from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Aug. 23 at Wave Max 529 N. Galloway Ave., Suite 16. Attendees who bring their Medicare card will qualify for a prize. The Mesquite Chamber of Commerce will also provide funds for seniors to pay for their laundry.
Plano business hits: Hiring events, openings and more
With students returning to school, there is a need for bus drivers. DART and Plano ISD, in partnership with the Plano Chamber of Commerce, are currently searching for new bus drivers. More information can be found on both the Plano ISD and DART websites.
Plans progress for Frisco's downtown improvement projects
As Frisco looks at costs for a three-pronged approach to making the downtown area more walkable and pedestrian-friendly, the Frisco City Council has maintained an approach of “doing it once and doing it right.”. Using voter-approved bond funding from 2019, the city has been looking to improve Elm and...
Allen Business Hits: New chamber members, coffee and more
The Allen Fairview Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Coffee and Connections event from 7:15 -9 a.m. Aug. 16 at Shakertins in Allen. All are welcome to the morning business building session where members will have the opportunity to give a 30-second “elevator speech” promoting your business. Coffee will be provided.
150-year-old Plano church adopts new identity to clothe the community
After 150 years of service to the Plano community, Rev. Angie Mabry says the First Presbyterian of Plano has chartered on a new path for community engagement. Since 1871, First Presbyterian of Plano has been a part of the community, offering services to those in need. It has occupied three different buildings before settling on 15th Street and Jupiter Road in 1957. For the last 54 years, it has hosted a clothing ministry, where community members donate gently used shoes and clothing to be distributed to those in need. Clothing ministry founder, Mary Anne Miller, still heads the operation, Mabry said.
Plano residents voiced their questions at a budget town hall. Here's what the city discussed during the meeting
While the city of Plano continues lowering its tax rate, Budget Director Karen Rhodes-Whitley said residents will still pay higher taxes due to increased property value. Last year’s tax rate was $0.4465 per $100 of a property’s value. This year, the city is looking at either $0.4265 or the city’s no new revenue rate, $0.4176 per $100.
H-E-B announces first store in Tarrant County
Cowtown will finally find out what all the buzz is about.
The Colony/Little Elm news roundup: tax rate, veterans committee and more
In its Tuesday meeting, The Colony City Council will discuss and consider a proposed ad valorem property tax rate for the 2022-23 fiscal year. The rate, $0.6475 per $100 valuation, is a quarter-cent reduction from the prior year’s $0.6500 per $100 valuation.
The Leader news roundup: Flower Mound escalates water conservation measures
On Tuesday, the Town of Flower Mound announced it is entering a modified version of stage 2 of its Emergency Water Demand Management Plan. On top of the established stage 2 requirements, the Town is taking additional measures to reduce water usage throughout town by restricting outdoor watering to no more than two days per week.
Here are 5 businesses and restaurants coming soon to Richardson
Aloha serves a variety of Hawaiian-style rice dishes, including a surf and turf plate, a Spam hand roll and a coconut shrimp plate. (Courtesy Aloha Chicken and Shrimp) From karate lessons to bar food, here are five new restaurants or businesses coming soon to Richardson. 1. Krishna Juice will hold...
Frisco news roundup: City Hall 101 and more updates
Residents can sign up to join the next City Hall 101 class with the city of Frisco. This program is free and open to all Frisco residents 18 and older. The class begins on Aug. 29 and will run through Dec. 5, meeting on Monday evenings from 6-8 p.m.
Plano ISD looks at ways to engage voters in upcoming bond election
Plano ISD is looking at ways to engage and educate voters on future bond elections. In an effort to put together a $1.1 billion bond package for a November election, Johnny Hill, deputy superintendent for business and employee services, looked into how community members would vote based on a variety of factors.
Denton County police officer starts local movement helping overheated seniors obtain fans
What started out as a crowdsourcing campaign to help one senior citizen obtain a fan inadvertently evolved into a social media movement in Denton County. It all started when Winston Edmondson, a Lake Dallas police officer who resides in Lewisville, was dispatched to a call involving a raccoon dwelling in a 95-year-old Lake Dallas resident's attic. After scaring the raccoon away, he did what he refers to as "follow-through policing."
The Leader business briefs: pizza, cajun food and vitamin shots
Old Hag’s Pizza and Pasta opens Lewisville location. Old Hag’s Pizza and Pasta, a Dallas-based pizza and Italian restaurant that made a name for itself as a staple of the city’s Oak Cliff district, launched a soft opening for its second location in Lewisville on Monday. The restaurant is located at Lake Park Plaza on Lake Park Road.
H-E-B Holding Hiring Event for Plano Store After Naming Store Managers
H-E-B is holding a job fair looking to hire 700 employees for its Plano store opening in September.Franki Chamaki/Unsplash. H-E-B continues to grow its presence across North Texas and with a store set to open in Plano, the company is holding a job fair on Saturday. Dallas News reports that the store in Plano will open this fall. While the opening dates have not been set, its hour of operations is set to be 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.
This Arlington country club closure opens 100 acres of land. What do developers want to build?
Helen Moise, District 1 council member who represents Arlington's north side, says the plans could add more housing options for business executives aside from the master-planned community Viridian 10 minutes away. “If we’re going to bring jobs to Arlington, then we also have to bring housing,” Moise says. “We have...
The Fort Worth apartment complex may be built on unmarked graves
On a cold Friday afternoon before the sweltering weekend heat drifted away in Fort Worth, Pioneers Rest Cemetery off Samuels Avenue was a picture of peace. The ancient cemetery’s trees stretched out over row upon row of worn-out tombstones. It was almost empty, and any silence was broken by the sounds of nearby traffic, or a train screeching near, or the chirping of birds somewhere far away.
Congregation hopes to save historic North Texas church after massive fire
PROSPER, Texas — The congregation at the First Presbyterian Church met virtually last weekend and will likely have to do so for quite a few weekends to come after a massive fire left their historic building unusable this month. On Aug. 2, an early afternoon fire raged through the...
The Colony could have a new catalytic converter theft prevention law
In an effort to thwart a rise in catalytic converter thefts, The Colony City Council will consider an ordinance amending the city's code to enact penalties and require proof of ownership for them. If approved, the ordinance will hold that any person or entity that is not a metal recycler...
